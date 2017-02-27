Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 27 februari 2017 12:56, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: SABnzbd, submitter: Safihre

De allereerste testversie van SABnzbd 2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. De belangrijkste verbetering in versie 2.0 is SABYenc, een module die usenetartikelen kan snel kan decoderen en die voor een hogere downloadsnelheid moet zorgen.