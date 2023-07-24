Software-update: DBeaver 23.1.3

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 23.1.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.1.3:
  • Spatial data viewer:
    • Geometry object labels were added to the map (configurable)
    • Curves rendering was implemented
    • Coordinates and viewport bounds copy was implemented
    • EWKT format support was added
    • Toolbars and lasso visibility toggle was fixed
  • Data transfer:
    • Import of multiple tables from an XLSX was implemented
    • Lazy initialization of configuration pages was implemented
    • Issue with duplicated file selector dialog was fixed
    • Export in XML format was fixed (doctype section is not optional)
    • Issue long filenames on Windows was fixed
  • Data Editor:
    • Find/Replace dialog and shortcut in the Value view panel were fixed
    • Column description was added to the Metadata panel
    • Folding in the XML presentation was fixed
    • Displaying of images in the the value view panel was fixed on Linux
    • Confirmation dialog for the result set filtering was improved
  • Accessibility:
    • JAWs screen reader can now read data in the Data grid
  • General UI:
    • Tips of the day were updated
    • Creation of objects with mixed-case identifiers was fixed
    • DDL generation for sequence was fixed
    • Logical project deletion was fixed
    • Issue with opening of a local project was fixed
  • AI:
    • New GPT 3.5 Turbo 16К model was added
    • Issue with long metadata information sending was fixed
  • Connections:
    • Duplicates on driver creation were removed
    • Issue with maven artifacts editing was fixed
    • Certificate management UI was improved
  • New drivers:
    • Materialize database driver was added (thanks @bobbyiliev)
    • Crate DB via PostgreSQL driver was improved (thanks @proddata)
  • Databases:
    • DB2: users can see Column Mask Objects
    • TimescaleDB branding was updated
  • Localization:
    • Chinese Simplified localization was improved (thanks @bynyun)
    • German localization was improved (thanks @fjf2002)

DBeaver

Versienummer 23.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-07-2023 08:52
25 • submitter: danmark_ori

24-07-2023 • 08:52

25

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

01-06 DBeaver 26.1.0 0
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04-05 DBeaver 26.0.4 3
20-04 DBeaver 26.0.3 2
23-03 DBeaver 26.0.1 0
02-03 DBeaver 26.0 2
16-02 DBeaver 25.3.5 0
02-02 DBeaver 25.3.4 0
19-01 DBeaver 25.3.3 0
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Reacties (25)

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ro8in 24 juli 2023 09:04
Dbeaver is zo beetje de minst slechte van alle slechte keuzes. Ik mis nog altijd sequel pro, maarja helaas is die maker ermee gestopt.
12_0_13 @ro8in24 juli 2023 09:38
DataGrip van JetBrains is wel fijn (maar ook betaald, helaas)
HollowGamer @12_0_1324 juli 2023 09:58
Ik snap niet zo goed dat mensen heel positief zijn over JetBrains en hun producten. Opzicht lijkt alles goed in elkaar te zitten, maar elk stuk software van hun, is ontzettend langzaam.

Als ik bijvoorbeeld PHPStorm opstart, dan duurt dit gewoon een minuut (afhankelijk van project), VSCode is er, en doet daarna pas de extensions inladen.

Misschien is het veranderd? Ook het indexen van projecten ging ontzettend langzaam en vaak moest het weer opnieuw.

Android Studio (in samenwerking met Google) vind ik ook erg langzaam en bloat. Maar misschien ben ik niet de doelgroep voor JetBrains?
GertMenkel @HollowGamer24 juli 2023 11:56
Ik heb me als Linuxgebruiker altijd verwonderd hoeveel langzamer Windows soms is in het laden van Jetbrains-spul. Het indexen van projecten duurt soms even, maar er zit soms minuten verschil tussen hoe lang twee identieke computers over dezelfde actief doen als je twee besturingssystemen draait. Beide draaien hetzelfde JRE!

Mijn vermoeden is dat er nog steeds iets niet goed loopt met de antivirusprogramma's die men op Windows draait. Uitschakelen ervan lost soms een hoop performance op, maar dat is bij lange na geen oplossing voor het probleem natuurlijk. Misschien dat NTFS ook een verborgen impact heeft, ik kan het gewoon niet verklaren.

Waar ik ook achter ben gekomen is dat zoals de meeste Javaprogramma's meer RAM dingen beter laat lopen, ook al lijkt het programma die RAM niet direct te gebruiken. Geef het programma zes of acht GB aan RAM in de memory settings en opeens verdwijnen allerlei kleine, ergerlijke problemen als sneeuw voor de zon.

Android Studio draait hier prima (ik herinner me de Eclipse-versie nog, dat was pas een draak van een programma) maar de Android SDK en plugins die daarbij horen vreten flink wat RAM en CPU. Je krijgt er snel debuggen en live previews voor terug, maar je zult aardig krachtige hardware moeren hebben wil je het vloeiend kunnen gebruiken. Mijn PC met een 7700k en SATA-SSD's heeft het er aardig lastig mee, soms.

Wellicht helpt het ook niet dat je hun backend-only-product ook voor frontend gebruikt. Ik heb zelf voor Kotlin en dergelijke IDEA Ultimate waarmee ik minder afhankelijk ben van plugins voor dingen als TypeScript.

Dat allemaal gezegd hebbende, DataGrip is enorm lightweight in vergelijking, omdat het essentieel een betere UI is voor de databasetools die ze in andere programma's hebben gestopt. Weinig plugins of indexen nodig, wel de handige trucs van de rest van Jetbrains-spul.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GertMenkel op 28 juli 2024 22:37]

beerse
@GertMenkel24 juli 2023 18:16
Als het om geheugen misbruik gaat, zoals bij java applicaties nog wel eens wil optreden, dan zou je eens naar het swap gedrag van je machine moeten kijken. Geef ze eerst genoeg gebeugen en zet alle swap uit (bij linux met het commando `swap off`, bij msWindows door de pagefile helemaal uit te zetten).
Daarna kan je zien hoe ze in het geheugen werken. Dat zal dan wel vol lopen maar je kan in ieder geval wat zien.

Daarna swap weer aan zetten en merken dat beide systemen anders met swap om gaan: Een msWindows machine begint meteen te swappen (schrijven naar de pagefile) zonder dat het geheugen vol is. Dat kost tijd en i/o. Een linux machine begint pas te swappen als het geheugen vol raakt. Dan wordt ze (anders) trager dan een msWindwos machine.

Mijn tip: Als een machine 'draait' op een bepaalde hoeveelheid geheugen en swapspace: Geeft ze de swapspace als geheugen en zet het swappen uit.
henkbiertank @HollowGamer24 juli 2023 10:19
Ik vermoed ook hardware zoals @12_0_13 zegt. Ik werk al jaren op een MacBook en op de Intel-laptop duurde het soms ook lang (max 30 seconden). Op de M1 Pro duurt het enkele seconden. Ik heb overigens kritisch gekeken naar welke plugins ik eigenlijk nodig heb en een aantal uitgeschakeld. Dat scheelt iets. Het indexeren heb ik soms niet eens door. Ik gebruik ook PHPStorm trouwens.
HollowGamer @henkbiertank24 juli 2023 10:52
@12_0_13 @henkbiertank Noop, het ligt niet aan de hardware (NVMe, moderne CPU, etc.). :)

Het probleem zit hem inderdaad in plug-ins. Wil je PHPStorm (of andere producten van hun) sneller maken, dan zul je dus opties/extensies moeten uitschakelen. Ook kun je de Java-engine tweaken, zodat deze meer memory mag gebruiken.

Maar het grote nadeel vind ik dat het geen 'globale' editor is. Het kan wel, maar met VSCode bijvoorbeeld, kan ik vrijwel elk formaat editen (of extensie downloaden ervoor), terwijl ik met PHPStorm buiten PHP, enkel basic JS kan doen. Wil je meer, dan zul je WebStorm (ook) moeten aanschaffen. En bij sommige projecten, draai ik PHP & JS tegelijk, dus niet echt ideaal. Ze waren wel bezig met een nieuwe editor met extensies, maar ik kom even niet op de naam.

Zoals gezegd zijn ze ook vrij hoog in CPU/memory usage, dus met meerdere editors open, ga je het al snel maken aan je batterij bijvoorbeeld.

Nee, ik ken genoeg die groot fan zijn, geen probleem - maar er zijn gewoon dingen die ik weer fijner vind aan iets als VSCode. Toegeven dat PHPStorm veel beter werkt, met bijvoorbeeld iets als namespaces moven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 28 juli 2024 22:37]

Bux666 @HollowGamer24 juli 2023 15:38
Maar het grote nadeel vind ik dat het geen 'globale' editor is. Het kan wel, maar met VSCode bijvoorbeeld, kan ik vrijwel elk formaat editen (of extensie downloaden ervoor), terwijl ik met PHPStorm buiten PHP, enkel basic JS kan doen. Wil je meer, dan zul je WebStorm (ook) moeten aanschaffen.
Ik kan elk bestand openen wat ik rechts in mijn overzicht zie. Dus naast .php en .js ook .txt, .html, .css, etc.

Misschien een instelling dat je niet-web bestanden niet ziet?
12_0_13 @HollowGamer24 juli 2023 10:03
Misschien dat het ook aan je hardware ligt?

Ik gebruik voor mijn werk onder andere IntelliJ en PyCharm (voor Python, Java en Typescript), en voor (grotere) projecten werkt dat echt een stuk fijner dan bijv. Eclipse. Ik heb een paar plugins (SaveActions, IdeaVIM, Rainbow Brackets, CoPilot), maar die lijken geen vertraging op te leveren.

Hij moet wel de code eenmalig indexeren (en ook de SDKs/libs die je gebruikt), maar de indexen slaat hij volgens mij gewoon op, want de tweede keer is het echt snel. Bepaalde SDKs kan hij indexen van downloaden (bijv. de JDK).
riotrick @HollowGamer24 juli 2023 10:56
Als ik PhpStorm opstart op een redelijk formaat project (e-commerce site). Zonder indexen duurt het 5 seconden tot je aan de slag kan. De eerste keer indexen opbouwen in een nieuw project duurt inderdaad een minuut of 5. Maar daar hoef je niet op te wachten, je hebt ook al gedeeltelijk code completion tijdens het indexeren.

Bij een tweede keer opstarten, kun je na 5 seconde aan de slag met volledige completion. De indexen worden bijgewerkt in de achtergrond wat een seconde of 30 duurt. Voor mij is dit prima werkbaar.

Ik werk overigens op een linux laptop met een i7-1280p, 32gb en een nvme gen4 ssd.
Verwijderd @HollowGamer24 juli 2023 13:00
Misschien heeft dat met de geschiedenis te maken. Volgens mij gebruikten developers in 't verleden vaak Netbeans of Eclipse, en dan schijnt Phpstorm een grote stap voorwaarts te zijn.

Zelf gebruik ik al jaren Eclipse (recent is daar VSCode bijgekomen ivm typescript & angular development). Sinds laptops met 12th-gen cpu's vind ik Java-based tools pas vlot werken onder linux.
riotrick @12_0_1324 juli 2023 10:59
Ik heb datagrip los niet, maar de meeste functionaliteiten daarvan zitten ook in phpstorm. Ik gebruik dat zeker, meestal een db geconfigureerd bijbehorend bij een project.

Maar heb ook dbeaver, waar ik vele db servers in geconfigureerd heb. Dat is dat weer een beetje onhandig om in een ide te hebben. Wellicht dat datagrip los dan wat handiger zou zijn.

dbeaver is qua interface e.d. zeker niet ideaal, maar het doet z'n werk wel.
12_0_13 @riotrick21 augustus 2023 10:27
phpstorm is ook van jetbrains, dus dat is niet zo gek :) Alleen heeft datagrip nog veel meer opties voor SQL formatting bijv.
henkbiertank @ro8in24 juli 2023 09:25
Sequal Ace is de opvolger :)

Overigens ben ik een tevreden Table Plus-gebruiker (niet gratis). Ik gebruik het minimaal een keer per week.
ro8in @henkbiertank24 juli 2023 09:55
Danku!! Ben hem meteen aan het downloaden! Ik had geen idee dat er een opvolger was.
proatjeboksem @ro8in7 augustus 2023 09:16
Als dat niet bevalt, zou je Squirrel SQL nog kunnen proberen.
https://squirrel-sql.sourceforge.io/
rodie83 @ro8in24 juli 2023 09:06
Want?
ro8in @rodie8324 juli 2023 09:08
Want wat precies?
Ted_W @ro8in24 juli 2023 09:23
Wat het (veel?) beter maakt dan Dbeaver?
ro8in @Ted_W24 juli 2023 09:54
DBeaver is gewoon een grote chaos kwa interface vind ik persoonlijk. Het is soms echt zoeken waar wat wat zit. Sequel pro was gewoon veel meer straight forward.
rodie83 @ro8in24 juli 2023 12:06
Dbeaver is zo beetje de minst slechte van alle slechte keuzes.
Nogal een statement, en alleen omdat de interface volgens jou chaos is? Dus nogmaals, want?
HollowGamer 24 juli 2023 09:55
Weet iemand waar de re-connect optie zit toevallig? Vind het vreemd, maar mijn netwerk wordt herstart elke avond, waardoor de editor de dag erna zijn verbinding kwijt is. Alleen het opnieuw opstarten van DBeaver fix het probleem.

Overigens twijfel ik tussen BeekeeperStudio en deze tool. Beide hebben hun voor en nadelen. De een is op Electron gebaseerd, de andere op Java. Het enige nadeel van DBeaver vind ik bijvoorbeeld dat het niet mooi integreert op mijn Linux omgeving (Gnome), verder geen klachten. :)
riotrick @HollowGamer24 juli 2023 10:59
rechtsklikken op de server -> invalidate/reconnect
HollowGamer @riotrick24 juli 2023 11:14
Thanks, dat ga ik eens proberen. :)
joelharkes 24 juli 2023 09:45
Wij gebruiken "Azure data studio". Die is gebouwd op VS Code technologie. niet perfect maar werkt wel goed met SQL Servers. niet uitgebreid getest met anderen, maar volgens mij ondersteund deze wel ander sql types.

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