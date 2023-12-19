Astonsoft heeft versie 11.8 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.8: Meeting Invitations: Effortlessly invite participants to your appointments and tasks. Let EssentialPIM automate the processing of received responses for seamless event management.

Google Meet Conferences*: Integrate Google Meet conferences seamlessly into your schedule. Link conferences to appointments effortlessly, enhancing your virtual collaboration experience.

Synchronization Period: Take control of event synchronization across all supported services and platforms. Set specific time frames to streamline and optimize your workflow.

Navigation With Keyboard: Navigate your email list swiftly by pressing a letter on your keyboard. Jump to the section containing that letter, applying to the fields messages are sorted by.

Advanced Search Enhancements: Refine your searches by category, mail account, and mail folder. Search for notes and tasks by path, empowering you with precise and efficient search capabilities.

Email Grouping: Tailor the grouping of emails for each folder according to your organizational preferences. Customize your email layout for a more intuitive and organized workspace.

Last Used Options: EssentialPIM now remembers your last used options for the Adjust Dates dialog window for events and tasks.

Image Handling in Notes: Experience improved handling of inserted images in notes, especially when the window changes size.

Recurring Patterns in Tooltips: Gain a quick and comprehensive overview with recurring patterns now included in tooltips for events and tasks.

Email Collection Optimization: Streamlined the Collected Addresses group by preventing the automatic collection of emails already present in contacts.

Conflict Resolution: The conflicts resolution window for synchronizations is now resizable. Enjoy a better overview of proposed changes, ensuring smoother synchronization experiences.

Various Improvements: Benefit from numerous smaller improvements and bug fixes, enhancing your overall user experience.