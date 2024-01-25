Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 551.23 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de RTX 4070 Ti Super, en de spellen Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8 en Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. De changelog maakt verder melding van drie bugfixes en drie problemen die wel al bekend is, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Enshrouded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which support DLSS Super Resolution.

Adds support for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPU.

Forza Horizon 4: Ansel/ Freestyle filters cause application to freeze or crash [4253513]

RTX 4060 Ti: Display may randomly flicker with a black bar on the top of the screen when using desktop apps [4239893]

Horizontal band may appear when cloning a G-SYNC display to HDMI monitor [4103923 / 4343427]