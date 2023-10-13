Versie 11.0 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op AArch64 gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Home Assistant OS 11.0
Home Assistant OS 11.0 is built from Buildroot version 2023.02.05. With this release Home Assistant OS uses Docker 24.0.6 and containerd 1.7.6. Most notable changes are:
- Breaking Change: On Arm based boards network names are enumerated based on device tree. This means that the first Ethernet devices will no longer be named
eth0but
end0. The network configuration is automatically applied to the new network interface.
- Using Linux' Preemptible Kernel configuration across all boards (lower latencies even on busy systems)
- Filesystem freeze is relayed to database engines on Proxmox/KVM based VMs (this makes VM snapshots always coherent)
- Various Bluetooth improvements (newer BlueZ, better fix Bluetooth LE advertisement stalls, Bluetooth device cache management)
- Improved Kernel configuration should improve Docker's overlayfs performance
- Improved containerd build and configuration makes containerd use less memory and CPU resources
- Adjusted development work-flow which allows more incremental changes