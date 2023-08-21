Software-update: LibreOffice 7.6

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.6.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

General
  • Support for zoom gestures when using touchpads in the main view.
  • Support for document themes, and import and export of theme definitions for ODF and OOXML documents.
  • Many improvements to font handling, especially for right-to-left scripts, CJK and other Asian alphabets.
Writer
  • New Page Number Wizard in the Insert menu, for easy one-step insertion of the page number in the header/footer.
  • The Paragraph Style dropdown in the Formatting toolbar shows a list of styles used in the document, rather than the full list of the available styles.
  • Tables of Figures can be generated more flexibly based on paragraph styles, and not only from categories or object names.
  • Bibliography entries can be edited directly from a bibliography table, and bibliography marks hyperlink by default to the matching row in a bibliography table.
  • Highlighting for used paragraph and character styles and direct formatting in text.
  • Phrase checking: multi-word dictionary items of Hunspell and custom dictionaries are now accepted.
Calc
  • Number format: “?” is now supported when exporting to ODF to represent an integer digit, replaced by blank if it is a non significant zero, and decimals for formats in seconds without truncation like [SS].00 are now accepted.
  • Spreadsheets copied to another document now retain a user-defined print range.
  • Solver settings are saved with documents, and page styles are exported even if they are not in use.
  • Support for drawing styles for shapes and comments, including a dedicated style for comments that makes it possible to customize the default look and text formatting of new comments.
  • New compact layout for pivot tables.
  • Autofilter support for sorting by colour. Filter/sort by color considers colours set by number format.
  • The Import Text dialog (as CSV file or as unformatted text) has a new option to not detect number in scientific notation (only if “Detect Special Numbers” is off).
Impress & Draw
  • New navigation panel for switching slides while viewing a presentation (option is enabled by flagging a checkbox in Slide Show Settings).
  • Objects can now be listed in front to back order in the Navigator, with the top-most object at the top of the list.
  • Support for free text annotations to PDFium import, plus support for ink, free text and polygon/polyline annotations in PDFium export.
  • Modified the auto-fitting text scaling algorithm to work in a way similar to MS Office. Text scaling now separates scaling for space (paragraph and line) and scaling fonts, where space scaling can be 100%, 90% and 80%, and font scaling is rounded to the nearest point size. Horizontal spacing (bullets, indents) is not scaled anymore.
  • Several improvements to font management for CJK and Arabic languages.

Versienummer 7.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-nieuwste-versie/
Bestandsgrootte 345,37MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-08-2023
sebati

21-08-2023 • 17:36

4

Submitter: sebati

Bron: Document Foundation

Reacties (4)

beerse
22 augustus 2023 09:01
Voor de versie nummer fetisjisten: De volgende versie zal niet 7.7 of 8.0 worden. Als ze februari volgend jaar uit komt wordt het 24.2. Van de aankondiging: "Starting from 2024, TDF will adopt calendar based-release numbering, so the next major release will be LibreOffice 24.2 in February 2024."

Dat dit het grootste nieuws is van deze versie van LibreOffice geeft wel aan dat het best wel af is. Bestaande zaken werken zoals de bedoeling is en er zitten meer dan genoeg mogelijkheden in.
sebati
@beerse22 augustus 2023 09:20
Versienummering lees ik meer als een opmerking gezien de wijziging ten opzichte van de huidige nummering. Denk dat belangrijker is "LibreOffice is the only open source office suite for personal productivity which can be compared feature-by-feature with the market leader. After twelve years and five release cycles – code cleaning, code refactoring, polishing the user interface, extending to new hardware and software platforms, and optimizing interoperability with OOXML to support users – it is increasingly difficult to develop entirely new features, so most of them are refinements or improvements of existing ones."

Uit de release notes blijkt dat ook, ter zijn wederom ontzettend veel verbeteringen gemaakt;
https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/ReleaseNotes/7.6

Waar wat mij betreft de echt vernieuwende ontwikkelingen zitten zijn de spin off's, die mogelijk worden gemaakt door de goede LO basis, Collabora Online (daarmee ook de IOS en Android Apps) en LibreOffice WASM. Dit zijn ook de voorbeelden die passen bij de opmerking "it is increasingly difficult to develop entirely new features".
Alex3 @beerse26 augustus 2023 08:00
Dat creëert weer een probleem in 2100.
sebati
@Alex327 augustus 2023 12:34
Dan gaan ze waarschijnlijk alsnog over naar YYYY.MM ipv plaats van YY.MM :)

