Versie 10.5.1 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail, zijn er diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruik gemaakt kan worden, en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Improvements
- Alternative HTML viewer for older versions of Windows (7/8/8.1) on which CEF v117 doesn't run because of compatibility issues
- New /ForceNoCEF command line parameter for disabling CEF (Chromium Embedded Framework) and invoking the internal HTML viewer
Fixes
- A temporary workaround for the Classic theme problem when drop-down buttons are dark under Windows dark theme
- (#00297) Several non-attachment text/plain parts are now combined into a single plain text part
- The OAuth authentication tokens were not refreshed for the office365.com / outlook.com / live.com services
- The program crashed when the user tried to carry out mass mailing; it was impossible to select any quick template
- The Bat! opened emails in the Editor regardless of the selected action during mass mailing
- Certain HTML emails created via mass mailing (using the old interface of the address book) were improperly displayed on the recipients' end