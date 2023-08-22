Software-update: Microsoft Edge 116.0.1938.54

Microsoft heeft versie 116 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, introduceert Microsoft onder meer Edge for Business, een variant van de browser speciaal bedoeld voor werkomgevingen. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature update
  • Microsoft Edge for Business. With native enterprise grade security, productivity, manageability, and AI built in, Edge for Business enables organizations to maximize productivity and security, and offers the ability to create separation between work and personal browsing with automatic switching between the lightly managed personal browser window (MSA profile) and the work browser window (Microsoft Entra ID). All users signing in with their Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory) will automatically receive Edge for Business and see an updated Edge icon with a briefcase to designate they're in the work browser window. For more information, read our FAQ.
  • Option to attach the Edge sidebar to the Windows desktop. Users of the Microsoft Edge sidebar will be able to access their apps and sites directly from their Windows 10 desktop. As an opt-in experience in Windows 10, users can attach the sidebar to their Windows desktop by clicking a "popout" icon near the base of the sidebar in the browser. This enables a side-by-side experience that works with any Windows app — including Microsoft Edge itself. Users enjoy streamlined access to the same set of powerful AI tools and web-based services, including Bing Chat, without launching a browser window, enhancing productivity regardless of where they are in Windows. Additional features and options are planned in future versions of Microsoft Edge. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the StandaloneHubsSidebarEnabled policy.
Versienummer 116.0.1938.54
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

07-02 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
18-01 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
15-11 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
18-10 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
JanVQ 22 augustus 2023 20:22
Hoe zit het eigenlijk met Edge onder Linux, is dat een beetje een succes? Ik heb werkelijk nog van geen enkele Linux-gebruiker gehoord hoe goed of slecht de browser is, het lijkt alsof hij maar bitter weinig geïnstalleerd wordt onder Linux.
dasiro @JanVQ22 augustus 2023 22:19
safari was op windows ook niet populair, veel animo voor een browser van een concurrerend platform ga je nooit hebben
masterfragger @JanVQ23 augustus 2023 01:28
Edge werkt perfect op Ubuntu 23.

Gebruik edge om te surfen en voor de office 365 apps. edge is daarmee beter geïntegreerd dan Firefox (en chrome komt er niet op).

Inmiddels is teams binnen edge nagenoeg fully functional (je kunt geen eigen backgrounds gebruiken). De native linux teams cliënt is peop.

Heb je specifieke vragen?
mutley69 @JanVQ22 augustus 2023 20:45
Helaas nog niet geprobeert - en eerlijk gezegd - totaal geen behoefte aan. En dan houden we het beschaafd. Normaal ben ik een pak directer en harder voor Microsoft (Apple en veel andere big tech's).
divvid @mutley6923 augustus 2023 07:00
Die houding is niet meer van deze tijd.Ik ben geen ‘fan’ van MS, maar na Edge voor Linux uitgeprobeerd te hebben ben ik positief verrast. Al langer gebruik ik VSCode en zonder GitHub kom je nergens in mij vak. MS kent z’n plek inmiddels.

Veel minder respect heb ik voor Adobe bv. Ben je op lokatie zonder enige verbinding, kun je niet eens je eigen PDF lezen in Acrobat Reader, die wil nu ook al dat je in logged op je Adobe account….voor een gratis reader
jpsch @JanVQ22 augustus 2023 21:27
Gebruik het zelf al niet onder Windows en MacOS, wist niet eens dat er een Linux versie was.
Wouterie @JanVQ23 augustus 2023 08:50
Dat werkt eigenlijk heel erg goed. Ik kan me niet zo snel een thuissituatie bedenken waarbij het toepasbaar is, want het biedt op dat gebied niets extra's naast Firefox of een andere Chromium variant, maar op het werk werkt het echt heel fijn! Office 365 is toch een beetje een dingetje en dat werkt toch (vind ik) het beste met Edge. Daarbij kan ik Edge ook bijna volledig naar mijn hand zetten dus hoor je mij nauwelijks klagen.
bram_001 22 augustus 2023 19:54
Nou begrijp ik waarom dat koffertje bij het logo van Edge staat. Microsoft weet er altijd iets niet mooi van te maken moet ik zeggen. En eerst hadden we AD, toen AAD en nu weer iets nieuws (Entra ID). Echt, fantastisch. En er wordt ook steeds meer Bloatware aan die browser toegevoegd, zoals de sidebar. Who cares, ik wil gewoon simpel browsen meer niet...
Franckey @bram_00122 augustus 2023 20:00
Gelukkig kan je al die extra toeters en bellen wel uitzetten, maar het zou fijner zijn als je na een update de keuze krijgt of je zo'n nieuwe functie wil gebruiken.
mschol @Franckey22 augustus 2023 20:14
Gelukkig kan je al die extra toeters en bellen wel uitzetten, maar het zou fijner zijn als je na een update de keuze krijgt of je zo'n nieuwe functie wil gebruiken.
niet alles is helaas uit te schakelen

ik zou read aloud, immersive reader, "app availble" icoontjes gewoon helemaal uit willen zetten, maar aanpassingen daarin zijn er niet.. zelfs niet via group policys
het was ooit een mooie, strakke browser met niet alle toeters en bellen.. inmiddels is het gewoon weer 12 in een dozijn browser met onzinnige functies die niet optioneel zijn om uit te zetten
AibohphobiA BoB @bram_00122 augustus 2023 20:01
ik wil gewoon simpel browsen meer niet...
Ja en? Waarom installeer je deze dan?
Jeffrey2107 @AibohphobiA BoB22 augustus 2023 20:38
uh leuk dat zeggen met windows 10 en 11 die edge standaard geinstalleerd hebben en bij beide je niet zomaar de browser er weer af kan gooien (helaas).
AibohphobiA BoB @Jeffrey210722 augustus 2023 21:20
Je hoeft hem niet te gebruiken hoor.
Maar zeuren en klagen mag best.
bram_001 @AibohphobiA BoB25 augustus 2023 17:37
Prive heb ik dat wel maar mijn werkgever zet zich volledig in op Edge en dat betekent dat ik minstens 8 uur per dag met deze browser te maken heb.
AibohphobiA BoB @bram_00125 augustus 2023 20:52
Verstandige werkgever, dat zie je niet vaak. Wees blij. 👍
Begin anders voor jezelf. 😊
dasiro @bram_00122 augustus 2023 20:38
Entra ID is al een tijdje de nieuwe benaming en business apps gescheiden houden van personal apps is juist een van de grote vernieuwingen die de laatste jaren hun intrede hebben gemaakt in een omgeving waar BYOD en remote-working de standaard zijn geworden. De sidebar was er al en kan je ook gewoon uitzetten.

Er zijn zo veel functies die jij niet gebruikt, waar vele anderen achter gevraagd hebben. Een browser is tegenwoordig een half OS geworden, maar dat is niet per sé een slechte evolutie en draagt bij aan de stabiliteit van het OS zelf. Het staat je trouwens vrij om een andere browser te gebruiken of van baan te veranderen als je werkgever edge verplicht.
jjeggink @bram_00122 augustus 2023 23:47
Dat koffertje kun je 'verwijderen' door simpelweg voor een ander icoontje te kiezen.
Wouterie @bram_00123 augustus 2023 08:55
Ja, dit ben ik wel met je eens. Prima dat er nieuwe functionaliteit wordt toegevoegd... maar ik wil die dingen aan moeten zetten, niet uit. Net als zo'n zoekbalk die dan ineens tevoorschijn komt als ik Edge afsluit en er blijkbaar een update is geweest. Kan heel handig zijn, maar als het zo ineens opkomt dan gaat het uit en blijft het uit.
Dit is een beetje Microsoft eigen. Ineens een nieuws en weer overzicht op de taakbalk in Windows 10, ineens een icoontje op een icoontje, ineens een plugin. Ik heb het ook niet zo op dat soort onvoorspelbaar gedrag.
apollo13 22 augustus 2023 22:30
Nog wat "leuks" met deze update van Edge.
Mijn firewall gaf een melding dat een bestand, BGAUPsell.exe, contact wilde maken met het internet.
Dit bestand stond in windows\temp\. Mijn eerste zoektocht op het www gaf aan dat het een trojan was.
Niet dus, was een tooltje van MS die Edge en Bing promoot. Ik kon die zooi niet verwijderen. Pas nadat ik Edge had gestart, gebruik Edge nooit, kon ik het bestand verwijderen. Lekker bezig MS
Robertdw @apollo1322 augustus 2023 22:58
Typisch heb dat bestand niet op mijn pc kunnen vinden. Heb de laatste update.
apollo13 @Robertdw22 augustus 2023 23:26
Nadat je Edge één keer hebt opgestart, verdwijnt het bestand. Is dus gelukkig een eenmalig ding. Wel weer, wat mij betreft, erg opdringerig van MS.
Robertdw @apollo1322 augustus 2023 23:40
Opdringerig? Heb geen enkele promotie of zoiets gezien. Sidebar uitgeschakeld en is verder gewoon "cleane" browser.
Wouterie @Robertdw23 augustus 2023 08:57
Het is opdringerig in de zin dat nieuwe functionaliteit (sidebars, zoekbalken, icoontjes, float menu's) standaard aan worden gezet na een update, terwijl ik liever de functionaliteit standaard uit heb en na testen het aan zet. Stel je voor dat je op een dag in je auto stapt en je stoel is opeens voorzien van stoelverwarming en die staat aan terwijl het hoogzomer is. Hartstikke leuk, maar niet op dat moment en niet standaard aan.
Robertdw @Wouterie23 augustus 2023 10:08
Nou zo'n gratis stoelverwarming zou ik geen bezwaar tegen hebben, als alles wat ik hoef te doen is even een knop indrukken om het uit te zetten. :) En Apollo had het over iets dat Edge en Bing promoot.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robertdw op 25 juli 2024 12:59]

Wouterie @Robertdw23 augustus 2023 10:55
Bing is niet volledig te verwijderen uit Edge. Geregeld popt het weer op (sidebar, zoekbalkdingie, zwevend menu) en het zit vast in het rechtermuisknop menu. Leuk dat Microsoft het tof vindt, maar ik heb andere keuzes gemaakt en hoef niet telkens Bing voorgeschoteld te krijgen. Ze zijn nog net niet zo erg als Google wat dit betreft ;)
Dr_HeverLee @Wouterie23 augustus 2023 14:52
Je kunt de vervelende Bing button wel verwijderen: https://www.thurrott.com/...0button%20is%20now%20gone.
Wouterie @Dr_HeverLee23 augustus 2023 16:06
Thanks! Hopelijk wordt het niet bij elke update teruggedraaid.
barbarbar @apollo1323 augustus 2023 10:15
Ah daar komt het dus vandaan. Als je Chrome gebruikt krijg je een erg slechte popup in beeld die vraagt of je Bing wilt gebruiken in Chrome. Bizar dat Microsoft nu zulke spam toepast. Dacht dat het met een update van Windows mee was gekomen, maar blijkbaar dus met Edge. Lijkt op een virus zo slecht als het er uit ziet en was ook m'n eerste gedachte. Komt ook terug als je die map verwijderd "C:\Windows\Temp\MUBSTemp".

Dit is de melding die je krijgt als je Chrome gebruikt:
https://i.imgur.com/XNGCxV0.png

Wellicht een artikel waardig op de frontpage, zodat Microsoft hier kritiek op krijgt en stopt met deze spam onzin.
Robertdw @barbarbar23 augustus 2023 14:08
Ga het eens in de gaten houden. Maar die map in temp blijft bij mij gewoon weg en krijg ook geen popups in Chrome. Misschien omdat ik geen MS account gebruik?
barbarbar @Robertdw23 augustus 2023 14:12
Als ik opnieuw start is het er weer
Robertdw @barbarbar23 augustus 2023 15:05
Bij mij niet. Heb wel met O&O Shutup aantal zaken uitgezet.

