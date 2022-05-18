Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Honeyview 5.47

HoneyView logo (75 pix) Bandisoft heeft versie 5.47 van Honeyview uitgebracht, een gratis programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het is klein, snel en bevat geen ad- of spyware. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor de meest gebruikelijke afbeeldingsformaten. Verder kan het exif-informatie tonen, indien aanwezig, en kan het de afbeeldingen ook als een diavoorstelling weergeven. Daarnaast kunnen kleine bewerkingen worden uitgevoerd, zoals roteren, uitsnijden en vergroten of verkleinen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 5.47:
  • Fixed a vulnerability occurs with PSD files (CNVD-C-2022-239953)
  • Added a feature showing the OFFSETTIME (time-zone information) in EXIF metadata
  • Fixed a bug that the program cannot apply the daylight saving time correctly when showing the modified date of a file
  • Added support for the format of the JXR 64 BPP HALF pixel format
  • Fixed a bug that Microsoft Paint cannot be selected as the image editor in the miscellaneous settings
  • Fixed a bug that the program cannot show some APNG files correctly
  • Other modifications

HoneyView

Versienummer 5.47
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bandisoft
Download https://www.bandisoft.com/honeyview/dl.php?web
Bestandsgrootte 7,70MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-05-2022

18-05-2022 • 05:30

Bron: Bandisoft

