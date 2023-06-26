Versie 23.1.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.1.1: SQL Editor: User can configure the options on the toolbar by pressing the gear button in the editor Issue with missing “Copy file path” option was fixed

Data Editor: Statistics view now can be disabled Issue with References tab was fixed Spatial tiles configuration was fixed (thanks to @otbutz)

ER Diagram: issue with element removal after using View Style option was fixed

Data transfer: issue with exporting a table without data when using bulk loading was fixed

New drivers: TDengine database is now supported (thanks @sangshuduo).

General UI: Users can export DBeaver settings and import them Notifications in Dark theme became topic “Notices in the dark” became readable Users can use drag-n-drop to copy scripts, open database objects and insert Navigator node names into the editor

Connectivity: User can add snapshot maven repository “Automatically end long idle transactions” option was redesigned Authentication failure when connecting via SSH was fixed Now users can connect with jump server using SSHJ Issue with connecting to Azure SQL Server using Active Directory was fixed

Security: SQLite driver version was updated

Databases: DB2z and Denodo: “Show duplicates” button in Grouping panel was fixed Greenplum: function DDL was fixed (default parameter values) Oracle: Dates of creation and modification appeared in the information about the packages Table partitions and subpartitions reading was fixed Issue with missing tablespace statistics after object update was fixed Snowflake: quotation rules for object identifiers were added

Localization: Users can now select Portuguese as the default language during installation or in Preferences Portuguese localization was improved German localization was improved

Misc: we switched to Eclipse 2023-06 and Java-17 as a base platform