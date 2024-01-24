Versie 15.50.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features The call duration is now displayed during a session. Improvements It is now possible to initiate a connection directly from the TeamViewer Remote search bar by clicking or pressing Enter on the search result. Bugfixes Fixed a bug that could prevent the input focus from going back to the remote screen after selecting an in-session toolbar item.

Fixed a bug that could prevent files from being transferred when using the drag-and-drop functionality.

Fixed a bug that prevented the session window from automatically scaling the remote device display.

Fixed a bug that prevented the device's toolbar connect button from functioning with sleeping Android Host devices.

Fixed a bug that caused sessions to get stuck at initialization when connecting to headless devices.