Umbraco CMS 11.4.1

Versie 11.4.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor voor versies 11.4.0 en 11.4.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
Umbraco CMS 11.4.1Accessibility
- PublishedElementExtensions Value<T> method throws NotImplementedException when using with IPublishedValueFallback
- Richtext editor toolbar icons are missing in configuration
- XPath can unambiguously use $site/$parent
- Update security stamps on logout
Umbraco CMS 11.4.0Notable features
Front end
- Add IModelsGenerator Interface
- Add sortorder to configuration field
- Support readonly set via `SendingContentNotification`
- #14016 Fixed, added cache buster to Block Grid Editor stylesheets
- fix for the char limit(512) for textbox datatype
Modelsbuilder
- Add it key translation
- Translate tree headers to Romanian
- Save and preview translation.
- Fixing danish typos
Preview
- Improvement ReplaceFirst function
- Memory improvements to ShortStringHelper
- Add `DynamicRequestCultureProviderBase` and avoid locking to improve concurrent request performance
Umbraco cms
- Fix equality check on property group
- Fix pressing enter in a property editor name field
- Fix bug, in multiurlpicker where you cannot deselect a selected entity.
- feat: add cite as valid element for tinymce default settings
- Add member system fields to ListView
- Adds padding to the icon in btn-social
- Addresses Issue #12388: When a Block List Editor is the last property on a tab, it's components properties have little to no spacing.
- Edge Cases for Issue #13838: Hotkey Actions Triggered from Web Components
- Fix: Form elements in thirdparty dashboard views get removed
- Removing a currently used block from the Block Grid config break the backoffice
- Block list editor defaults to close content once clicked
- The current Backoffice user shouldn't be able to reset his own password! (Security issue)
- UmbracoMemberAuthorize attribute on API controller returns 404 when unauthorized
- Cannot rebuild Examine Index
- Unable to use suggested CommitDocumentedChanges Method
- TrackedReferencesRepository uses Mapper that is not in the included DLLs
- Fix #12748: Make sure to set `writerId` for `MediaService.Thrashed` event
- Fix: Infinite Editor creates each save action a new version when content is invalid (#12713)
- Prevent overflowing property values
- Improve ImageSharpImageUrlGenerationTests
- Fix creating and packaging empty file to add TFM dependency to Umbraco.Cms and Umbraco.Cms.Targets