Door , , 3 reacties
Bron: SABnzbd, submitter: Safihre

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) De allereerste testversie van SABnzbd 2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. De belangrijkste verbetering in versie 2.0 is SABYenc, een module die usenetartikelen kan snel kan decoderen en die voor een hogere downloadsnelheid moet zorgen.

New in 2.0.0: SABYenc
To improve SABnzbd's performance on systems where CPU power is limiting download speed, we developed a new module called SABYenc to accelerate the decoding of usenet articles. Depending on the hardware, download speed can greatly increase.

The Windows and macOS releases automatically include this module, for other platforms you can read more here. If you experience issues, please report them on our Forums! The module is not mandatory, the _yenc module will continue to work and its performance will be similar.

What's new in 2.0.0
  • Post-processing scripts now get additional job information via SAB_* environment variables - See: #785
  • Certificate Validation set to Strict for newly added newsservers
  • Schedule items can now be enabled and disabled
  • Remove Secondary Web Interface option
  • HTTP-redirects in interface are now relative URL's
  • Moved some lesser used settings to Config->Specials
  • Cache usage is now updated continuously in the Status Window
  • On macOS SABnzbd was set to have low IO-priority, this is now set to normal
Bug fixes in 2.0.0
  • Warn in case encoding is not set to UTF-8
  • Retry ADMIN-data saving 3x before giving error
Upgrade notices
  • Windows: When starting the Post-Processing script, the path to the job folder is no longer in short-path notation but includes the full path. To support long paths (>255), you might need to alter them to long-path notation (\?).
  • Schedule items are converted when upgrading to 2.x.x and will break when reverted back to pre-2.x.x releases.
  • The organization of the download queue is different from pre-1.x.x releases. So 2.x.x will not see the existing queue, but you can go to Status->QueueRepair and "Repair" the old queue.

SABnzbd met Glitter-skin screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.0.0 alpha 1
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://github.com/sabnzbd/sabnzbd/releases/tag/2.0.0Alpha1
Bestandsgrootte 10,92MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (3)

0 Het Leoh-Paard
27 februari 2017 13:00
Wat realistisch dat de queue helemaal volstaat met Linux-distributies. :D
0 CH40S

27 februari 2017 13:18
The organization of the download queue is different from pre-1.x.x releases. So 2.x.x will not see the existing queue, but you can go to Status->QueueRepair and "Repair" the old queue.
Dan is het dus gemakkelijker upgraden als de download queue gewoon leeg is. :) (Lijkt mij sowieso het verstandigst om te upgraden als je geen queue meer hebt.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH40S op 27 februari 2017 13:18]

0 LCP
27 februari 2017 13:26
Fantastische download client. Draait als een zonnetje op mijn Netgear ReadyNAS. Ik heb alleen nooit de notificatie scripts werkend kunnen krijgen. Ik krijg elke keer een foutmelding, maar gezien ik een n00b ben op dit gebied, heb ik geen flauw idee wat ik ermee moet behalve wat ik met Google vind. Ik heb een update van cryptography gedaan en OpenSSL geïnstalleerd, maar tevergeefs.
Iemand een idee?

Notification script returned exit code 1 and output "Traceback (most recent call last): File "/apps/sabnzbd/app/scripts/nzb-notify-master/Notify.py", line 290, in <module> from pnotify import * File "/apps/sabnzbd/app/scripts/nzb-notify-master/Notify/pnotify/__init__.py", line 26, in <module> from NotifyBoxcar import NotifyBoxcar File "/apps/sabnzbd/app/scripts/nzb-notify-master/Notify/pnotify/NotifyBoxcar.py", line 23, in <module> import requests File "/apps/sabnzbd/app/scripts/nzb-notify-master/Notify/requests/__init__.py", line 53, in <module> from urllib3.contrib import pyopenssl File "/apps/sabnzbd/app/scripts/nzb-notify-master/Notify/urllib3/contrib/pyopenssl.py", line 53, in <module> import OpenSSL.SSL File "/apps/sabnzbd/app/scripts/nzb-notify-master/Notify/OpenSSL/__init__.py", line 8, in <module> from OpenSSL import rand, crypto, SSL File "/apps/sabnzbd/app/scripts/nzb-notify-master/Notify/OpenSSL/SSL.py", line 112, in <module> if _lib.Cryptography_HAS_SSL_ST: AttributeError: 'FFILibrary' object has no attribute 'Cryptography_HAS_SSL_ST' "

[Reactie gewijzigd door LCP op 27 februari 2017 13:28]

