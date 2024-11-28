Software-update: Opera 115.0.5322.68

Opera logo Opera heeft versie 115 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 115 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 130 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Here’s what’s new:
  • Chromium Upgrade: Updated to Chromium 130.0.6723.59 for enhanced compatibility, security, and performance.
  • Improved Features: The popular “Force dark theme on pages” option is back in Easy Setup, making it easier to customize your browsing experience.
  • Easy Files Upgrade: The popup now works seamlessly, even with the sidebar autohide feature enabled!
  • Platform Tweaks: From Linux address bar fixes to smoother onboarding and improved French text UI.
  • Crash Fixes: Stability issues, including crashes in Picture-in-Picture and Easy Files, are now resolved on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
For a complete rundown, take a look at the changelog.

Versienummer 115.0.5322.68
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

14-05 Opera 119.0.5497.28 13
15-04 Opera 118.0.5461.41 1
21-02 Opera 117.0.5408.3 0
08-01 Opera 116.0.5366.21 0
28-11 Opera 115.0.5322.68 5
26-09 Opera 114.0.5282.21 0
08-'24 Opera 113.0.5230.31 0
07-'24 Opera 112.0.5197.24 0
06-'24 Opera 111.0.5168.25 5
05-'24 Opera 110.0.5130.23 1
Meer historie

Reacties (5)

Server.1968 28 november 2024 17:05
Fijn dat Opera een ingebouwde VPN heeft, alhoewel Edge daar nu ook mee bezig schijnt te zijn. Wel grappig, heb Cyberghost als VPN, en dan nog één van de browser daar bovenop. Voelt wel secure...
Aegir81 @Server.196828 november 2024 18:53
Is dat wel nuttig? Als je één van de VPN's niet vertrouwt, dan gebruik je die beter niet. Ook gaat je internetverbinding trager werken als je via 2 VPN's verbindt.
slechtvalk @Server.196828 november 2024 20:29
De ingebouwde vpn van Opera is eigenlijk een proxyserver.
novice.tweaker 29 november 2024 11:41
Tips voor het installeren van Opera:
  • Opera Browser Assistant niet installeren
    Download de offline-installer, start de offline-installer maar start installatie nog niet, verwijder het bestand "extra_apps" uit de tijdelijk installatiemap. Zie hier.
  • Na het starten van de het installatiebestand, klik op de knop Options en verander eventueel de opties.
  • Na het wijzigen van de opties tijdens het installeren, klik op de knop "Configure in settings" en verander eventueel de opties.
zordaz @novice.tweaker1 december 2024 12:16
Dit betreft de MS Windows versie denk ik? Ik gebruik Opera al jaren niet meer, ergens wel typerend dat je tegenwoordig door dit soort hoepeltjes moet springen voor een beetje normale installatie. Het pleit niet echt voor Opera...

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 1 december 2024 12:17]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

