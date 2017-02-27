Door Japke Rosink, maandag 27 februari 2017 14:02, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Intel

Intel heeft een update uitgebracht voor zijn SSD Data Center Tool. Hiermee kun je aangesloten drives uit Intels ssd-datacenterfamilie beheren via een command-line. Denk daarbij aan het identificeren van de details van nvme- en sata-drives, uitlezen van smart-informatie, updaten van ssd-firmware, uitrekenen van de levensverwachting, latency-tracking in- en uitschakelen, en het aanpassen van de power governor mode. Het kan zijn werk doen op Linux- en Windows-systemen, en er is een uitgave voor VMware ESXi-hosts beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze handleiding. Versie 3.0.3 bevat de volgende aanpassingen: