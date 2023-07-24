Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.64.7 / 1.9.7 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.10.1 / 5.65.1 Added Added UI option to change ini editor #3116

Added Separate protection against box removal and content deletion [#3104] (#3104)

Added Add "auto scroll" in sbie messages, resource monitor, api call log context menu #393 Changed Reworked Nt Object Handle handling

"OpenClipboard=n" now is also implemented in user mode, making it work for green boxes

Changed Delete V2 scheme to use drive letters in FilePaths.dat (remains backwards compatible with using NT Paths) #3053

Improved robustness of snapshot merging #3017 Fixed Fixed "Disable Security Isolation" causes a game to stop playing audio #2893

Fixed NtQueryDirectoryObject not implemented #2734

Fixed issue with working directory for run menu entries

Fixed inpoper global symlink in sandboxed namespace #3112

Fixed 'Addon already installed!' error when clicking 'Show Stack Trace' #3114

Fixed existing BoxNameTitle=process.exe,- removed when toggling other options #3106

Fixed asynchroniusly assigned PCA job not being properly detected #1919

Fixed incompatybility with first windows 10 release #3117

Fixed Remove Sandbox only deletes the contents of the sandbox when an application is running in the sandbox #3118

Fixed crash issue with not peroeprly termianted script engine #3120

Fixed ImDisk under Sandboxie supervision causes SBIE2337 and sometimes BSoD [#1092)(#1092)

Fixed Snapshots don't merge duplicate directory junctions #3016

Fixed Snapshot related issue when using Delete V2 rename functionality

Fixed issue with Delete V2 when using network shares

Fixed issue when using "UseVolumeSerialNumbers=y" with accessing drive roots

Fixed Remove-Snapshot resurrects deleted files when using Delete V2 #3015 Sandboxie 1.10.0 / 5.65.0 Added Added box scripting engine to make SandMan more flexible

Added scriptable troubleshooting wizard #1875

Added addon manager which helps to install additional and third-party components, available addons: ImDisk Toolkit - used to create RAM Disks and other virtual drives V4 Script Debugger - used to debug troubleshooting scripts Microsoft Debug Help Library - used for the stack trace feature introduced in 1.9.6 signcheck.exe - used to scan files on VirusTotal before recovering them SbieHide.dll - a third-party DLL to hide SbieDll.dll LogAPI.dll - an API logging library used for Buster Sandbox Analyzer

Added option to set the update interval to 1, 7, 14 and 30 days

Added What's new in Sandboxie-Plus dialog in SbieCtrl.exe to praise the new features of the Plus UI Note: this is shown after the installation of Sandboxie Classic

dialog in SbieCtrl.exe to praise the new features of the Plus UI Added "fixdacls" command to KmdUtil.exe, it repairs broken DACL entries on the Sandboxie folder to fix issues where SbieDll.dll fails to load

Added option to hide Sandboxie's own processes #3054

Added functionality to cache Sandboxie messages within the Plus UI #2920

Added button to invoke troubleshooting wizard directly from the SBIE message popup Changed Setup wizard has now a dedicated update configuration page This page will be shown once for all users who do not have updates enabled

Split the support page into Sandboxie Support and Sandboxie Updater tabs

When the troubleshooting.7z file is available, the script engine will be used to match compatibility templates This allows a better granularity in template selection by using the AppCompatibility.js script

Reworked low level code injection mechanism to improve flexibility and debugging The main injection detour code is now written in C instead of Assembler and can properly report SbieDll.dll loading errors as SBIE2181

Improved session agent startup to be more flexible

Improved SBIEMSG help handling, the link now contains message details allowing to point to a more exact document (if available)

Updated certificate validation code Fixed Fixed uninstall issue in the Sandboxie Classic installer d1863ff

Added workaround for Chrome not starting on Windows 11 with KB5027231 #3040

Improved compatibility with procmon/stack traces for debug builds

Fixed issue with non-standard command lines

Fixed online updater not checking every 7 days, but daily Removed Cleaned up duplicate code (thanks lmou523) #3067 Sandboxie 1.9.8 / 5.64.8 Changed Improved uninstall process in the Sandboxie Classic installer (thanks sredna) #3044 Fixed Fixed a link error when the path was created with a symbolic link (thanks lmou523) #3038

Fixed recovery window focus after file overwrite dialog #3048

Fixed Sandboxie Plus crash with exception code c0000005 #3024