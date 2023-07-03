Software-update: MKVToolnix 78.0.0

MKVToolNix v78.0 released

MKVToolNix v78 is out with tons of bug fixes, especially for those crashes in the GUI’s header editor & for the GUI hanging when adding files via drag & drop. Both have crept in in version 77. Fortunately they were only annoying but didn’t affect existing files.

New features and enhancements
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: for files that only contain legacy track language elements but no IETF language elements the header editor will now derive the IETF language elements from the legacy elements. See #3557.
  • AppImage: the AppImage is now built on AlmaLinux 8 with Qt 6.5.1. This means that the minimum glibc version this AppImage is compatible with has also been bumped, to v2.28. The oldest Debian coming with this version is Debian 10 “Buster”; for Ubuntu it’s 18.10 “Cosmic Cuttlefish”.
  • Windows installer: the installer will now remove the file data\portable-app if it’s present in the installation directory as its presence would signal to the app to run in portable mode, requiring write access to its base directory. This fixes some installation issues that could occur when a user extracted a portable app archive into a folder like C:\Program Files\MKVToolNix. Also added an installation check for the same issue. See #3558.
Bug fixes
  • all: Linux: if initializing the locale system based on the system’s settings fails, e.g. if environment variables such as LC_ALL have been set to fr_FR.UTF-8 but the locale for fr_FR.UTF-8 hasn’t been built, MKVToolNix will try to fall back to en_US.UTF-8 first & C.UTF-8 second. If neither of the three succeeds, an error message will be shown, and the program will abort. This fixes the programs not catching an exception from the boost::filesystem library which doesn’t cope with mis-configured locale systems well. Workaround for #3574.
  • mkvmerge: sorting tracks by type did not work properly when some tracks weren’t copied. Part of the fix of #3567.
  • mkvmerge: track numbers in the destination file were assigned out-of-order when the track order in the source files differs from the one in the destination file. Now they’re assigned sequentially in the order the tracks appear in the destination file again. Part of the fix of #3567.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: under certain circumstances the GUI would try to display error messages from a secondary thread, which isn’t allowed in Qt, causing to program to either hang or outright crash. Part of the fix of #3556 & #3561.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the GUI will check for several potential installation issues wrt. to having write access to certain directories (system’s temporary directory, MKVToolNix’s file identification cache directory and others) & display proper error messages if not. Part of the fix of #3556 & #3561.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: fixed the application crashing whenever you change a property below the “segment information” node. This bug was introduced in v77. Fixes #3556.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: when reading files that only contain legacy track language elements but no IETF track language elements, the header editor was showing all tracks as having “English” as the language. This bug was introduced in v77. Fixes #3557.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: when a legacy track language element contains a country code (e.g. fr-CA), the header editor was wrongfully using und = “undetermined” as the language for that element. Now it’ll use the language from the language/country pair, which would be fr in the earlier example. Part of the fix of #3557.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: the keyboard shortcuts from the “modify selected track” sub-menu didn’t work right after opening a file. They only started working after opening the “header editor” menu. Fixes #3573.
  • AppImage: fixed the GUI resources (e.g. icons) not being found.
  • AppImage: the Qt plugins required for using compose key/dead keys are now included. Fixes #3577.
Build system changes
  • The compilation database (compile_commands.json) is now always built. The variable BUILD_COMPILATION_DATABASE is not evaluated anymore.

wim1928 3 juli 2023 19:29
lijkt mij een mooi programma, ik gebruik nu MakeMKV
daarin mis ik het inbranden van subtitles in MKV bestanden.
en met dit programma moet dit wel lukken lijkt mij.
Robertdw @wim19283 juli 2023 20:15
Nee echt inbranden zal niet lukken. Je kan subs als stream/spoor toevoegen in de mkv container en deze dan samenvoegen.
Voor inbranden heb je een programma met codering/rendering nodig. Dat gaat voor films lang duren en vaak met kwaliteitsverlies.
Kcquipor @Robertdw3 juli 2023 23:11
Zoals Handbrake veronderstel ik ?
GrandDynamo @Kcquipor4 juli 2023 14:27
Ja Handbrake kan daar voor gebruikt worden.
Rageplay @wim19283 juli 2023 23:41
Wat Robertdw inderdaad al zegt moet je om ondertiteling 'in te branden' (lees, onderdeel te maken van de videostream) inderdaad echt opnieuw het videobestand renderen.

Als kwaliteitsverlies geen groot punt is kun je er ook voor kiezen om de resolutie te verlagen (bijv. 4k naar 1080p of van 1080p naar 720p).
Wanneer je op dezelfde resolutie blijft is kwaliteitsverlies bijna niet te voorkomen (tenzij je bronbestand lossless is, dan is compressie/kleiner bestand wellicht ook belangrijk.)
Xaphod @wim19284 juli 2023 07:29
Je kunt wel kiezen voor "forced display" van de sub die jij kiest.
Niet helemaal hetzelfde denk ik, maar de ondertitels worden dan zeker weergegeven.
puUL @Xaphod4 juli 2023 12:16
Het klinkt verwarrend, maar dat is niet wat forced subtitles betekent. Forced subtitles zijn ondertitels bedoelt voor informatie die anders niet duidelijk zou zijn voor de kijker. Dialogen in een andere taal (bijvoorbeeld Dothraki in Game of Thrones).

Wat jij vermoed ik bedoelt, is de Default flag. Hiermee selecteert de mediaspeler automatisch deze track bij het afspelen.
Xaphod @puUL4 juli 2023 14:52
Mijn tv heeft nog wel eens moeite met het vinden van de sub als er veel subs zijn om uit te kiezen, ook als default geflagd is.
Als ik forced display flag kies wordt hij altijd goed weergegeven.
Robertdw @Xaphod4 juli 2023 15:30
Dan zou je die andere subs met Mkvtoolnix kunnen verwijderen.
MornixRS @wim19284 juli 2023 10:47
Wel benieuwd waarom je dat zou willen. Wat is de meerwaarde als je ook kunt instellen dat een bepaalde taal default is en standaard ook moet worden getoond?
Robertdw @MornixRS4 juli 2023 11:48
Dacht dat er bepaalde (oudere?) mediaspelers/tv's zijn die dat niet kunnen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

