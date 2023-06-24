Er is met versienummer 8.11 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.024 titels, wat er 36 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: More mouse cursor clipping improvements.

Support for TLS alerts.

Increased available address space in WoW64 mode. Bugs fixed in 8.11 (total 26): #48811: StarCraft II fails to load in staging

#51640: LibreOffice 7.2.0 crashes while browsing directories

#53682: wineboot shows "user_check_not_lock BUG: holding USER lock" on aarch64 since wine-7.14

#54380: Installed windows driver triggers a window when running any program in winXP mode (unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.Ke386QueryIoAccessMap)

#54442: experimental wow64 mode: doesn't show some graphical windows

#54738: msi:action - The 64-bit test_register_class_info() fails in Wine

#54742: The 64-bit advapi32:registry breaks the 32-bit test_redirection() in Wine

#54751: The 64-bit advapi32:registry breaks test_CoGetPSClsid() in ole32:compobj in Wine

#54797: Lunar Magic 3.33: Crashes with BadWindow unless WINEDEBUG=+all

#54848: dnsapi:query - test_DnsQuery() fails on Rémi's Wine test machines

#54980: wine lost ability to correctly handle printer(CUPS)-supplied fonts (several programs)

#54993: Framemaker 8 crashes in internal search operation

#55013: user32:monitor - test_EnumDisplayMonitors() sometimes fails on Linux

#55016: xaudio2_8:xaudio2 - test_simple_streaming() crashes on Windows 8+

#55027: Microsoft Office: IME result string may get doubled when edit is done

#55042: IDictionary::Add() fails to add entries with numerical keys that have the same hashes

#55043: Z-Vision for Windows: Assertion failed when clicking "LOAD" button.

#55046: Alt - Tab broken with virtual desktop and capture mouse (regression: 8.9 -> 8.10)

#55050: Wine stucks when creating prefix

#55051: Build regression in wine 8.10 using clang on aarch64 (error in backend: Invalid register name "x18")

#55055: Japanese IME fails to clear composition string when deleting the only remaining character

#55074: Multiple apps fail to show anything after launch in virtual desktop mode (Steam, Ubisoft Connect)

#55088: Program crashes when Common Dialog File open function is called

#55091: preloader build failure with GOTPCREL relocation

#55097: cmd.exe does not handle PATH with leading or sequential semicolons