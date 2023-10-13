Software-update: Home Assistant OS 11.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 11.0 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op AArch64 gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Home Assistant OS 11.0

Home Assistant OS 11.0 is built from Buildroot version 2023.02.05. With this release Home Assistant OS uses Docker 24.0.6 and containerd 1.7.6. Most notable changes are:

  • Breaking Change: On Arm based boards network names are enumerated based on device tree. This means that the first Ethernet devices will no longer be named eth0 but end0. The network configuration is automatically applied to the new network interface.
  • Using Linux' Preemptible Kernel configuration across all boards (lower latencies even on busy systems)
  • Filesystem freeze is relayed to database engines on Proxmox/KVM based VMs (this makes VM snapshots always coherent)
  • Various Bluetooth improvements (newer BlueZ, better fix Bluetooth LE advertisement stalls, Bluetooth device cache management)
  • Improved Kernel configuration should improve Docker's overlayfs performance
  • Improved containerd build and configuration makes containerd use less memory and CPU resources
  • Adjusted development work-flow which allows more incremental changes

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/11.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Home Assistant

Lees meer

Home Assistant OS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (20)

Lancer 13 oktober 2023 18:56
Let op, als je deze installeert op ARM (raspberry, odroid, …) wordt de config van de fysieke interfaces wel aangepast (zie breaking change), maar die van virtuele vlan interfaces niet.
Met nmcli con edit [uid virt interface], set vlan.parent end0, save, activate, quit op de console interface kun je het weer goed zetten.

Met nmcli con show kun je de uid van de interface achterhalen.
iCrOn @Lancer14 oktober 2023 13:16
Bedankt voor deze opmerking. M'n node-red-contrib-knx-ultimate welke in de node-red add-on van HA draait had ineens ook geen verbinding meer na de update, deze stond fixt op eth0. Deze gewijzigd naar end0 en verbinding was weer terug.
Virtua 13 oktober 2023 23:07
Het is een mooi programma maar vind het nog steeds een heel gedoe voor een lampje of schakelaar te gebruiken,zeker nu de apps steeds beter worden voor het zelfde
K!wi @Virtua14 oktober 2023 07:46
Ik snap je maar als je van meerdere platforms gebruik maakt vind ik HA echt een uitvinding. De configuratie kost wat tijd maar als het eenmaal draait vind ik het een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker dan 5 verschillende apps.

Bij mij issie wel al uitgerold en zit ik ondertussen op 11.0

Enige nadeel wat ik ondervind is; bij mij draait HA in een VM op een Intel nuc en als daarop updates worden uitgevoerd inclusief reboots dan start mn VM niet automatisch met HA.
D-Three @K!wi26 oktober 2023 15:01
Wat is het OS en welke virtualisatiesoftware gebruik je?
K!wi @D-Three29 oktober 2023 09:30
win 11. De keuze hiervoor was vooral omdat ik me afvroeg of win11 daarop kon draaien, aangezien het een oudere Nuc is die niet wordt ondersteund. Ik weet ook wel dat er betere keuzes zijn maar het draait op de updates na, vlekkeloos!
D-Three @K!wi29 oktober 2023 10:36
Ah, betere... Wat voor jou het best werkt uiteraard! Niet automatisch opstarten van de VM zou ik zelf als erg vervelend ervaren ;) Gebruik je die NUC voor nog iets anders? Want anders kan je ook overwegen om HAOS bare metal te draaien.
K!wi @D-Three29 oktober 2023 17:31
Klopt, ideaal is het niet maar er is mee te leven haha. Dit is zijn enige functie. Had dat ding over en las toen over HA dus dacht mooi dan heeft dat ding ook nog een functie. Met HAOS bare metal ben ik niet bekend. Gebruik je het zelf ook en wat zijn je ervaringen ermee?
BugBoy @K!wi26 oktober 2023 15:08
Waarom niet in Docker draaien? Is een stuk minder zwaar.
D-Three @BugBoy29 oktober 2023 10:31
Ik heb Home Assistant ook even in een container gebruikt. En hoewel ik nog containers gebruik voor andere zaken, draait HAOS nu in een vm. De container ondersteunt namelijk geen add-ons, all3 updates gebeuren nu via het OS zelf en ik kan gemakkelijk de volledige vm back-uppen. En ik heb nog de keuze om zaken zoals Frigate toch in een container te draaien.
Somoghi 13 oktober 2023 16:31

Filesystem freeze is relayed to database engines on Proxmox/KVM based VMs (this makes VM snapshots always coherent)


Mooie update, zelf heb ik het plan om hiermee te gaan werken, maar hier was ik wel huiverig voor. Dat je DB na herstel van de snapshot corrupt blijkt is toch niet zo jofel.
CAP-Team 13 oktober 2023 16:32
Het logo van Home Assistant is ook nog het oude logo :+
Verder zie ik hier nog geen update, ik zit nog op HA OS 10.5
jmk 13 oktober 2023 18:07
Na de laatste update die ik draaide, 10.5, was mijn MQTT & DSMR Reader + IKEA TRADFRI stuk.

De oplossing was in mijn geval de add ons verwijderen en opnieuw toevoegen, koppeling opnieuw maken. Wel weer veel van geleerd maar jammer dat het nodig was.

Ik heb in de issues die zijn gemaakt(meerdere mensen hadden dezelfde problemen) geen reacties van ontwikkelaars. Beetje jammer.

Ik wordt nu een beetje terughoudend met meteen updaten.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @jmk16 oktober 2023 10:35
Ik had met deze updates in ieder geval issues met MQTT waardoor ik de integratie opnieuw moest configureren om de werking te herstellen.
bzuidgeest 13 oktober 2023 13:22
Niet het meest wervelende screenshot.... Een beetje lui lijkt het wel
Wyox @bzuidgeest13 oktober 2023 13:48
Van Home Assistant OS zie je niet meer dan dit terug volgens mij :+
SadisticPanda @Wyox13 oktober 2023 14:28
Dit is grub.je krijgt wel degelijk ASCII art logo plus ip plus login prompt :)
bzuidgeest @Wyox13 oktober 2023 14:43
De boot text scroll of zo is nog spannender :+
Robsato @bzuidgeest14 oktober 2023 10:46
Je kan een nieuw screenshot voorstellen via feedback link bovenaan
Virtua 14 oktober 2023 09:48
Klopt,das denk ook de kracht van H.A.

