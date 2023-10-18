Software-update: The Bat! 10.5.1

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Versie 10.5.1 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail, zijn er diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruik gemaakt kan worden, en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Alternative HTML viewer for older versions of Windows (7/8/8.1) on which CEF v117 doesn't run because of compatibility issues
  • New /ForceNoCEF command line parameter for disabling CEF (Chromium Embedded Framework) and invoking the internal HTML viewer
Improvements
  • A temporary workaround for the Classic theme problem when drop-down buttons are dark under Windows dark theme
  • (#00297) Several non-attachment text/plain parts are now combined into a single plain text part
Fixes
  • The OAuth authentication tokens were not refreshed for the office365.com / outlook.com / live.com services
  • The program crashed when the user tried to carry out mass mailing; it was impossible to select any quick template
  • The Bat! opened emails in the Editor regardless of the selected action during mass mailing
  • Certain HTML emails created via mass mailing (using the old interface of the address book) were improperly displayed on the recipients' end

