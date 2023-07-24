Versie 23.1.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.1.3: Spatial data viewer: Geometry object labels were added to the map (configurable) Curves rendering was implemented Coordinates and viewport bounds copy was implemented EWKT format support was added Toolbars and lasso visibility toggle was fixed

Data transfer: Import of multiple tables from an XLSX was implemented Lazy initialization of configuration pages was implemented Issue with duplicated file selector dialog was fixed Export in XML format was fixed (doctype section is not optional) Issue long filenames on Windows was fixed

Data Editor: Find/Replace dialog and shortcut in the Value view panel were fixed Column description was added to the Metadata panel Folding in the XML presentation was fixed Displaying of images in the the value view panel was fixed on Linux Confirmation dialog for the result set filtering was improved

Accessibility: JAWs screen reader can now read data in the Data grid

General UI: Tips of the day were updated Creation of objects with mixed-case identifiers was fixed DDL generation for sequence was fixed Logical project deletion was fixed Issue with opening of a local project was fixed

AI: New GPT 3.5 Turbo 16К model was added Issue with long metadata information sending was fixed

Connections: Duplicates on driver creation were removed Issue with maven artifacts editing was fixed Certificate management UI was improved

New drivers: Materialize database driver was added (thanks @bobbyiliev) Crate DB via PostgreSQL driver was improved (thanks @proddata)

Databases: DB2: users can see Column Mask Objects TimescaleDB branding was updated

Localization: Chinese Simplified localization was improved (thanks @bynyun) German localization was improved (thanks @fjf2002)

