De allereerste testversie van SABnzbd 2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. De belangrijkste verbetering in versie 2.0 is SABYenc, een module die usenetartikelen kan snel kan decoderen en die voor een hogere downloadsnelheid moet zorgen.
New in 2.0.0: SABYenc
To improve SABnzbd's performance on systems where CPU power is limiting download speed, we developed a new module called SABYenc to accelerate the decoding of usenet articles. Depending on the hardware, download speed can greatly increase.
The Windows and macOS releases automatically include this module, for other platforms you can read more here. If you experience issues, please report them on our Forums! The module is not mandatory, the _yenc module will continue to work and its performance will be similar.
What's new in 2.0.0
Bug fixes in 2.0.0
- Post-processing scripts now get additional job information via SAB_* environment variables - See: #785
- Certificate Validation set to Strict for newly added newsservers
- Schedule items can now be enabled and disabled
- Remove Secondary Web Interface option
- HTTP-redirects in interface are now relative URL's
- Moved some lesser used settings to Config->Specials
- Cache usage is now updated continuously in the Status Window
- On macOS SABnzbd was set to have low IO-priority, this is now set to normal
Upgrade notices
- Warn in case encoding is not set to UTF-8
- Retry ADMIN-data saving 3x before giving error
- Windows: When starting the Post-Processing script, the path to the job folder is no longer in short-path notation but includes the full path. To support long paths (>255), you might need to alter them to long-path notation (\?).
- Schedule items are converted when upgrading to 2.x.x and will break when reverted back to pre-2.x.x releases.
- The organization of the download queue is different from pre-1.x.x releases. So 2.x.x will not see the existing queue, but you can go to Status->QueueRepair and "Repair" the old queue.