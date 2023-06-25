Versie 5.0.7 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Ctrl + Shift + Page Up / Page Down can now be used to switch between tabs Improved: The selection highlight is now hidden when the Layer Properties dialog is open

The Move Selection Tool will not be forced to commit its state when the image is being saved, thus preserving history entries Fixed: Shortcut keys are now listed for the tooltips in the Layers and History windows and for the selection combine modes in the toolbar. The help text for the Magic Wand and Paint Bucket tools also notes that holding Shift will use Global mode.

Fixed the Edit -> Copy and Copy Merged menu items from being incorrectly enabled when no image is open

Fixed an issue where the selection highlight would not appear in some cases

Fixed some rare rendering artifacts for GPU plugins when using the CPU for rendering

Fixed an infinite loop when using BoltBait's Apply Mask twice, on two separate images with a different number of layers Misc Changed the icon for Contiguous mode (Magic Wand and Paint Bucket tools) to have better contrast with the icon for Global mode

Removed the /setenv command-line parameter

Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to v1.11.9.0