In this release, the schema version has changed from 20 to 23.

Properties bind_host , bind_port , and web_session_ttl which used to setup web UI binding configuration, are now moved to a new object http containing new properties address and session_ttl : # BEFORE: 'bind_host': '1.2.3.4' 'bind_port': 8080 'web_session_ttl': 720 # AFTER: 'http': 'address': '1.2.3.4:8080' 'session_ttl': '720h' Note that the new http.session_ttl property is now a duration string. To rollback this change, remove the new object http , set back bind_host , bind_port , web_session_ttl , and change the schema_version back to 22 .

Property clients.persistent.blocked_services , which in schema versions 21 and earlier used to be a list containing ids of blocked services, is now an object containing ids and schedule for blocked services: # BEFORE: 'clients': 'persistent': - 'name': 'client-name' 'blocked_services': - id_1 - id_2 # AFTER: 'clients': 'persistent': - 'name': client-name 'blocked_services': 'ids': - id_1 - id_2 'schedule': 'time_zone': 'Local' 'sun': 'start': '0s' 'end': '24h' 'mon': 'start': '1h' 'end': '23h' To rollback this change, replace clients.persistent.blocked_services object with the list of ids of blocked services and change the schema_version back to 21 .