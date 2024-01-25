Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.23 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 551.23 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de RTX 4070 Ti Super, en de spellen Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8 en Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. De changelog maakt verder melding van drie bugfixes en drie problemen die wel al bekend is, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Enshrouded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which support DLSS Super Resolution.

Gaming Technology

Adds support for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPU.

Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • Forza Horizon 4: Ansel/ Freestyle filters cause application to freeze or crash [4253513]
Fixed General Bugs
  • RTX 4060 Ti: Display may randomly flicker with a black bar on the top of the screen when using desktop apps [4239893]
  • Horizontal band may appear when cloning a G-SYNC display to HDMI monitor [4103923 / 4343427]
Open Issues
  • [Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround. [4388454]
  • GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled [4009884]
  • Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations [4362307]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 551.23 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-01-2024 11:04
28 • submitter: Neo--

25-01-2024 • 11:04

28

Submitter: Neo--

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

01-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.28 WHQL 12
18-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.02 WHQL 29
19-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 WHQL 19
06-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 WHQL 21
28-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60 WHQL 35
22-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 WHQL 24
14-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 WHQL 10
31-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL 33
06-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 WHQL 27
12-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.14 WHQL 16
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (28)

-Moderatie-faq
28
28
18
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
MAD_Sofia 25 januari 2024 12:32
Wat ik mij afvraag is wat nu echt het verschil is tussen Game Ready en Studio?

Zelf gebruik ik altijd de Studio Driver omdat ik veel workstation werk doe (3D, Photoshop etc) dus lijkt dat mij gevoelsmatig beter passen.

Secundair speel ik ook games op deze driver (BG3, Cyperpunk etc) en deze draaien altijd perfect stabiel. Als ik de frame cap* eraf haal draait BG3 op 135 fps met alle toeters en bellen op 4K, en kan ik mij niet voorstellen dat ik meer profijt zou halen uit Game Ready..

Dus wat is eigenlijk de zin - en onzin van Game Ready vs Studio?

*uit energieoverwegingen zet ik hem op 75, want dat is ook de refreshrate van mijn monitor.
Dyon_R @MAD_Sofia25 januari 2024 12:59
Wat ik er ooit van begreep zijn Game Ready Drivers reguliere releases voor reguliere consumenten en de Studio Drivers meer stabielere versies voor, zoals je zelf benoemd, 3D, Photoshop, videobewerking, game studios, etc...
DivadaviD @Dyon_R25 januari 2024 13:44
Die Studio drivers werken op zich ook prima voor consumenten. Ik had een tijdje Studio drivers gedraaid omdat ik problemen had met HDMI audio van PC naar versterker.

De GameReady drivers worden regelmatig geupdate voornamelijk vlak voor releases van nieuwe games.
QErikNL @MAD_Sofia25 januari 2024 13:05
Game Ready heeft altijd de nieuwste game features en game updates, bijvboorbeeld nieuwe releases van grote titels komen vaak gepaart met een driver update. De studio drivers krijgen met de tijd ook die updates, maar minder frequent en enkel wanneer alles echt stabiel wordt bevonden, want dat is voor professionals key.
turkeyhakan 25 januari 2024 11:21
In 1 week 2 drivers.. nu al weer..
CH4OS @turkeyhakan25 januari 2024 11:36
Dat is mede omdat de komende weken nieuwe GPU's uitgebracht worden. Vorige week voorspelde ik het al een beetje. ;) Er is ook niemand die jou verplicht om elke update mee te nemen. Ik update de GPU drivers enkel bij een nieuwe Windows installatie of als de game dat vereist.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 14:47]

marco-ruijter @CH4OS25 januari 2024 12:12
Gebruik al zelf tijden Geforce Experience, krijg automatische updates hierdoor binnen. In de afgelopen twee jaar is het een keer geweest dat ik een rollback moest doen van een driver wegens rare stuttering in Call Of Duty.
CH4OS @marco-ruijter25 januari 2024 12:18
Ik update de drivers alleen als ik echt ergens tegenaanloop, nu game ik ook niet heel veel meer, dus de kans dat ik ergens tegenaan loop is al heel klein. GeForce Experience doet ook heel veel tracking en dergelijken, waar ik niet op zit te wachten. Sinds ik de drivers update middels NVCleanstall en uitsluitend de drivers installeer, ben ik van een heleboel DNS requests af, aldus mijn Pi.Hole. ;)
turkeyhakan @CH4OS25 januari 2024 12:48
Verwacht je volgende week dan weer nieuwe ? ;-)
CH4OS @turkeyhakan25 januari 2024 12:58
Gezien er meerdere videokaarten aangekondigd zijn en tot nu toe maar support voor 2 videokaarten is toegevoegd, zullen er nog meer updates gaan komen, ja. Zie ook nieuws: Nvidia kondigt Super-varianten RTX 4070, 4070 Ti en 4080 aan met meer... ;) Volgende week komt dus de driver uit die 4080 Super support brengt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 14:47]

Dyon_R @turkeyhakan25 januari 2024 12:56
Je hoeft niet een nieuwe driver te installeren ;) , tenzij je echt tegen problemen aanloopt en weet/verwacht dat de nieuwe driver dit oplost. Of als je er zeker van wil zijn dat een net uitgebrachte game echt optimaal runt.
QErikNL @turkeyhakan25 januari 2024 13:00
Studio drivers zijn stabieler en worden minder vaak geupdate.
TheDeeGee @turkeyhakan25 januari 2024 13:24
Dan update je toch niet, niemand verplicht je.
Cybergamer 25 januari 2024 11:23
[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround. [4388454]
Dit mag nu wel eens opgelost gaan worden! Hoe moeilijk moet het zijn om dit te fixen?

Niemand zit te wachten op die Netflix app...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybergamer op 22 juli 2024 14:47]

Valandin @Cybergamer25 januari 2024 12:01
Ik ben het met je eens, maar zonder de Netflix app krijg je ook geen goede audio.
Dus je bent eigenlijk al jaren verplicht die app te gebruiken als je fatsoenlijk wilt Netflixen op de PC.
Cybergamer @Valandin25 januari 2024 13:22
Dat is vreemd, want ik heb (zover ik gemerkt heb) geen problemen met audio?

Die app crashed op mijn systeem steeds, of de video start niet of staat stil. Echt een draak van een app voor mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybergamer op 22 juli 2024 14:47]

DivadaviD @Cybergamer25 januari 2024 13:37
De Netflix app ondersteunt multichannel audio kanalen zoals 5.1 en Dolby Atmos.Internet browsers zullen alleen stereo afspelen.

Nogal een dingetje als je over de over de geschikte apparatuur beschikt. Met een stereo setup zul je verder geen verschil merken.
HakanX @DivadaviD29 januari 2024 01:56
Deze pagina is het niet eens met je. Ik heb geen surround, kan het niet uittesten.
DivadaviD @HakanX29 januari 2024 17:01
Zojuist uitgeprobeerd met Firefox, Opera en Edge browser. Deze spelen de samples gewoon in stereo af.
DigitalExorcist @Valandin25 januari 2024 14:27
Of een andere browser kennelijk?
CH4OS @Cybergamer25 januari 2024 11:43
Ik zou zeggen, wordt developer en los het op voor nVidia en de vele gebruikers die er last van hebben. Al moet ik zeggen dat ik liever juist een app heb, die gewoon de lokale resources gebruikt dan een webapp die dit niet altijd doet. ;) Zeker bij video is de support gelimiteerd in browsers en gezien Netflix sowieso al een flinke compressie heeft op de videos, zou ik het altijd zo optimaal mogelijk willen benutten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 14:47]

QErikNL @Cybergamer25 januari 2024 12:55
Als je geen Edge gebruiker bent, zou ik sowiso de app gebruiken, gezien de maximale resoluties die Netflix handteerd tot browsers (Firefox en Opera zijn 720p).
Cybergamer @QErikNL25 januari 2024 13:18
Ik gebruik Edge, maar zover ik begrepen heb is het probleem ook specifiek Edge gerelateerd. Nu heb ik wel in Edge widevine op enabled gezet en dat schijnt het probleem verholpen te hebben. Maar zoiets zou toch gewoon in de drivers aangepast moeten zijn?
QErikNL @Cybergamer25 januari 2024 14:11
Deze bug is Edge gerelateerd, maar enkel met Nvidia kaarten: als je een AMD kaart hebt of op een iGPU werkt, is er niks aan de hand.
seanpaul 25 januari 2024 12:19
Ik lees dat er menig mensen blijven op versie 537.58 omdat ze daar geen last hebben van dat gestotter bij het scrollen. En zo nog een aantal redenen meer
TheDeeGee @seanpaul25 januari 2024 13:26
Zal toch wel te maken hebben met bepaalde software of hardware configuratie.

Heb er persoonlijk geen last van, zelfde als dat checkboard probleem in Chromium, ook geen last van.

(4070 Ti, Windows 10, Edge)
3DEXP 25 januari 2024 12:44
Add support for Ultra low latency with DX12 games via Nvidia control panel
Nieuwe feature: AI HDR for SDR video's. Getest en het werkt met Edge Youtube video's
CH4OS 25 januari 2024 11:41
GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled [4009884]
Wordt hier trouwens de combinatie van deze functie + SLI bedoelt? Ik heb namelijk een RTX 20 kaart in mijn PC zitten (RTX2080) en heb ook last van random freezes. Nu weet ik niet of dat hierdoor komt, maar als dit een combinatie is (ik heb geen SLI draaien), kan dit issue volgens mij niet de random freezes veroorzaken die ik ervaar.

EDIT:
Ah, ik moet even goed lezen een volgende keer, er staat immers both in de melding. 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 14:47]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq