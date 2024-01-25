Software-update: EssentialPIM 11.8.2

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 11.8.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.8.2:
  • Enhanced the process of assigning tags to items using keyboard shortcuts.
  • Resolved the Access Violation error during CalDAV synchronization.
  • Changing the location of contact groups in the list via drag-and-drop should no longer produce an error.
  • The export of all-day recurring appointments will now function as expected.
  • Fixed an error that occurred when scrolling through months in the Calendar.
  • Implemented various minor fixes to enhance stability and optimize performance.
Versienummer 11.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

