Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.33

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.33 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • The new command-line flag --web-addr is the address to serve the web UI on, in the host:port format.
  • The ability to set inactivity periods for filtering blocked services, both globally and per client, in the configuration file (#951). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.
  • The ability to edit rewrite rules via PUT /control/rewrite/update HTTP API and the Web UI (#1577).
Changed

Configuration Changes

In this release, the schema version has changed from 20 to 23.

  • Properties bind_host, bind_port, and web_session_ttl which used to setup web UI binding configuration, are now moved to a new object http containing new properties address and session_ttl: 
    # BEFORE:
'bind_host': '1.2.3.4'
'bind_port': 8080
'web_session_ttl': 720

# AFTER:
'http':
  'address': '1.2.3.4:8080'
  'session_ttl': '720h'

    Note that the new http.session_ttl property is now a duration string. To rollback this change, remove the new object http, set back bind_host, bind_port, web_session_ttl, and change the schema_version back to 22.

  • Property clients.persistent.blocked_services, which in schema versions 21 and earlier used to be a list containing ids of blocked services, is now an object containing ids and schedule for blocked services: 
    # BEFORE:
'clients':
  'persistent':
    - 'name': 'client-name'
      'blocked_services':
      - id_1
      - id_2

# AFTER:
'clients':
  'persistent':
  - 'name': client-name
    'blocked_services':
      'ids':
      - id_1
      - id_2
    'schedule':
      'time_zone': 'Local'
      'sun':
        'start': '0s'
        'end': '24h'
      'mon':
        'start': '1h'
        'end': '23h'

    To rollback this change, replace clients.persistent.blocked_services object with the list of ids of blocked services and change the schema_version back to 21.

  • Property dns.blocked_services, which in schema versions 20 and earlier used to be a list containing ids of blocked services, is now an object containing ids and schedule for blocked services: 
    # BEFORE:
'blocked_services':
- id_1
- id_2

# AFTER:
'blocked_services':
  'ids':
  - id_1
  - id_2
  'schedule':
    'time_zone': 'Local'
    'sun':
      'start': '0s'
      'end': '24h'
    'mon':
      'start': '10m'
      'end': '23b0m'
    'tue':
      'start': '20m'
      'end': '23h'
    'wed':
      'start': '30m'
      'end': '22b0m'
    'thu':
      'start': '40m'
      'end': '22h'
    'fri':
      'start': '50m'
      'end': '21b0m'
    'sat':
      'start': '1h'
      'end': '21h'

    To rollback this change, replace dns.blocked_services object with the list of ids of blocked services and change the schema_version back to 20.

Deprecated
  • HEALTHCHECK and ENTRYPOINT sections in Dockerfile (#5939). They cause a lot of issues, especially with tools like docker-compose and podman, and will be removed in a future release.
  • Flags -h, --host, -p, --port have been deprecated. The -h flag will work as an alias for --help, instead of the deprecated --host in the future releases.
Fixed
  • Ignoring of /etc/hosts file when resolving the hostnames of upstream DNS servers (#5902).
  • Excessive error logging when using DNS-over-QUIC (#5285).
  • Inability to set bind_host in AdGuardHome.yaml in Docker (#4231, #4235).
  • The blocklists can now be deleted properly (#5700).
  • Queries with the question-section target ., for example NS ., are now counted in the statistics and correctly shown in the query log (#5910).
  • Safe Search not working with AAAA queries for domains that don't have AAAA records (#5913).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.33
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.33
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-07-2023 07:30
32 • submitter: TheCeet

04-07-2023 • 07:30

32

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

22-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.61 0
14-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.60 2
19-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.58 18
21-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.57 15
23-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.56 23
11-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.55 12
06-11 AdGuard Home 0.107.54 25
03-10 AdGuard Home 0.107.53 5
07-'24 AdGuard Home 0.107.52 47
06-'24 AdGuard Home 0.107.51 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

AdGuard Home

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (32)

-Moderatie-faq
32
32
10
0
0
16
Wijzig sortering
Keiran 4 juli 2023 08:26
De vorige keer dat ik de docker geüpdatet heb met Portainer, ging de docker stuk.

Iemand dit al gedaan toevallig?

Edit:

Portainer geüpdatet en daarna Adguard via Portainer. Dit keer geen issues.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keiran op 25 juli 2024 15:00]

S.J.Onnie @Keiran4 juli 2023 08:41
Ik update mijn containers met Watchtower. Tot nu toe nog nooit een falende container gehad na een update. Link: https://github.com/containrrr/watchtower
Keiran @S.J.Onnie4 juli 2023 08:52
Die heb ik in het verleden gehad, totdat hij al mijn containers in de soep draaide. Sindsdien handmatig met Portainer en op die ene keer met Adguard na, werkt dat vlekkeloos.

Toch bedankt voor de tip
zordaz @Keiran4 juli 2023 19:58
Precies dit... voor mij reden om geen Watchtower te gebruiken. Zoek nog wel naar iets om op updates te checken en mij daar dan alleen een melding of email van te sturen. Iemand tips?
Keiran @zordaz4 juli 2023 21:32
Ik gebruik nu https://newreleases.io/ met een wekelijkse melding.
Daarnaast tweakers.net natuurlijk en in de .arr apps zie je het meestal direct
jcbvm @Keiran4 juli 2023 22:40
Ik gebruik wel watchtower, maar alleen om een notificatie te sturen als er nieuwe images zijn. Updaten doe ik dan handmatig om problemen te voorkomen
zordaz @jcbvm4 juli 2023 23:18
Dat was ooit een feature request, inmiddels dus mogelijk? Wist ik niet.
jcbvm @zordaz5 juli 2023 07:56
Is mogelijk ja, via docker kun je daar het argument --monitor-only voor gebruiken, of de environment variable WATCHTOWER_MONITOR_ONLY als je docker compose gebruikt.
TheCeet
@Keiran4 juli 2023 09:24
Vorige week waren er issues met docker, men kreeg de verkeerde versie binnen.
Dit werd opgelost met deze release.

Gisteren mijn docker versie van update voorzien en draait tot nu vlotjes
lenwar
4 juli 2023 08:17
Dit is duidelijk een noodzakelijke onderhouds-release. Een upgrade van het configuratieschema lijkt hier de voornaamste verandering.

Uiteraard kan het handig zijn dat je nu je blocklists kan inroosteren, maar ik heb geen idee hoeveel mensen daar echt op zitten te wachten. (Ik snap de use-cases wel, maar zou niet weten hoe vaak het echt gebruikt zou worden)

Persoonlijk zit ik wel echt te wachten op ODoH, zodat het DNS-stuk van de internetverbindingen echt volledig privacy-vriendelijk en versleuteld is.
gielie @lenwar4 juli 2023 09:07
Blocklist inroosteren lijkt mij wel handig, vanaf 1900 in de avond alle social media op slot bv. Ik weet er zijn andere/betere methodes om de kids in het gareel te houden maar zou hier toch mee willen experimenteren.

Het is mij alleen niet helemaal duidelijk hoe ik dit doe, in de ui zie ik hier geen optie voor, iemand tips?
TheCeet
@gielie4 juli 2023 09:22
Zal vermoedelijk gewoon in de .yaml file zijn dat je dit manueel moet aanpassen.
lenwar
@gielie4 juli 2023 12:07
Dat is inderdaad één van de use-cases die zeker praktisch zijn. Ik heb hier ook geen waardeoordeel over natuurlijk. :)
Iedereen doet het op de manier die hij/zij goed acht. Ik denk dat ik het ook zo zou doen als ik kinderen had op die leeftijd.

Het lijkt er op dat dit inderdaad nog niet in de GUI zit. Je zal dus helaas moeten prutten/hannesen in het configbestand.

Goede kans dat het in de Adguard Home Remote app komt die door een medetweaker is gemaakt. Geen idee of het in de planning zit van hem hoor, maar het lijkt mij een handige.
Neo-- 4 juli 2023 09:46
Hier een Pi-Hole gebruiker.

Zou toch eens willen kijken hoe AdGuard Home werkt.
Kan ik dit op dezelfde Pi installeren?

Tevens maak ik gebruik van Domoticz op deze Pi (Die ook poort 8080 gebruikt)
pvrantwijk @Neo--4 juli 2023 11:23
Ja, maar niet tegelijk, omdat beide services zich willen binden aan dezelfde ports. Als je je bestaande installatie wilt bewaren, is een makkelijke manier om even een andere SD card in je Pi te stoppen. Installatie van Raspberry OS en AdGuard Home zijn een fluitje van een cent en je weet dat je altijd terug kunt naar je oude SD card als het toch niet bevalt (wat me zou verbazen, want persoonlijk vond ik AdGuard Home een verademing na PiHole)...
prinsvlad @Neo--4 juli 2023 11:50
Hier een Pi-Hole gebruiker.

Zou toch eens willen kijken hoe AdGuard Home werkt.
Kan ik dit op dezelfde Pi installeren?

Tevens maak ik gebruik van Domoticz op deze Pi (Die ook poort 8080 gebruikt)
https://www.wundertech.ne...-pi-install-instructions/
Neo-- @prinsvlad4 juli 2023 13:03
Dit maar eens uitgevoerd, echter maak ik nu gebruik van versie 0.102.0
Controleren op updates lukt, maar updaten zelf lijkt niet te lukken |:(

Herinstallatie gedaan en nu up to date.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Neo-- op 25 juli 2024 15:00]

lenwar
@Neo--4 juli 2023 12:12
Dat kan zeker, en ook zeker tegelijk.

Één van de grootste verschillen tussen PiHole en AGH, is dat AGH ook een DoH-server is.

Je kan je browser dus DoH laten praten met AGH. Uiteraard zullen dan je niet-DoH clients nog met pi-hole praten.
Wat je ook kan doen is je pi een tweede IP-adres geven. Dan kan je met je DHCP-server switchen (of met de hand) welk je wil gebruiken.

Maar je kan ze ook naast elkaar installeren en om en om aanzetten. Dat is mogelijk de makkelijkste manier :)
Neo-- @lenwar4 juli 2023 17:31
Ik heb Pi-Hole verwijderd en gebruik nu AdGuard Home.
Eigenlijk heb ik Pi-Hole (Dus nu AdGuard Home) ook buitenshuis willen gebruiken.
Dus als ik aan de andere kant van het land zit, ik met m'n telefoon/tablet, van de AdGuard thuis gebruik maak.
Is dit mogelijk? want ik kan hier niet veel over vinden.
lenwar
@Neo--4 juli 2023 18:53
Als je je eigen thuis-installatie wil gebruiken zal dat dus moeten instellen op je telefoon/tablet.

In de praktijk kan dit op verschillende manieren. Een ietwat lompe manier is om de DoH-poorten op je router open te zetten. Is makkelijk, werkt, maar is niet de beste weg voorwaarts. Een schonere oplossing is, om bijvoorbeeld een VPN-server naast je AGH te installeren.

WireGuard is een gratis makkelijk en simpel-protocol dat je hiervoor kan gebruiken.

Als je Adguard Home with WireGuard in een zoekmachine ze vind je vast wel wat handleidingen.

😊
Neo-- @lenwar5 juli 2023 00:58
Ik heb WireGuard nu ook geïnstalleerd en ingesteld.
Als ik nu op m'n 5G middels VPN connect naar m'n thuisnetwerk, gebruik ik inderdaad m'n thuis IP, maar helaas dan wel reclame (Die ik thuis op dezelfde site niet zie)

Ergens zal ik wat fout gedaan hebben haha
lenwar
@Neo--5 juli 2023 07:43
Heb je ook je DNS-instellingen naar je WireGuard gezet? (het is dan praktischer om je AGH om te laten luisteren op je WireGuard-interface mocht je dat niet hebben gedaan. (in de praktijk dus AGH herstarten nadat WireGuard hebt opgestart))

Je zou ook met firewallregels al je dns-verkeer naar je AGH kunnen sturen.
Neo-- @lenwar5 juli 2023 11:12
Ik gebruik WireGuard op de Pi inmiddels niet meer, maar wel via de FritzBox.
Dat lijkt nu prima te werken :D
TheCeet
@Neo--4 juli 2023 20:04
Ik gebruik het! Aanrader! Ook op mobiel netwerk geen ads & tracking etc.

Ikzelf heb een Asus router die DDNS ingebouwd heeft. Je kan gerust andere DDNS service gebruiken.
Op de Pi zelf, Wireguard en gaan met die banaan! (Via PiVPN).
pvrantwijk 4 juli 2023 11:10
Gebruik deze al jaren in combinatie met Private DNS op Android omdat het je de mogelijkheid geeft om je hele telefoon inclusief alle apps in een keer ad-free te maken (via DNS over TLS in AdGuard Home). Echter sinds deze update valt de service regelmatig om, waardoor de telefoon geen werkende DNS meer heeft en dus geen operationele internet verbinding. Reboot van de AdGuard Home server lijkt de enige werkende remedie. Een service restart geeft een Exit Code 4, in de error log is een "remote error: tls: internal error" zichtbaar. Verder geen informatie. Iemand suggesties?
lenwar
@pvrantwijk4 juli 2023 12:16
Gebruik je een ondertekend TLS-certificaat? (Letsencrypt of zo)
Sommige TLS-clients gaan onder omstandigheden rottig om met niet-ondertekende certificaten. Vooral token-caches kunnen dan gedoe opleveren en dan is inderdaad een reboot het makkelijkst.
pvrantwijk @lenwar4 juli 2023 13:27
Ja, het is een (geldig) LE certificaat. Private key en certificaat gegenereerd conform een artikel uit de knowledge base in verband met compatibiliteit. Eigenlijk nog nooit problemen mee gehad, tot deze update. Service status running, maar toch niet meer willen communiceren...
lenwar
@pvrantwijk4 juli 2023 13:39
Zo 123 dan inderdaad geen idee. Misschien verbose-logging aanzetten

Dit is nu wel heel erg een log die zegt “doet nie!!”. Kijken wat er is

Doen andere DoT-clients het wel? Is het echt alleen de Android cliënt? Want dat zou troubleshooten wat makkelijker maken :)
pvrantwijk @lenwar4 juli 2023 14:32
Nee het is de hele service die stopt met reageren. Niet alleen voor de android devices. Ook remote tools als https://dnsclient.net/ krijgen geen antwoord meer, maar lopen dood op een timeout.

Hoe zet ik verbose logging aan?

Tnx voor je hulp!
lenwar
@pvrantwijk4 juli 2023 15:26
https://github.com/Adguar...dHome/wiki/FAQ#verboselog
In het yaml-bestand 'verbose true' zetten.

Laat het even weten in een PM (om de rest niet al te erg vervelen ;) )
Maar om eerlijk te zijn. Als het hele proces ermee stopt/hangt, dan is er waarschijnlijk wat anders aan de hand. In het geval van een pi kan dat dan echt van alles zijn tot en met een minder presterende stroomadapter aan toe (persoonlijke ervaring, dat er één proces zat te etteren, totdat ik een andere adapter er op zette) of een SD-kaartje dat vervelend doet. (al is dat dan erg toevallig met de release meegekomen natuurlijk). (als je een SSD (of zo) gebruikt is die kans alweer kleiner natuurlijk)

Probeer is ook voor de grap alles te verwijderen en opnieuw te installeren. (even een back-up maken van je yaml-bestand, zodat je je config niet opnieuw hoeft te doen.) Het zou uiteraard niets moeten uitmaken natuurlijk, maar als er iets in een history/cache-bestand gaar is geworden, kan je natuurlijk ook allemaal rare dingen krijgen.
Dushi 4 juli 2023 14:26
Wat een gedoe nog steeds zeg, als ik bovenstaande reacties zo lees. Ik heb vroeger ook wel pi-hole en AGH op een raspberry pi gebruikt, maar gebruik nu al jaren een cloud dienst voor DNS naar tevredenheid ( nextdns.io maar er zijn ook andere ). Dit werkt stabiel en makkelijk, en werkt nog steeds als je niet thuis op je WiFi zit. En m.i. niet duur.
lenwar
@Dushi4 juli 2023 17:02
Ik heb zelf een beetje gemengde gevoelens met dit soort bedrijven/producten. Net zoals met bijvoorbeeld al die VPN-providers die suggeren dat je al je data met je oma en de Noord-Koreaanse overheid (en alles daartussen) deelt als je niet hun product gebruikt.

https://nextdns.io/nl/privacy
3. Indien niet specifiek verzocht door de gebruiker wordt er geen data gelogd. Sommige functies vereisen enige soort van dataretentie; in dat geval krijgen onze gebruikers de optie, controle en volledige toegang tot wat er wordt gelogd en voor hoe lang.
Je kunt afstemmen wat er wordt gelogd, voor hoe lang en in welk rechtsgebied — de analyses en logs zullen zich netjes aanpassen. We volgen ook een strikt "Wat Je Ziet Is Wat We Hebben" (WJZIWWH) beleid, zodat je elk stukje data op elk moment kunt bekijken, exporteren of verwijderen.
'We loggen alleen wat echt noodzakelijk is', maar je hebt de mogelijkheid over wat er gelogd wordt en hoe lang. Dat klinkt niet echt 'wat noodzakelijk is'. Wat noodzakelijk is, is noodzakelijk. Daar zou je geen invloed op moeten kunnen hebben. Als je het kan aanpassen was het blijkbaar niet heel erg noodzakelijk.

Net zoals hun homepage dat ze een DNS-filter een soort 'firewall' noemen en bescherming bieden tegen phishing aanvallen en malware. Uiteraard kunnen ze wat bekende domeinen blokkeren, maar daar houdt het in de praktijk natuurlijk wel op.

Ook een gratis of een 'pro' abonnement. Nou doen heel veel bedrijven dit, maar Pro doet suggereren dat je je geld ermee moet kunnen verdienen (wat professioneel betekend) of dat het voor zakelijk gebruik is, maar voor zakelijk gebruik hebben ze weer andere abonnementen. Nogmaals. Veel drama, weinig inhoud.

Ik spreek hier overigens niet van 'kwade intentie' hoor, of dat het een slecht product is, maar het voelt altijd een beetje als teveel drama voor wat het echt inhoudt. Zover ik weet, is het zo'n ding dat 'het gewoon doet', maar hun vorm van communicatie ervaar ik altijd als erg vervelend.

Maar als ik dit soort zaken zie, geeft dat weinig vertrouwen in 'echte controle' van hun product.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq