Versie 5.17 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Network Connectivity tool support for Zoom Mesh - Windows, macOS

The Network Connectivity tool supports reporting Zoom Mesh connection details when the client is connected to a mesh network.

The Network Connectivity tool supports reporting Zoom Mesh connection details when the client is connected to a mesh network. Improved visibility of feedback and help options

The help menu, currently found in the desktop client profile menu, is more prominent and accessible on the desktop client. This menu can be found as an additional option on the top toolbar of the desktop client, regardless of which product tab you are currently on. Meeting/webinar features Prompt to change screen sharing full screen behavior

If another participant begins sharing their screen and the user quickly exits fullscreen mode of the Zoom window, they will be prompted to change the default setting. Choosing Yes will change the Window size when screen sharing setting, found under the Share Screen section of the desktop client settings.

If another participant begins sharing their screen and the user quickly exits fullscreen mode of the Zoom window, they will be prompted to change the default setting. Choosing Yes will change the Window size when screen sharing setting, found under the Share Screen section of the desktop client settings. Pair and transfer Zoom Events session between personal device and Zoom Room

Desktop users can pair with a local Zoom Room and transfer an active Zoom Events session in either direction, allowing users to easily transfer an Events meeting or webinar to suit their needs. Previously, only normal Zoom Meetings and Webinar support transferring to/from a Zoom Room. Meeting features Request host to start cloud recording

Meeting participants can request the host begin a cloud recording of the current meeting. The meeting host will receive the request and be able to approve the request and begin the cloud recording, decline this request, or decline this and all future requests for this meeting. If unlocked by admins at the account or group level, the host can also decide to enable Smart Recording with AI Companion for the current meeting’s cloud recording, or for the current and all future meetings.

Meeting participants can request the host begin a cloud recording of the current meeting. The meeting host will receive the request and be able to approve the request and begin the cloud recording, decline this request, or decline this and all future requests for this meeting. If unlocked by admins at the account or group level, the host can also decide to enable Smart Recording with AI Companion for the current meeting’s cloud recording, or for the current and all future meetings. Improved controls for starting recordings with Zoom Revenue Accelerator

The in-meeting controls for starting a cloud recording are updated to make a clearer distinction between starting a normal cloud recording and starting a cloud recording with Zoom Revenue Accelerator analytics. This requires the user have a Zoom Revenue Accelerator license.

The in-meeting controls for starting a cloud recording are updated to make a clearer distinction between starting a normal cloud recording and starting a cloud recording with Zoom Revenue Accelerator analytics. This requires the user have a Zoom Revenue Accelerator license. Support for guest participants in on-prem meetings

Customers with specific regulatory and security needs utilizing Zoom Node and Meetings Hybrid solution can allow external guest participants to join meetings held on premises directly through the host datacenter. This is available for accounts utilizing Zoom Meeting Hybrid with private meeting mode and must be enabled by account admins before users can invite external guests. Team Chat features Keep formatting when copying and pasting text in Team Chat

Users can copy text with formatting from external sources, such as documents or web pages, and paste it directly into the Zoom Team Chat while retaining the original formatting. Additionally, formatting will be preserved when copying and pasting text within Team Chat, enabling the text to appear as intended, whether it’s bold, italicized, in lists, or other formatting styles.

Users can copy text with formatting from external sources, such as documents or web pages, and paste it directly into the Zoom Team Chat while retaining the original formatting. Additionally, formatting will be preserved when copying and pasting text within Team Chat, enabling the text to appear as intended, whether it’s bold, italicized, in lists, or other formatting styles. Group chat usability improvements

When a user initiates a new chat, the system will automatically populate the most recent group chat with the same membership, effectively reducing redundancy. Users can continue to create a new group chat with the same membership if they would like. Additionally, the enhancement involves removing the current logic for adding a new member to a direct message between two users.

When a user initiates a new chat, the system will automatically populate the most recent group chat with the same membership, effectively reducing redundancy. Users can continue to create a new group chat with the same membership if they would like. Additionally, the enhancement involves removing the current logic for adding a new member to a direct message between two users. Enhancements to Team Chat Activity Center

In addition to activity center notifications for 1:1 messages, mentions, reactions, and replies, users can receive notifications for permissions and chat/channel management.

In addition to activity center notifications for 1:1 messages, mentions, reactions, and replies, users can receive notifications for permissions and chat/channel management. Zoom App cards in Team Chat

When a Zoom App Marketplace link is shared in Team Chat, including both meeting chat and continuous meeting chat, a visually appealing card will be displayed. This card will feature essential information about the app, such as the title, thumbnail, a brief description, and a call to action. This enhancement aims to simplify the app installation process and encourage user engagement by providing a clear interface for adding, opening, or requesting the app. Mail and Calendar features Zoom Mail and Calendar admin onboarding guide on the Zoom web portal

Account owners and admins can use the step-by-step onboarding guide on the Zoom web portal for setting up Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar.

Account owners and admins can use the step-by-step onboarding guide on the Zoom web portal for setting up Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar. Receive unsaved changes reminder

When users make changes to an event and try to close the window without saving, a pop-up message will appear, asking if they want to discard unsaved changes.

When users make changes to an event and try to close the window without saving, a pop-up message will appear, asking if they want to discard unsaved changes. Enhancements to the Find a Time feature

When hosts use the Find a Time feature and click a time slot on the calendar, the event window will automatically move to the newly selected time slot. Previously, the host had to click and drag the event window to the new time slot. Phone features Private Call Park & Aim Call Park for Shared Line Group

Administrators have the flexibility to create a user group with permissions for these activities and specify the location where calls should be picked up. Those not included in the designated group are unable to retrieve these calls. Aim Call Park allows a user to transfer a parked call to an available user-selected aim call park number. Admin can configure phones that support the directed call park Busy Lamp Field (BLF) to monitor the busy/idle status of specific directed call park numbers in the admin portal. Users can also use the BLF to speed dial an aim call park number. The feature can be enabled at the account and site levels. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Zoom Clips Avatar support

Users can generate a human avatar for utilization in their Zoom Clips, allowing them to personalize diverse aspects, including facial features and colors. This feature is available on Windows and macOS only at this time.

Users can generate a human avatar for utilization in their Zoom Clips, allowing them to personalize diverse aspects, including facial features and colors. This feature is available on Windows and macOS only at this time. Share a portion of your screen

Users can now share a portion of their screen in their clips allowing them to concentrate on particular aspects of their presentation.

Users can now share a portion of their screen in their clips allowing them to concentrate on particular aspects of their presentation. Optimize for video clip

Enabling the Optimize for video clip feature allows users to opt for a faster frame rate when recording their clips.

Enabling the Optimize for video clip feature allows users to opt for a faster frame rate when recording their clips. Stereo audio

Users can now utilize the stereo audio sound to record their clips, enhancing the depth of the sound experience for a more immersive auditory effect. Contact Center features Enhancements to inbound notifications

Agents can see the relevant context associated with the consumer in the inbound notification pop-up window so that agents can be more effective, efficient, and responsive in handling the consumer. Examples include: channel type, call type, consumer information and variables.

Agents can see the relevant context associated with the consumer in the inbound notification pop-up window so that agents can be more effective, efficient, and responsive in handling the consumer. Examples include: channel type, call type, consumer information and variables. Enhancements to contacts search

Significant enhancements are made to contact search experience when agents or supervisors make outbound engagements or transfer engagements. The enhanced contact search experience now supports searching by name, phone number or email address, improving the sorting order of search results and the display of keyword-matching results. This makes it easier to locate a target result. Furthermore, the contact search experience has been standardized across all channels for a cohesive experience.

Significant enhancements are made to contact search experience when agents or supervisors make outbound engagements or transfer engagements. The enhanced contact search experience now supports searching by name, phone number or email address, improving the sorting order of search results and the display of keyword-matching results. This makes it easier to locate a target result. Furthermore, the contact search experience has been standardized across all channels for a cohesive experience. AI Companion for Zoom Contact Center

Zoom's AI Companion is being added to Zoom Contact Center, empowering agents to increase productivity. The features that are currently available include: Engagement Preview/Summary: Agents see an auto-generated summary before they accept the engagement. Talk Speed & Speech Length: Agents see real-time speech metrics to improve the agent/customer interaction. Sentiment Analysis: Agents can view the current sentiment of the engagement to help them de-escalate the consumer. Follow-Up Actions: Agents can generate a list of next steps / actions based on the context of the conversation with the customer.

Zoom's AI Companion is being added to Zoom Contact Center, empowering agents to increase productivity. The features that are currently available include: AI Expert Assist

Zoom Contact Center's AI Expert Assist (EA) empowers agents to efficiently address customer issues and minimize handle time. It provides real-time support, making it easy for agents to access all the necessary information in one place, ultimately improving customer issue resolution during the first interaction. Expert Assist requires the Elite package, or an add-on license on top of basic/essentials and premium. The core features that are currently available include: Wrap-up Summary: Agents can auto-generate a concise and accurate summary of their interaction with the customer, eliminating the need to manually take notes. Knowledge Base (KB) Retrieval: Evaluates the customer's intent and automatically shows the relevant knowledge base article to the agent while interacting with consumers. Information Retrieval: Enables agents to pull information from 3rd party systems at the right time based on the intent of the customer.

Zoom Contact Center's AI Expert Assist (EA) empowers agents to efficiently address customer issues and minimize handle time. It provides real-time support, making it easy for agents to access all the necessary information in one place, ultimately improving customer issue resolution during the first interaction. Expert Assist requires the Elite package, or an add-on license on top of basic/essentials and premium. The core features that are currently available include: Enhancement to waiting room drop-in

When supervisors initiate a chat or video call with a consumer in a video waiting room, supervisors can transfer the consumer to a new queue, flow, or agent. This feature needs to be enabled by Zoom. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent call queue selection behavior between parent/child accounts

Resolved an issue regarding an unexpected ringing when sending an SMS during an active call

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding contact syncing

Resolved an issue with profile pictures displayed in chat when moving in and out of breakout rooms

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent behavior when suspending participant activities with active breakout rooms

Resolved an issue regarding misaligned caption transcripts for local recordings

Resolved an issue regarding manually entering a time when scheduling a meeting

Resolved an issue where Zoom Scheduler options would not be visible in the desktop client

Resolved an issue regarding double-tapping a text annotation box not being recognized

Resolved an issue regarding the Share Screen option on the Home tab

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent mute behavior between the main and breakout rooms

Resolved an issue regarding incorrect scheduled time when meetings are exported to Outlook

Resolved an issue with calendar integrations incorrectly showing no upcoming meetings

Resolved an issue where the desktop client would cause an error code in Outlook

Resolved an issue regarding a played voicemail inadvertently unmuting the system audio

Resolved an issue regarding remote control and UAC prompts

Resolved an issue regarding the inability to add letters as part of the ticket ID when submitting a problem report

Resolved an issue regarding potential app crashes when downloading an image from a Zoom Contact Center chat engagement