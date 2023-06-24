Software-update: Wine 8.11

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 8.11 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.024 titels, wat er 36 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • More mouse cursor clipping improvements.
  • Support for TLS alerts.
  • Increased available address space in WoW64 mode.
Bugs fixed in 8.11 (total 26):
  • #48811: StarCraft II fails to load in staging
  • #51640: LibreOffice 7.2.0 crashes while browsing directories
  • #53682: wineboot shows "user_check_not_lock BUG: holding USER lock" on aarch64 since wine-7.14
  • #54380: Installed windows driver triggers a window when running any program in winXP mode (unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.Ke386QueryIoAccessMap)
  • #54442: experimental wow64 mode: doesn't show some graphical windows
  • #54738: msi:action - The 64-bit test_register_class_info() fails in Wine
  • #54742: The 64-bit advapi32:registry breaks the 32-bit test_redirection() in Wine
  • #54751: The 64-bit advapi32:registry breaks test_CoGetPSClsid() in ole32:compobj in Wine
  • #54797: Lunar Magic 3.33: Crashes with BadWindow unless WINEDEBUG=+all
  • #54848: dnsapi:query - test_DnsQuery() fails on Rémi's Wine test machines
  • #54980: wine lost ability to correctly handle printer(CUPS)-supplied fonts (several programs)
  • #54993: Framemaker 8 crashes in internal search operation
  • #55013: user32:monitor - test_EnumDisplayMonitors() sometimes fails on Linux
  • #55016: xaudio2_8:xaudio2 - test_simple_streaming() crashes on Windows 8+
  • #55027: Microsoft Office: IME result string may get doubled when edit is done
  • #55042: IDictionary::Add() fails to add entries with numerical keys that have the same hashes
  • #55043: Z-Vision for Windows: Assertion failed when clicking "LOAD" button.
  • #55046: Alt-Tab broken with virtual desktop and capture mouse (regression: 8.9 -> 8.10)
  • #55047: d3d test_cursor_clipping() fails
  • #55050: Wine stucks when creating prefix
  • #55051: Build regression in wine 8.10 using clang on aarch64 (error in backend: Invalid register name "x18")
  • #55055: Japanese IME fails to clear composition string when deleting the only remaining character
  • #55074: Multiple apps fail to show anything after launch in virtual desktop mode (Steam, Ubisoft Connect)
  • #55088: Program crashes when Common Dialog File open function is called
  • #55091: preloader build failure with GOTPCREL relocation
  • #55097: cmd.exe does not handle PATH with leading or sequential semicolons

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 8.11
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Wine HQ

freexat 24 juni 2023 21:07
Hopelijk duurt de PE conversie niet lang meer, zodat WoW64 ondersteund kan worden en 32-bit Linux libraries niet meer nodig zijn om 32-bit Windows programma's te gebruiken via wine.
Hydranet @freexat25 juni 2023 13:55
Je kan ook gewoon Steam en Lutris als Flatpak installeren, op die manier heb je ook geen 32bit libraries onder Linux meer nodig.
Bulkzooi @freexat24 juni 2023 22:35
Hopelijk duurt de PE conversie niet lang meer, zodat WoW64 ondersteund kan worden en 32-bit Linux libraries niet meer nodig zijn om 32-bit Windows programma's te gebruiken via wine.
Hoe bedoel je?

Waarom zou iemand Wine gebruiken om 32-bit Windows programma's te runnen?

Lol, via Berlijn naar Rome rijden schiet ook niet op..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 30 juli 2024 13:59]

sfranken @Bulkzooi24 juni 2023 22:54
Als je nu op een Linux bak een 32 bit Windows applicatie wilt/moet draaien, moet je ook 32 bit libraries voor Wine op je linux machine hebben, anders krijg je vanuit de applicatie een "platform not supported" (of vergelijkbare) foutmelding.

Als syswow64 netjes ondersteund zou zijn hoeft dit dus niet meer. Dat is bij Wine niet het geval (nog).
ffha @sfranken25 juni 2023 09:39
Ik heb momenteel 1580.16MB aan 32-bit libraries geïnstalleerd staan.
Jeetje, wat erg.
Mortov Molotov @ffha8 juli 2023 10:29
Heeft het niet vooral te maken met 't feit dat die 32 bit libraries even uit Ubuntu waren verdwenen een jaar of twee geleden?
ffha @Mortov Molotov8 juli 2023 14:39
Jeetje, had niet na twee weken nog een reactie verwacht :P
Dat is gewoon Canonical, en die kregen er toentertijd ook genoeg gedoe mee.
Er wordt wel vaker geopperd om 32-bit libraries compleet te dumpen, maar die gaan echt niet zo snel weg.

Ik vind freedesktop altijd wel een goede maatstaf, want dat is de basis van vrijwel alles wat met Linux te maken heeft. Zolang die organisatie zich nog voor 32-bit libraries inzet, en dat zal nog voor een lange tijd zijn, veranderd er niet zoveel.

Dat gezegd hebbende, een individuele distro kan zelf besluiten om niet aan multiarch te doen, maar daarvoor in de plaats dan weer 10 anderen.
Mortov Molotov @ffha8 juli 2023 16:08
Oei, ik had de datum niet meteen in de gaten gehouden, maar iig dank voor je info
crazyboy01 @Bulkzooi25 juni 2023 01:53
Waarom zou iemand Wine gebruiken om 32-bit Windows programma's te runnen?
Wat is precies dat je deze vraag stelt, want ik begrijp hem volgens mij niet helemaal? Er zijn genoeg situaties waarin mensen 32-bit Windows programma's willen runnen anno 2023. Makkelijke voorbeelden zijn oude programma's waarvan nooit een 64-bit versie is verschenen of programma's waarbij bepaalde plugins alleen werken onder de 32-bit versie. Het is dan toch niet vreemd dat iemand dat ook wil kunnen runnen onder Wine? Want als je niet op Windows zit heb je weinig goede alternatieven.
2green @Bulkzooi25 juni 2023 01:24
Lol, Als ik in Berlijn ben, is ergens anders heen rijden om daarvandaan naar Rome te rijden nogal omslachtig lijkt mij.

P.s. misschien eerst even inlezen op software en waar het voor dient voordat je erover oordeelt ;)
Killemov @Bulkzooi29 juni 2023 23:53
[...]
Waarom zou iemand Wine gebruiken om 32-bit Windows programma's te runnen?
Zelfs onder 64-bits Windows wordt het gebruikt om 32-bits Windows applicaties te kunnen draaien. Zeldzaam, maar het gebeurt.
Lol, via Berlijn naar Rome rijden schiet ook niet op..
Nja, is vanuit Utrecht "maar" een dikke 500km omrijden. een toeristische route zeg maar. (Hey, wrom nie touristische roete?)
skatebiker 25 juni 2023 14:13
Eerlijk gezegd zie ik het nut niet meer zo van Wine. Tegenwoordig kun je op Linux en macOS gewoon VM draaien met Windows er in.
Zo draai ik probleemloos Windows 11 in een VM onder macOS en geen gezeik meer met oude software die niet eens 64 bits ondersteunt.
rbr320
@skatebiker25 juni 2023 16:02
Een VM draaien met Windows er in kan natuurlijk al heel lang, VMware heeft al heel lang een versie van Workstation voor Linux en KVM en VirtualBox bestaan ook alweer een tijdje. Sommige mensen willen echter gewoon geen Windows gebruiken, bijvoorbeeld omwille van de licentievoorwaarden. Voor hen is Wine een uitkomst want het wordt steeds beter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 30 juli 2024 13:59]

Globefrotter @rbr32027 juni 2023 09:56
VirtualBox ondersteunt helaas geen Firewire zodat ik mijn Nikon Coolscan 9000 ED niet kan aansluiten.....
beerse
@skatebiker26 juni 2023 12:41
Er is best veel software van msWindows overgezet naar linux waar onderwater wine wordt gebruikt om het allemaal mogelijk te maken. Dan hoeft er helemaal geen virtualisatie te worden gebruikt. Zo 'gewoon' is het draaien van een vm niet.
sus 24 juni 2023 21:53
Is de officeversie van MS365 al te gebruiken met Wine? De normale desktop apps dus, primair Word en Excel.
beerse
@sus26 juni 2023 12:56
De msOffice applicaties zijn heel lang een voorbeeld van nog te gebruiken 32 bits applicaties. :+ Naar mijn weten kreeg je met office2016 standaard een 32 bits versie en was er voor de 64 bits versie zelfs een aparte licentie nodig (al kan dat ook aan een toenmalige werk omgeving gelegen hebben).

Over wine en msOffice: https://appdb.winehq.org/...iId=31&sClass=application.
Zie daar onderaan de applicaties zoals msWord en msExcel. Algermeen: Tot de 2016 versies in 32-bits deden ze het best aardig.

Formeel: Office365 wordt onder linux ook ondersteund: De 'online' versie doet het in de meeste browsers.
Praktisch: forceer niet naar msOffice met wine. Zoek naar 'msOffice on linux' voor diverse alternatieve routes.

Persoonlijk heb ik geen behoefte aan msOffice, ik gebruik LibreOffice en ThunderBird.
Toevoeging: Als je geen gebruik kunt maken van libreoffice vanwege aanwezige scripts/macro's/templates en dergelijke, doe dan niet de wine-moeite, die externe zaken hebben het in wine ook moeilijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 30 juli 2024 13:59]

sus @beerse26 juni 2023 15:17
Ik heb helaas vanuit een zakelijke omgeving MS365 nodig, maar werk verder volledig met Debian Linux. Ach, slinger ik de KVM VM wel aan met W10, werkt ook.
Globefrotter 25 juni 2023 13:33
Jammer dat er in Wine geen recentere versie van Adobe Photoshop wordt ondersteund dan CS 6.
Daarmee kun je geen RAW bestanden van camera's die na 2012 zijn uitgekomen gebruiken.
Via een omweg kun je natuurlijk eerst converteren naar DNG, maar dat kost veel tijd en ik weet niet of er dan informatie van de beeldchip van de camera verloren gaat die positief bijdraagt aan de beeldkwaliteit.
Ik zit dus helaas nog wel een poosje vast aan Windows....
beerse
@Globefrotter26 juni 2023 13:05
Volgens mij zit je helemaal niet vast aan windows, je zit vast aan Adobe Photoshop. Die is voor zover ik weet ook beschikbaar onder MacOS. :+
Globefrotter @beerse27 juni 2023 09:54
Volgens mij zit je helemaal niet vast aan windows, je zit vast aan Adobe Photoshop. Die is voor zover ik weet ook beschikbaar onder MacOS.
Ja, dat weet ik ook wel, maar ik zou graag met Linux werken.
Ik ben al die overtollige rommel in Windows spuugzat en het feit dat MS de dingen die ik vaak gebruikte heeft geamputeerd en daarvoor in de plaats allerlei dingen toevoegt die ik nooit zal gebruiken en voor mij dus totaal geen meerwaarde hebben.
rbr320
@Globefrotter27 juni 2023 13:42
Ik denk dat @beerse er vooral naar hint dat je misschien eens op zoek moet gaan naar andere software. In een reactie van jou op een andere post van mij heb je het over RAW bestanden vanaf een camera, ik gok dat je momenteel Adobe Photoshop gebruikt om deze te bewerken. Als je serieus van Windows (en belangrijker nog, van Adobe) af wilt zou je eens kunnen kijken naar alternatieven zoals Darktable en RawTherapee. Dat zijn open source software pakketten en dus gratis te gebruiken, het enige dat het je kost om er mee te beginnen is de leercurve die hoort bij het in gebruik nemen van nieuwe software. Je kunt er onder Windows mee beginnen en als je een workflow hebt die een bevredigend resultaat geeft kan je volledig overschakelen naar Linux.
Globefrotter @rbr32027 juni 2023 13:50
Ja, uiteraard heb ik al eerder naar alternatieven gekeken, zeker nadat die abonnement zakkenvullerij begon.
Maar aangezien ik al sinds Versie 4 (1996) met Photoshop werk, ken ik Photoshop als mijn broekzak (tenminste de taken die ik dagelijks doe, uiteraard kunnen er nog 1001 dingen!).
Dat laat je niet snel los. (Heb ook Photoshop cursussen gevolgd en veel boeken verslonden))
rbr320
@Globefrotter27 juni 2023 14:01
Ik begrijp het hoor, je hebt jaren aan investering gedaan in zowel de software als je workflow en ziet er tegenop om dit allemaal weg te gooien en opnieuw te moeten beginnen. Ik denk dat ik er in jouw positie hetzelfde over zou denken. Maar zoals je zelf al aan geeft wordt Windows steeds minder gebruiksvriendelijk en is Adobe steeds meer hun zakken aan het vullen door middel van een abonnementsmodel voor hun software.

Ik heb makkelijk praten als ik het een "sunk cost fallacy" noem, maar dat is het wel.
beerse
@Globefrotter27 juni 2023 14:59
Misschien ten overvloede: MacOS en Linux zijn beide gebaseerd op unix. Formeel zou MacOS zich zelfs unix mogen noemen.

Daarmee: Als er ooit iemand ergens adobe photoshop zou porten naar linux, dan zouden ze het beste met de MacOS versie kunnen beginnen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

