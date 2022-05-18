Bandisoft heeft versie 5.47 van Honeyview uitgebracht, een gratis programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het is klein, snel en bevat geen ad- of spyware. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gebruikelijke afbeeldingsformaten. Verder kan het exif-informatie tonen, indien aanwezig, en kan het de afbeeldingen ook als een diavoorstelling weergeven. Daarnaast kunnen kleine bewerkingen worden uitgevoerd, zoals roteren, uitsnijden en vergroten of verkleinen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 5.47: Fixed a vulnerability occurs with PSD files (CNVD-C-2022-239953)

Added a feature showing the OFFSETTIME (time-zone information) in EXIF metadata

Fixed a bug that the program cannot apply the daylight saving time correctly when showing the modified date of a file

Added support for the format of the JXR 64 BPP HALF pixel format

Fixed a bug that Microsoft Paint cannot be selected as the image editor in the miscellaneous settings

Fixed a bug that the program cannot show some APNG files correctly

Other modifications