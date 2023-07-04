AdGuard Home versie 0.107.33 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Changed
- The new command-line flag
--web-addris the address to serve the web UI on, in the host:port format.
- The ability to set inactivity periods for filtering blocked services, both globally and per client, in the configuration file (#951). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.
- The ability to edit rewrite rules via
PUT /control/rewrite/updateHTTP API and the Web UI (#1577).
Configuration Changes
In this release, the schema version has changed from 20 to 23.
Deprecated
- Properties
bind_host,
bind_port, and
web_session_ttlwhich used to setup web UI binding configuration, are now moved to a new object
httpcontaining new properties
addressand
session_ttl:# BEFORE: 'bind_host': '1.2.3.4' 'bind_port': 8080 'web_session_ttl': 720 # AFTER: 'http': 'address': '1.2.3.4:8080' 'session_ttl': '720h'
Note that the new
http.session_ttlproperty is now a duration string. To rollback this change, remove the new object
http, set back
bind_host,
bind_port,
web_session_ttl, and change the
schema_versionback to
22.
- Property
clients.persistent.blocked_services, which in schema versions 21 and earlier used to be a list containing ids of blocked services, is now an object containing ids and schedule for blocked services:# BEFORE: 'clients': 'persistent': - 'name': 'client-name' 'blocked_services': - id_1 - id_2 # AFTER: 'clients': 'persistent': - 'name': client-name 'blocked_services': 'ids': - id_1 - id_2 'schedule': 'time_zone': 'Local' 'sun': 'start': '0s' 'end': '24h' 'mon': 'start': '1h' 'end': '23h'
To rollback this change, replace
clients.persistent.blocked_servicesobject with the list of ids of blocked services and change the
schema_versionback to
21.
- Property
dns.blocked_services, which in schema versions 20 and earlier used to be a list containing ids of blocked services, is now an object containing ids and schedule for blocked services:# BEFORE: 'blocked_services': - id_1 - id_2 # AFTER: 'blocked_services': 'ids': - id_1 - id_2 'schedule': 'time_zone': 'Local' 'sun': 'start': '0s' 'end': '24h' 'mon': 'start': '10m' 'end': '23b0m' 'tue': 'start': '20m' 'end': '23h' 'wed': 'start': '30m' 'end': '22b0m' 'thu': 'start': '40m' 'end': '22h' 'fri': 'start': '50m' 'end': '21b0m' 'sat': 'start': '1h' 'end': '21h'
To rollback this change, replace
dns.blocked_servicesobject with the list of ids of blocked services and change the
schema_versionback to
20.
Fixed
-
HEALTHCHECKand
ENTRYPOINTsections in
Dockerfile(#5939). They cause a lot of issues, especially with tools like
docker-composeand
podman, and will be removed in a future release.
- Flags
-h,
--host,
-p,
--porthave been deprecated. The
-hflag will work as an alias for
--help, instead of the deprecated
--hostin the future releases.
- Ignoring of
/etc/hostsfile when resolving the hostnames of upstream DNS servers (#5902).
- Excessive error logging when using DNS-over-QUIC (#5285).
- Inability to set
bind_hostin
AdGuardHome.yamlin Docker (#4231, #4235).
- The blocklists can now be deleted properly (#5700).
- Queries with the question-section target
., for example
NS ., are now counted in the statistics and correctly shown in the query log (#5910).
- Safe Search not working with
AAAAqueries for domains that don't have
AAAArecords (#5913).