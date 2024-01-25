Versie 1.209.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.208.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CudaText version 1.209.0: Add: optimization for plugins ExTerminal / Terminal Plus: adding a line to document end now works faster

Add: progressbar-form is shown additionally when loading big text from session (> 10Mb; < option "ui_session_max_text")

Add: Project Manager saves to project 'unfolded tree-nodes' list (patch by @veksha)

Add: improved decoration API, to allow 3+ decors exist for the same line; it affects LSP plugin when it places decorations

Add: improved API for file saving, it allows to make command "Save a copy as..." which exists in Notepad++; seems this new command will be added to CudaExt plugin

Change: addition to the format of Undo-history, format is backward compatible with 1.208.5

Change: Project Manager: 2 menu items (configure plugin; configure project) removed from context menu / from 'gear' toolbar menu

Change: disabled code-tree node fold/unfold on double-click

Fix: on Windows, Project Manager crashed when calling "Open in default application" with LSP running (patch by @veksha)

Fix: lexer Python: f-strings must support '{{'

Fix: in Markdown, in fenced blocks, back-color of empty line was wrong sometimes

Fix: commands "markers: ...." were not recorded to macros Changes in CudaText version 1.208.5: Change: before, caret movement updated the statusbar after rather big pause ~2000ms; now the pause is smaller, ~500ms (option "py_caret_slow")

Add: command "open file in default app" sets current directory

Add: URL highlight missed ":" possible char

Fix: important: on fast editing of big code, gutter folding lines were not auto-adjusted _fast_, and also _folded_ blocks below the caret can be unfolded

Fix: Qt5 and macOS versions: in viewer, text selection highlight was 'shifted'