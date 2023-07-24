Versie 5.15.5 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features WiFi signal strength tracking

Desktop client users can view their current WiFi connection statistics, such as RSSI level, noise, and more, through the Statistics tab in client settings. This data is also available to account admins viewing a meeting participant’s network statistics in the Zoom Dashboard, allowing them to view connectivity issues and trends over the duration of the meeting. Meeting/webinar features AV1 video codec

To provide higher quality video without also increasing bandwidth usage, Zoom is rolling out a new video codec to free accounts. Use of codecs, including AV1, is adaptive, meaning that Zoom will choose the most appropriate codec for each user's environment. Meeting features Disable remote control for external users

Account admins can restrict the ability of guest participants to remote control another participant’s screen during share. This allows internal participants to continue to use remote control as needed, while external unauthenticated participants are blocked from requesting or being given remote control of shared screens. Previously, remote control could only be controlled for all meeting participants.

Account admins can restrict the ability of guest participants to remote control another participant’s screen during share. This allows internal participants to continue to use remote control as needed, while external unauthenticated participants are blocked from requesting or being given remote control of shared screens. Previously, remote control could only be controlled for all meeting participants. Hide meeting window option for in-meeting chat screenshot

Participants using in-meeting chat can choose to hide the Zoom meeting window when capturing a screenshot. This can be especially useful for single-screen users, as the Zoom window is immediately hidden when starting a capture, and returns when the screen shot is selected or the process is canceled.

Participants using in-meeting chat can choose to hide the Zoom meeting window when capturing a screenshot. This can be especially useful for single-screen users, as the Zoom window is immediately hidden when starting a capture, and returns when the screen shot is selected or the process is canceled. Meeting Summary: Next Steps and Segment Titles

The Meeting Summary feature, which uses AI to analyze and summarize in-meeting discussions, is enhanced to also include a list of next steps mentioned in the meeting and titles for each segment of the meeting . These next steps and segment titles are included in the email and Team Chat summary shared with the host and participants (if allowed).

The Meeting Summary feature, which uses AI to analyze and summarize in-meeting discussions, is enhanced to also include a list of next steps mentioned in the meeting and titles for each segment of the meeting . These next steps and segment titles are included in the email and Team Chat summary shared with the host and participants (if allowed). Unified meeting scheduler

The main meeting scheduler on the Home tab of the Zoom desktop client is changing to align with the event scheduler used by Zoom Calendar, simplifying scheduling with Zoom for whichever method you choose. This change is rolling out to accounts over the coming weeks. Mail and Calendar features Translation enhancement added to right-click menu actions

Right-clicking text that is in an email displays a menu, providing options to copy or translate the text.

Right-clicking text that is in an email displays a menu, providing options to copy or translate the text. Import Office 365 emails to Zoom Mail

Users can import their emails from Office 365 to their Zoom Mail account.

Users can import their emails from Office 365 to their Zoom Mail account. Private label for delegators

Delegators can move emails or filter emails into a private label in the inbox. Delegates cannot see or access emails that are in the private label.

Delegators can move emails or filter emails into a private label in the inbox. Delegates cannot see or access emails that are in the private label. Exit a delegated inbox

Delegates can permanently leave an inbox they are delegated. The delegator will be notified if a delegate chooses to leave their inbox.

Delegates can permanently leave an inbox they are delegated. The delegator will be notified if a delegate chooses to leave their inbox. Optional attendees

When scheduling an event, users can mark attendees Optional so that these attendees know they are not required to join.Once the meeting is created, optional attendees will receive invitation emails that indicate they are not required to join the meeting.

When scheduling an event, users can mark attendees Optional so that these attendees know they are not required to join.Once the meeting is created, optional attendees will receive invitation emails that indicate they are not required to join the meeting. Support for Whiteboard integration with Zoom Calendar

When users create a Zoom Calendar invite, they can add a new or existing whiteboard directly in their invite. When users attach a whiteboard to an invite, it becomes a simplified link in the email invite.

When users create a Zoom Calendar invite, they can add a new or existing whiteboard directly in their invite. When users attach a whiteboard to an invite, it becomes a simplified link in the email invite. Suggested times when scheduling an event

The suggested time automatically recommends available time slots based on all attendees' availability. Previously, when scheduling an event/meeting, the host manually looked at each attendee's availability to find a mutually available time.

The suggested time automatically recommends available time slots based on all attendees' availability. Previously, when scheduling an event/meeting, the host manually looked at each attendee's availability to find a mutually available time. Show secondary time zone

Users can see two time zones side by side when they collaborate with a colleague from a different time zone. Users can also enable or disable the second time zone when they schedule meetings with colleagues in the same time zone. Additionally, users can also customize the name of each time zone. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding the possibility of calls unexpectedly merging

Resolved an issue regarding the 4294967295 error code encountered when scheduling meetings

Resolved an issue when editing a message in Team Chat where the Up and Down keys behaved unexpectedly

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent behavior with the AlwaysShowMeetingControl policy

Resolved an issue regarding the default app for SIP click-to-dial links switching unexpectedly to Zoom

Resolved an issue regarding ringtones set for Contact Center calls not being persistent