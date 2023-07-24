Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.64.7 / 1.9.7 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.10.1 / 5.65.1Added
Changed
- Added UI option to change ini editor #3116
- Added Separate protection against box removal and content deletion [#3104] (#3104)
- Added Add "auto scroll" in sbie messages, resource monitor, api call log context menu #393
Fixed
- Reworked Nt Object Handle handling
- "OpenClipboard=n" now is also implemented in user mode, making it work for green boxes
- Changed Delete V2 scheme to use drive letters in FilePaths.dat (remains backwards compatible with using NT Paths) #3053
- Improved robustness of snapshot merging #3017
- Fixed "Disable Security Isolation" causes a game to stop playing audio #2893
- Fixed NtQueryDirectoryObject not implemented #2734
- Fixed issue with working directory for run menu entries
- Fixed inpoper global symlink in sandboxed namespace #3112
- Fixed 'Addon already installed!' error when clicking 'Show Stack Trace' #3114
- Fixed existing BoxNameTitle=process.exe,- removed when toggling other options #3106
- Fixed asynchroniusly assigned PCA job not being properly detected #1919
- Fixed incompatybility with first windows 10 release #3117
- Fixed Remove Sandbox only deletes the contents of the sandbox when an application is running in the sandbox #3118
- Fixed crash issue with not peroeprly termianted script engine #3120
- Fixed ImDisk under Sandboxie supervision causes SBIE2337 and sometimes BSoD [#1092)(#1092)
- Fixed Snapshots don't merge duplicate directory junctions #3016
- Fixed Snapshot related issue when using Delete V2 rename functionality
- Fixed issue with Delete V2 when using network shares
- Fixed issue when using "UseVolumeSerialNumbers=y" with accessing drive roots
- Fixed Remove-Snapshot resurrects deleted files when using Delete V2 #3015
Sandboxie 1.10.0 / 5.65.0Added
Changed
- Added box scripting engine to make SandMan more flexible
- Added scriptable troubleshooting wizard #1875
- Added addon manager which helps to install additional and third-party components, available addons:
- ImDisk Toolkit - used to create RAM Disks and other virtual drives
- V4 Script Debugger - used to debug troubleshooting scripts
- Microsoft Debug Help Library - used for the stack trace feature introduced in 1.9.6
- signcheck.exe - used to scan files on VirusTotal before recovering them
- SbieHide.dll - a third-party DLL to hide SbieDll.dll
- LogAPI.dll - an API logging library used for Buster Sandbox Analyzer
- Added option to set the update interval to 1, 7, 14 and 30 days
- Added
What's new in Sandboxie-Plusdialog in SbieCtrl.exe to praise the new features of the Plus UI
- Note: this is shown after the installation of Sandboxie Classic
- Added "fixdacls" command to KmdUtil.exe, it repairs broken DACL entries on the Sandboxie folder to fix issues where SbieDll.dll fails to load
- Added option to hide Sandboxie's own processes #3054
- Added functionality to cache Sandboxie messages within the Plus UI #2920
- Added button to invoke troubleshooting wizard directly from the SBIE message popup
Fixed
- Setup wizard has now a dedicated update configuration page
- This page will be shown once for all users who do not have updates enabled
- Split the support page into Sandboxie Support and Sandboxie Updater tabs
- When the troubleshooting.7z file is available, the script engine will be used to match compatibility templates
- This allows a better granularity in template selection by using the AppCompatibility.js script
- Reworked low level code injection mechanism to improve flexibility and debugging
- The main injection detour code is now written in C instead of Assembler and can properly report SbieDll.dll loading errors as SBIE2181
- Improved session agent startup to be more flexible
- Improved SBIEMSG help handling, the link now contains message details allowing to point to a more exact document (if available)
- Updated certificate validation code
Removed
- Fixed uninstall issue in the Sandboxie Classic installer d1863ff
- Added workaround for Chrome not starting on Windows 11 with KB5027231 #3040
- Improved compatibility with procmon/stack traces for debug builds
- Fixed issue with non-standard command lines
- Fixed online updater not checking every 7 days, but daily
- Cleaned up duplicate code (thanks lmou523) #3067
Sandboxie 1.9.8 / 5.64.8Changed
Fixed
- Improved uninstall process in the Sandboxie Classic installer (thanks sredna) #3044