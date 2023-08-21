Versie 5.15.10 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Meeting/webinar features Video quality improvements

Improved bandwidth limitation control allows webinar hosts running Production Studio to have an increased upload bitrate to ensure higher quality video. Note: This does consume more bandwidth.

The profanity filter feature prevents automated transcription from displaying inappropriate words. Admins can import widely available 3rd party lists, eliminating the need to manually curate offensive words, and enabling easy customization according to their organization's needs. This filter applies to all Zoom products utilizing transcription services, including Meetings, Webinars, Smart Summaries, and Recordings. Meeting features Auto-accept far end camera control

Users can set the Zoom app to auto-accept far end camera control requests from designated Zoom users, speeding up the process when far end camera control is frequently used by the same user again and again. The auto-accept permission can be assigned to any authenticated participant in the meeting or Zoom contacts outside of a meeting, and can also be removed at any point through client settings.

To provide the best audio quality possible for Zoom Meetings in busy environments, users can configure Personalized Denoise in the desktop client audio settings directly, which will capture and analyze a clip of your audio from meetings to differentiate your voice from and suppress background noise in meetings. Zoom does not receive or retain this clip or analysis, which stays on your device and is only used for noise suppression in meetings you join. Mail and Calendar features Use Zoom Calendar mouse shortcuts when creating an event

When creating an event in the main calendar view, users only have to click a time slot once to see the scheduler pop-up window. When users click a time slot twice, the full scheduler page will appear.

The Submit Feedback option in the Zoom Calendar client dropdown menu will be removed. Users can now submit feedback on the form that is used for all product areas.

Users can access Zoom AI Companion for Mail to enter a prompt and generate emails. When responding to an email thread, users can generate an email using information from the thread and/or an inputted prompt. Users can enable or disable the Zoom AI Companion for Mail integration.

When a user receives an email invitation for a meeting, they can view their schedule around the proposed meeting time and whether they have a conflict or not.

Users can create templates and share them with their organization. They can select users from their organization by individual, group, chat channel, or include the entire organization. Users can make changes, delete, and limit permissions for the shared templates. Additionally, users can share any existing templates. Contact Center features Support for Virtual Backgrounds

Account owners and admins can upload images to create a Virtual Background library for agents. Agents to view and apply virtual backgrounds in the Zoom desktop client on Windows.

Zoom Contact Center has made updates to the screen share experience for agents and consumers, mirroring other Zoom products. Agents and consumers have full control over starting, stopping, and pausing screen shares. The new screen share design eliminates any disjointed video experiences and provides a more intuitive and user-friendly interface for agents and consumers.

When an agent starts a voice conference call, they can pass ownership to another agent in the conference. The agent obtaining ownership must be in at least one voice queue. When there are no users in the conference, the agent can leave the conference call without ending the call for the remaining participants. Phone features Tagging within an SMS thread for user

If Call Queue members have Team SMS enabled, they can assign other members within a message to share information with each other. Tagging is only allowed for members who are part of the same call queue; they cannot tag someone who is not a member. Members will be able to differentiate between the original message and any tagged messages, along with knowing the original date the message was received. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding in-meeting chats not appearing in the correct order

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent behavior with the in-meeting archiving notifications

Resolved an issue regarding scheduling privilege