Intel heeft een update uitgebracht voor zijn SSD Data Center Tool. Hiermee kun je aangesloten drives uit Intels ssd-datacenterfamilie beheren via een command-line. Denk daarbij aan het identificeren van de details van nvme- en sata-drives, uitlezen van smart-informatie, updaten van ssd-firmware, uitrekenen van de levensverwachting, latency-tracking in- en uitschakelen, en het aanpassen van de power governor mode. Het kan zijn werk doen op Linux- en Windows-systemen, en er is een uitgave voor VMware ESXi-hosts beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze handleiding. Versie 3.0.3 bevat de volgende aanpassingen:
Version 3.0.3
This release of the tool includes a firmware update for the Intel SSD DC D3700, DC D3600, DC P3700, DC P3600, DC P3608, and DC P3500 Series products. The latest firmware revision is 8DV101H0. The latest bootloader revision is 8B1B0133.
This release of the tool also includes a firmware update for the Intel SSD DC S3710 and DC S3610 Series products. The latest firmware revision is G2010160.
Additionally, this release also includes the following feature changes:
Intel Solid State Drive DC D3700 and D3600 Series
- Optimization to timeout during NVMe* format feature
- Fixes to delete feature – corrected SATA behavior not performing the delete and the NVMe behavior of not checking if drive has partitions.
- Added compatibility with Linux Kernel 4.7 and on.
- Various additional bug fixes
Firmware Revision 8DV101H0, 8B1B0133, 8AP6Z511:
Intel Solid State Drive DC P3700, P3600 and P3500 Series
- Multiple PCIe Link Dynamic Equalization updates
- SQ Header Pointer Mismatch fix
- Drive Drop issue under heavy IO testing
- Drive unresponsive during concurrent IO and NVMe-MI Basic Management Commands
- XN022 Assert Fixes
- Sequential read performance improvement at end of life from firmware 8DV101D0
Firmware Revision 8DV101H0, 8B1B0133:
Intel Solid State Drive DC P3608 Series
- XN022 Assert Fixes
- Sequential read performance improvement at end of life from firmware 8DV101F0
- Misc. sightings closure and improvement on product health.
Firmware Revision 8DV101H0, 8B1B0133:
Intel Solid State Drive DC S3710 and DC S3610
- XN022 Assert Fixes
- Sequential read performance improvement at end of life from firmware 8DV101F0
- Misc. sightings closure and improvement on product health.
Firmware Revision G2010160:
- This firmware version includes support for the ACS-3 command set.