Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 27 februari 2017 16:00, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: ~Bandisoft

Bandisoft heeft versie 5.19 van HoneyView uitgebracht. HoneyView is een gratis programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het is klein, snel en bevat geen ad- of spyware. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gebruikelijke afbeeldingsformaten. Verder kan het exif- en gps-informatie tonen, indien aanwezig, en kan het de afbeeldingen ook als een diavoorstelling weergeven. Daarnaast kunnen kleine bewerkingen, zoals roteren, uitsnijden en vergroten of verkleinen, worden uitgevoerd. Sinds versie 5.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: