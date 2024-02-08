Opera heeft versie 107 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 107 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 121 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Here are the key highlights from the changelog: Tab Cycler Enhancements: Say hello to animated text in the tab cycler, centered screen tab thumbnails with shadows, and a fade-out effect for long tab titles. These enhancements not only improve aesthetics but also streamline your browsing workflow.

Visual and Stylistic Improvements: We’ve updated font colors, shadows (glow) of tabs, and the position of text and tabs when cycling through tabs. These changes contribute to a more polished and visually pleasing browsing experience.

Chromium Update: We’ve refreshed the core engine to Chromium 121.0.6167.140, ensuring that you enjoy the latest and greatest web technologies seamlessly.

Synchronization Default Change: The default value for synchronization has been updated from ‘Do not sync data’ to ‘Customize sync,’ giving you more control over your data synchronization preferences.

Import from Opera Crypto: The import feature now correctly reflects the status of Opera Crypto installation, ensuring accurate feedback.

Linux-Specific Enhancement: We’ve addressed the unwanted 1px top border in full-screen mode, providing a more immersive experience. Here’s the full changelog for Opera 107.