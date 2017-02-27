Bandisoft heeft versie 5.19 van HoneyView uitgebracht. HoneyView is een gratis programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het is klein, snel en bevat geen ad- of spyware. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gebruikelijke afbeeldingsformaten. Verder kan het exif- en gps-informatie tonen, indien aanwezig, en kan het de afbeeldingen ook als een diavoorstelling weergeven. Daarnaast kunnen kleine bewerkingen, zoals roteren, uitsnijden en vergroten of verkleinen, worden uitgevoerd. Sinds versie 5.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 5.19
Changes in version 5.18
- Minor bug fixes
Changes in version 5.17
- Honeyview is now able to open TIFF files which include the pixel aspect ratio.
- Added the Finnish language file by Teemu Paavola.
- Fixed: Failed to open some PNG files if the header of the file was damaged.
- Fixed: If the EXIF data contained an HTML tag, the text was displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed: Failed to close the progress dialog box if there was no image in a compressed file under certain situations.
- Fixed: Failed to process the alpha channel in a PNG if the pixel aspect ratio was applied.
- The website URL of Honeycam has changed from http:// to https://.
- The sorting order of Bookmarks was reversed after importing Bookmarks.