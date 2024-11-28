Opera heeft versie 115 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 115 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 130 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Here’s what’s new: Chromium Upgrade: Updated to Chromium 130.0.6723.59 for enhanced compatibility, security, and performance.

Improved Features: The popular “Force dark theme on pages” option is back in Easy Setup, making it easier to customize your browsing experience.

Easy Files Upgrade: The popup now works seamlessly, even with the sidebar autohide feature enabled!

Platform Tweaks: From Linux address bar fixes to smoother onboarding and improved French text UI.

Crash Fixes: Stability issues, including crashes in Picture-in-Picture and Easy Files, are now resolved on Windows, Mac, and Linux. For a complete rundown, take a look at the changelog.