Software-update: TeamViewer 15.50.5

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.50.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • The call duration is now displayed during a session.
Improvements
  • It is now possible to initiate a connection directly from the TeamViewer Remote search bar by clicking or pressing Enter on the search result.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent the input focus from going back to the remote screen after selecting an in-session toolbar item.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent files from being transferred when using the drag-and-drop functionality.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the session window from automatically scaling the remote device display.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the device's toolbar connect button from functioning with sleeping Android Host devices.
  • Fixed a bug that caused sessions to get stuck at initialization when connecting to headless devices.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.50.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 24-01-2024 21:04
28 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

24-01-2024 • 21:04

28

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TeamViewer

Reacties (28)

Dacuuu 24 januari 2024 21:10
Geen teamviewer meer voor mij. Ik help gemiddeld 2x per maand mijn moeder en zus, maar teamviewer denkt dat ik het commercieel gebruik. Zodra ze dat denken gooien ze je verbinding om de haverklap er uit. Dan toch niet..! Ben overgestapt naar Rustdesk.
Snowman_sir @Dacuuu24 januari 2024 23:44
Gebruikte het zelf om bij een tweede hobbycomputer (zonder scherm) in te loggen. Dus dit was makkelijk. Kreeg uiteindelijk het zelfde te zien. Licentie kopen of geen verder gebruik. Niks commercieel gebruik.

Uiteindelijk bij nomachine uitgekomen. Bevalt prima zover.
MrMorePhun @Dacuuu25 januari 2024 09:09
Zelfde situatie en ben al jaren overgestapt op Ultraviewer die het perfect doet....te verkrijgen op https://www.ultraviewer.net/en/

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrMorePhun op 22 juli 2024 16:18]

AvWijk @MrMorePhun1 februari 2024 01:19
Helaas nog een ontwikkelaar die enkel binnen de Windows only box denkt. Ik kies liever een alternatief dat ook op Mac en Linux werkt.
delta1 @Dacuuu25 januari 2024 13:48
Ik heb dit ook meegemaakt, met allerlei beperkingen als gevolg. Ik had een ticket ingeschoten, en 4 maanden later kreeg ik plots een melding dat ik verkeerd ben geïdentificeerd als commercieel gebruiker. Ze hadden mij weer omgezet naar een gratis gebruiker, maar ze waren mij al lang kwijt. Wat een waardeloze mentaliteit hebben ze bij TeamViewer.
Cergorach @Dacuuu24 januari 2024 21:55
Mijn eerste reactie: Voor niets gaat de zon op! Teamviewer kan niet eeuwig gratis diensten leveren, ook al geven ze aan dat dit het wel is voor prive gebruik, zijn er toch veel te veel mensen (geweest) die de gratis versie misbruik(ten) om er toch zakelijk mee te werken.

Maar... Ik ben net eens even gaan kijken en bijna de helft van de €565 miljoen die Teamviewer AG omzette in 2022 is winst. In 2019 wast dat nog een kwart van de omzet (wat ook relatief veel is). Dus slecht gaat het niet met Teamviewer!
MrFax @Cergorach25 januari 2024 06:28
Er zijn genoeg gratis alternatieven. Dat is waarom het nergens op slaat, zeker met zoveel winst.

Als het alleen Windows is, werkt Remote Assist perfect. Je moet wel allebei een Microsoft account hebben, maar dat hebben de meesten ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 16:18]

Franckey @MrFax25 januari 2024 23:49
Er zijn genoeg gratis alternatieven. Dat is waarom het nergens op slaat, zeker met zoveel winst.

Als het alleen Windows is, werkt Remote Assist perfect. Je moet wel allebei een Microsoft account hebben, maar dat hebben de meesten ook.
Het heet Quick Assist en alleen degene die support verleend heeft een Microsoft account nodig.
MrFax @Franckey26 januari 2024 08:54
Sorry, je hebt gelijk. Ik was toen niet wakker. :O Naja, alleen maar positiever dan toch? :)
aZuL2001 @Cergorach24 januari 2024 22:43
Ben het met je eens.
Had jaren lang een licentie, maar voor een klein zelfstandige werd het ieder jaar (weer) disproportioneel duurder.

Overstap naar DWService gemaakt, werkt voor mij net zo goed.
En mijn donatie wordt omgezet in extra sessie bandbreedte op mijn account, prima oplossing.
Weet je waar je voor betaald.
bytemaster460 @Cergorach24 januari 2024 22:50
Daar gaat het niet om. Men biedt het product gratis aan voor thuisgebruik. Dan moet je de mensen niet constant gaan lastigvallen met verdenkingen van commercieel gebruik. Zeker als je al een paar keer hebt aangegeven dat dat niet aan de orde is.
Als je te weinig geld verdient, moet je geld gaan vragen en het gratis gebruik voor thuis opheffen.
Terrestrial @bytemaster46024 januari 2024 23:29
precies, ben ook een beetje klaar met hun mentaliteit. Tegenwoordig wordt de verbinding zelf binnen 1 minuut verbroken, dan ben je gewoon aan het pesten.

En die prijzen slaan ook nergens op, 17 euro p/mnd voor als het een paar keer per jaar gebruikt. Bied dan geen "gratis" aan als je het toch niet meent.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Terrestrial op 22 juli 2024 16:18]

Buntuhein @Dacuuu24 januari 2024 21:25
helaas herkenbaar. Is gewoon bizar inderdaad.
Enterprise1701 @Dacuuu24 januari 2024 21:32
Ik ken het, is gewoon te absurd, kan je wel weer laten verwijderen, maar maandje later krijg je hetzelfde gezeik, ben overgestapt naar Anydesk

Ik ga Rustdesk eens bekijken
Roel1966 24 januari 2024 23:42
Jaren lang altijd Teamviewer gebruikt om vrienden, familie en kenissen een handje te helpen op afstand. Een vriend van mij woont b.v. 250 km van mij af en dan kan je niet even zomaar langs gaan. Dus ideaal als je dan op afstand kan helpen echter laatst kreeg ik een melding van Teamviewer. Blijkbaar vinden zij dat ik Teamviewer te vaak gebruikt heb en ik daarom volgens hun Teamviewer commercieel gebruik.

Alles bij elkaar zal ik Teamviewer misschien 10 tot 15 keer per jaar gebruiken en tja, dan loont het gewoonweg niet een licentie te nemen. Vind dan voor de goedkoopste licentie toch 80 euro per jaar best wel veel geld. Zeker erbij te bedenken dat ik dus anderen help en er dan ook nog voor moet gaan betalen gaat mij toch wat te ver.

Zal dan wel nog eens mailen met Teamviewer of ze alsnog bereid zijn om mij aan te merken als niet commercieel en anders helaas voor Teamviewer dan.
pbk @Roel196625 januari 2024 07:04
Gebruik je beide Windows? Dan kan Quick Assist ook een goed alternatief zijn.
Roel1966 @pbk25 januari 2024 18:39
Dat weet ik en ik ook al Quick Assist gebruikt heb maar Quick Assist is best wel laggy en werkt niet zo vloeiend als Teamviewer. Plus wat ik vooral ook wel een nadeel vind is dat je een pc niet op afstand kan rebooten. Of ja het kan deels wel maar dan moet je weer volledig opnieuw gaan inloggen terwijl bij Teamviewer dit dan automatisch gaat.
Jokuh @Roel196625 januari 2024 13:34
Ik gebruik het ook enkel om familieleden af en toe met dingen te helpen. Ik ben ook ooit geflagd als commercial use, maar ben ik met succes tegenin gegaan. Misschien is dat voor jou ook een optie?
caphex @Roel196625 januari 2024 10:15
- Sorry, negeer mijn bericht -

[Reactie gewijzigd door caphex op 22 juli 2024 16:18]

aZuL2001 24 januari 2024 22:40
DWService is een leuk, open source en gratis alternatief.
Doneer ik graag al meerdere jaren mijn teamviewer budget aan.
BertS @aZuL200125 januari 2024 10:04
Die vereist installatie van een agent op de host. Kan dus een prima alternatief zijn voor TeamViewer Host, maar heeft geen QuickSupport.
aZuL2001 @BertS25 januari 2024 23:07
Je kunt de agent ook "run only" gebruiken.
Niet op zo een chique manier als de teamviewer quicksupport, maar het kan wel.
Gonzalez 24 januari 2024 21:51
Die 5 minuten limiet is echt belachelijk. Ik gebruikte het vooral om de pc's van de kinderen boven te onderhouden van aan mijn bureau, of in de zomer zelfs vanop mijn terras. Papa, ik heb een probleem op mijn pc! OK zoon/dochter, breng me mijn laptop. Ik ga de voorgestelde opties hierboven zeker eens bekijken. Thanks!
BlaDeKke @Gonzalez24 januari 2024 22:59
Als het lokaal is lijkt RDP me de beste oplossing. En remote naar je eigen netwerk is met een VPN + RDP ook de beste oplossing.
Gonzalez @BlaDeKke24 januari 2024 23:32
Slechts 2 verbindingen gebruik ik buitenshuis. 2 goede vrienden die ik zo af en toe support lever. Maar voor binnen mijn mijn netwerk ga ik rdp zeker eens bekijken. Kan je rdp ook vanop Android gebruiken? Want dat was soms wel handig met TeamViewer vanop mijn telefoon/tablet.
BlaDeKke @Gonzalez25 januari 2024 06:01
Er bestaan Android en iOS apps voor RDP.

Om vrienden te helpen is het niet de manier. RDP is onveilig om te exposen naar het internet. En een vpn naar je vrienden hun apparaat of netwerk te trekken lijkt me een inbreuk op hun privacy.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaDeKke op 22 juli 2024 16:18]

Freee!! 25 januari 2024 18:16
Zoals zovelen hierboven heb ik ook teveel problemen gehad met als commerciële gebruiker aangemerkt te worden. Bij het deïnstalleren heb ik aangegeven, dat ik die valse beschuldigingen zat was en voortaan iedereen aan zou raden een alternatief te gebruiken. Daar heb ik nog geen reactie op gehad, maar mij zijn ze voorgoed kwijt, zelfs als ik commerciëel zou gaan.
RoHa90 26 januari 2024 13:36
Als je alleen maar extern een pc wil overnemen is RealVNC ook een goed alternatief.

