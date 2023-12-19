Adlice Software heeft versie 5.1.0.0 van UCheck uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan de software op de computer up-to-date worden gehouden. Met de gratis uitvoering moet een scan handmatig uitgevoerd worden; de betaalde uitvoering kan dat periodiek automatisch doen en deze kan verder de ondersteunde programma's ook installeren als die nog niet op de computer aanwezig zijn. Het programma zelf heeft ondersteuning voor 247 programma's, maar tegenwoordig zijn er ook communityupdates. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.1.0.0:
- Updated to core 6.16.0
- Fixed issue with json decoding from array
- Fixed issue with community feedback counter
- New UCheck exclusions, ability to exclude paths/folders/program names
- UCheck community feedback for portable applications
- Fixed an issue where portable apps limit was not applied properly
- Added orphan entries check and deletion
- Resources optimizations
- Fixed an issue where in some cases exclusions check was incorrect
- Minor fixes
- Added ability to add files/folders exclusions
- Added ability to remove installed entries
- Added ability to detect and remove orphan entries
- UI small fixes