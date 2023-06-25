Software-update: Paint.NET 5.0.7

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.7 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Ctrl+Shift+Page Up/Page Down can now be used to switch between tabs
Improved:
  • The selection highlight is now hidden when the Layer Properties dialog is open
  • The Move Selection Tool will not be forced to commit its state when the image is being saved, thus preserving history entries
Fixed:
  • Shortcut keys are now listed for the tooltips in the Layers and History windows and for the selection combine modes in the toolbar. The help text for the Magic Wand and Paint Bucket tools also notes that holding Shift will use Global mode.
  • Fixed the Edit -> Copy and Copy Merged menu items from being incorrectly enabled when no image is open
  • Fixed an issue where the selection highlight would not appear in some cases
  • Fixed some rare rendering artifacts for GPU plugins when using the CPU for rendering
  • Fixed an infinite loop when using BoltBait's Apply Mask twice, on two separate images with a different number of layers
Misc
  • Changed the icon for Contiguous mode (Magic Wand and Paint Bucket tools) to have better contrast with the icon for Global mode
  • Removed the /setenv command-line parameter
  • Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to v1.11.9.0

Paint.NET

Versienummer Paint.NET 5.0.7
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://github.com/paintdotnet/release/releases/tag/v5.0.7
Licentietype Freeware

25-06-2023

Bron: Paint.NET

Paint.NET

Reacties (11)

MrMonkE 25 juni 2023 09:50
Geen Native AI api support?
cadsite @MrMonkE25 juni 2023 11:42
Toch wel, via de blockchain, door personalization en customer retention verbeterde big data, kortom, een quick win met grote leverage in dit freemium tooltje. :9~ :9~
MrMonkE @cadsite25 juni 2023 12:11
Ik had een plugin voor Krita voor AI.
Moest je zelf stable diffusion draaien. Was wel grappig.
eitjeappeltje @cadsite25 juni 2023 16:14
Huh wat? Is dat Chinees?
Jogai @eitjeappeltje26 juni 2023 10:13
Newspeak met buzzwords
eitjeappeltje 25 juni 2023 16:15
Een brug tussen paint en dure uitgebreide programma's? Heeft de auteur nooit van GIMP gehoord? Zeer uitgebreid en kost je geen cent.
cadsite @eitjeappeltje25 juni 2023 18:13
Niet iedereen heeft de complexiteit van GIMP nodig.
pain.net is een ideaal tootje met redelijk wat mogelijkheden en heel gebruiksvriendelijk.
OK, GIMP kan veel meer, maar echt toegankelijk kan je dat niet noemen. Als je snel een klein iets wilt aanpassen is het al 5 keer gebeurd met paint.net voordat GIMP al maar opgestart is.
eitjeappeltje @cadsite25 juni 2023 18:26
Gimp start inderdaad traag maar dat is wel een Windows ziekte. Op mn simpele pc'tje met Kubuntu staat het letterlijk binnen 2 seconde in beeld, klaar voor gebruik.

Zo lastig is Gimp niet. De tools om een foto te verkleinen bijv of om de belichting iets aan te passen zijn heel toegankelijk. Je hoeft niet met layers te werken bijv. Maar goed ieder zijn ding natuurlijk. Het artikel suggereert alleen dat complexere applicaties geld moeten kosten en dat is dus niet waar en dat moest ik even kwijt.
Jogai @eitjeappeltje26 juni 2023 10:15
Nee, er staat "een brug slaat" en dan wat voorbeelden. GIMP zou een andere brug kunnen zijn. Er wordt niet geimpliceerd dat alle complexere applicaties geld moeten kosten.
eitjeappeltje @Jogai27 juni 2023 09:36
Ik begrijp ook wel de intentie van de schrijver maar het gaat mij om de suggestie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door eitjeappeltje op 23 juli 2024 01:44]

beerse @eitjeappeltje26 juni 2023 12:36
Waarschijnlijk is dat vooral geschiedenis: De teken programma's met 'paint' in de naam vinden hun oorsprong veelal in het msWindows platform. Voor zover ik weet is gimp is begonnen op het linux platform.

En naar mijn weten werken de echt grafische artiesten heel vaak met apple-hardware en bijpassende software. Al heeft dat volgens mij van oorsprong te maken met het kunnen kalibreren van de kleuren van het beeldscherm.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

