Versie 10.5.1 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail, zijn er diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruik gemaakt kan worden, en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Alternative HTML viewer for older versions of Windows (7/8/8.1) on which CEF v117 doesn't run because of compatibility issues

New /ForceNoCEF command line parameter for disabling CEF (Chromium Embedded Framework) and invoking the internal HTML viewer Improvements A temporary workaround for the Classic theme problem when drop-down buttons are dark under Windows dark theme

(#00297) Several non-attachment text/plain parts are now combined into a single plain text part Fixes The OAuth authentication tokens were not refreshed for the office365.com / outlook.com / live.com services

The program crashed when the user tried to carry out mass mailing; it was impossible to select any quick template

The Bat! opened emails in the Editor regardless of the selected action during mass mailing

Certain HTML emails created via mass mailing (using the old interface of the address book) were improperly displayed on the recipients' end