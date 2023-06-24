Software-update: Umbraco CMS 11.4.1

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Versie 11.4.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor voor versies 11.4.0 en 11.4.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Umbraco CMS 11.4.1

Accessibility Dependencies UI and UX updates Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS 11.4.0

Notable features Accessibility Bellissima Dependencies Developer experience Front end Localization Modelsbuilder Performance Preview Refactor UI and UX updates Umbraco cms Other features Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-06-2023 • 19:52
14 • submitter: edeboeck

24-06-2023 • 19:52

14

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Umbraco

Luchtbakker 24 juni 2023 22:33
Een Tweaker die hier ervaring mee heeft? Ben vooral benieuwd waarom je dit zou verliezen boven grotere cms systemen als Wordpress, Drupal en Joomla.
xtra @Luchtbakker24 juni 2023 22:59
Wij gebruiken het voor een aantal websites.
Een persoonlijke reden is dat je ontwikkelt in C# en niet in PHP.
Meer objectief:
Het is razendsnel, zonder hulpmiddelen.
Goed onderscheid tussen gebruikersrollen en wat ze kunnen.
Voor redacteuren kun je de gebruikersinterface heel simpel houden zo dat ze niets kunnen verpesten: Geen lettertypes of kleuren kiezen omdat ze die leuk vinden.
Html-templates bevatten geen tag meer dan je nodig hebt omdat je eigenlijk altijd met eigen templates werkt.

Ik denk dat je Umbraco en Drupal goed kunt gebruiken voor grote sites met complexere datastructuren.
Met WordPress zet je sneller een site op en kun je (met een page-editor) makkelijker je eigen draai geven aan pagina's.
jb044 @xtra24 juni 2023 23:18
Ik weet php is de zwakke broeder, maarf ja het draait overal en er zijn zeer veel developers die ermee kunnen werken. Persoonlijk vind ik de keuze voor C# altijd opmerkelijk. Ja ik weet dat dat niet meer Windows impliceert, maar toch het multiplatform is er met de haren bijgesleept. En dan nog php is ook al lang niet meer alleen een taal voor ehm kuch suboptimale programmeren. Het echt serieuze werk doe je met geen van beiden imho :)
xFeverr @jb04425 juni 2023 00:23
Multiplatform met de haren bij gesleept? Dan ben je duidelijk niet op de hoogte. Ze zijn zowat opnieuw begonnen en hebben een hoop zaken aangepast om het multiplatform- en opensource-doel te bereiken. En met succes.

Bij verschillende bedrijven gewerkt en die draaien allemaal .NET (core) in productie op Linux bakken. Ik heb het zelf vanaf .net core 2.0 gedeployed op CentOS. En we zitten nu op .NET 7.

Het kan dus al een hele tijd. 7 jaar dus al. En ik durf zo te gokken dat veruit de meeste .NET (core) deployments op Linux draaien. Met flinke marge. Het is dus zeker niet met de haren bijgesleept.
Jogai @xFeverr26 juni 2023 08:23
Je verhaal spiegelt het wel heel rooskleurig voor. De eerste versies van .net core waren niet helemaal compleet tegenover framework dus adoptie bleef ook achter. Versie 4 is overgeslagen, omdat versie 5 de unificatie bracht. Sindsdien is het makkelijker om over te gaan van .NET naar dotnet (zoals ik het altijd maar uitdruk om het verschil aan te geven).

Verder zie ik een statement als dit graag onderbouwd, want dit doet mijn wenkbrauwen wel omhoog schieten:
En ik durf zo te gokken dat veruit de meeste .NET (core) deployments op Linux draaien. Met flinke marge.
Hier ben ik het wel mee eens verder:
Het is dus zeker niet met de haren bijgesleept.
Maar wel met de opmerking dat het echt op de MS manier ging. Voor versie 3 had het wel erg ruwe randjes, en om fijn mee te werken wachtte je tot na versie 3 (wat dus v5 was).
xFeverr @Jogai26 juni 2023 10:21
De eerste versies waren zeker wel bruikbaar. De zaken die vooral miste in Core voor versie 5 waren de Windows-specifieke zaken zoals WPF en Winforms. En oude meuk. Je had voor modern web development al heel lang niks meer te zoeken in Framework.

Versie 4 van Core is overgeslagen omdat de .NET Framework 4 serie nog in gebruik was en er was al genoeg verwarring. Door het .NET 5 te noemen werd het signaal (nogmaals) aangegeven dat dit de toekomst van .NET is. De unificatie was trouwens nog niet compleet in 5, Xamarin was niet op tijd en miste nog steeds. Die kwam pas in 6 mee.

De reden waarom ik er wel op durf te gokken is omdat .NET (core) hosting op Linux gewoon veel goedkoper is. En als dat niet belangrijk is: het heeft ook nog eens fatsoenlijk support voor Linux docker containers, wat ook een hoop deuren opent. Er zijn zo snel geen cijfers over te vinden, maar waarom zou je het niet doen? Als je on-premises toch al Windows en IIS draait, dan snap ik het nog. Maar in de cloud draaien doe je toch met Linux?
Jogai @xFeverr26 juni 2023 10:54
De eerste versies waren zeker wel bruikbaar.
Ik zeg niet onbruikbaar, maar niet compleet. Naast wat jij zegt mistte er nog wel eens wat. Dus ook al had je aan de voorkant een moderne web stack, er bestond nog steeds een kans dat je niet kon migreren (of de business case niet rond kreeg) vanwege een koppeling met / dependency op legacy (bv. WCF, en volgens mij waren er nog wat van die kleinere dingen, wat simpelweg maakt dat migratie een grotere impact heeft, en als IT management risicomijdend is kreeg je daar geen groen licht voor).

Ik host host ook vanalles op linux, zowieso in containers, en een dotnet containertje extra is dan triviaal maar die situatie kan ik niet projecteren op het gros van de markt.
maar waarom zou je het niet doen?
Je sysadmins kennen geen linux.
Je hebt nog .NET 4 draaien op dezelfde servers.
Je bent al 20 jaar een windows club
Je leunt op een heel windows landschap

En dat zijn dan vooral antwoorden die bij grote bedrijven spelen. Bij kleinere partijen die net een small business servertje draaien en weinig meer hoef je ook niet met linux aan te komen. En ja, dan de cloud. Veel MS georienteerde bedrijven zullen ook in azure gewoon voor windows blijven kiezen. Dus dat Azure veel linux instanties heeft zegt nog niet zoveel over hoeveel dotnet op linux draait. Verder is het lastig om aan cijfers te komen, maar ik denk dat het aandeel dotnet op aws & gcp ook reuze meevalt, waarbij aws ook gewoon nog windows aanbied.

Iets meer on-topic. De webbureaus die gewend zijn met Umbraco te werken zitten vaak denk ik ook nog op windows, want daar is OS/webserver beheren of bijzaak/of taak van een windows admin.

Dus al met al, ben ik niet overtuigd dat je goed gokt ;)
Jogai @jb04426 juni 2023 08:09
Nou, poosje geleden nog bij een club geweest die zichzelf heel serieus nam. Ik wist dat ze nog wel met php werkten, maar ik ging er vanuit dat dit wel 'op niveau' zou zijn. Dat viel vies tegen.

Maar waarom zou je ook C# niet kiezen voor het serieuze werk? Stackoverflow lijkt me redelijk serieus, en ik ga er vanuit dat jij die ook wel bezoekt.

En wat zou je dan wel kiezen? Go/Rust schat ik in?
jb044 @Jogai26 juni 2023 08:25
Gut wat een lange tenen weer eens :/ Wat @xtra zegt kan ik mij in vinden, zelf php programmeur, dus wij van wc eend gebruiken php, niets meer niets minder :D Maar dat gezegd hebbende denk ik niet dat php zaligmakend is, zelfs niet omdat Facebook het gebruikt, een site waar nog wel eens iemand gebruik van maakt :P The right tool for the right job. Als eindgebruiker ben ik blij als developers dat adagium aanhangen, neem bijvoorbeeld de elastic stack. Node.js en java zijn bepaald niet meer van hetzelfde, toch gebruiken ze het 1 voor hun frontend app en het andere voor de zware backend indexer. Net als Facebook php gebruikt om de doodeenvoudige reden dat het makkelijker is om de bestaande code base door op te doorontwikkelen dan een meer efficiënte en schaalbare taal te pakken waar gewoon veel minder developers voor zijn. Ik mag dat wel: gefundeerde afwegingen! Er is niet 1 taal die beter is dan alle anderen voor alles.
Jogai @jb04426 juni 2023 08:47
Hoezo lange tenen? Ik stel gewoon een verduidelijkingsvraag. Zo de waard is...
xtra @jb04425 juni 2023 12:05
In mijn geval gaat het vooral van kennis. :) Ik heb weinig ervaring met php en veel met C#. Vandaar mijn voorkeur voor de taal.
LennardF1989 @Luchtbakker26 juni 2023 19:12
Wordpress is geen CMS, maar een blogsysteem dat uit z'n voegen is gegroeid :p

Disclaimer: ik werk al met Umbraco sinds versie 4 en ben al 4x tot MVP benoemd. Dat neemt niet weg dat ik niet kritisch ben want er is zat te verbeteren, maar het product heeft in de afgelopen jaren een enorme vlucht genomen. Het is nu ook onder het toeziend oog van een grote investeerder die het tot Optimizely/Adobe/etc. proporties wil opschalen met een goede marktpropositie.

Ik kan je van alles vertellen waarom ik Umbraco een heel fijn en mooi product vind, maar je kunt het beter zelf ervaren :) Het is sinds versie 9 volledig cross platform met een Sqlite database out-of-the-box, opstarten en gaan! Kijk wat tutorials en geef het een kans. Let wel dat deze van het niveau "website voor bakker op de hoek" is, en niet hoe een gemiddelde software partij een website zou opzetten. Voor Umbraco staat editor gemak op hetzelfde niveau als development gemak, dus haast alles kan vanuit het CMS zelf zonder een IDE.

Uiteindelijk komt het neer op voorkeur en met wat voor programmeertaal je wilt werken.

Nederland is wel een hele grote afzetmarkt van dit CMS, meer bedrijven werken ermee of hebben een website draaien op Umbraco dan je wellicht denkt.

EDIT: Wel grappig dit ze nog met deze minor update komen terwijl aankomende donderdag in principe v12 op de planning staat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LennardF1989 op 23 juli 2024 19:08]

Jogai @LennardF198926 juni 2023 22:37
Heb eea met 7 gedaan, maar de wtf/minute was wel hoog hoor. Dat heeft me wel afgeschrikt. Nu een klein sideproject met 11 aan het maken, maar ik weet niet of ik nog wel eens een freelance klus met umbraco aanneem...
LennardF1989 @Jogai27 juni 2023 00:48
Umbraco 7 was het wtf/s bij mij ook hoog hoor, pas ergens rond 7.6 kon je het stabiel noemen. Umbraco 8 was dat vanaf 8.2, Umbraco 9 was zelfs de eerste RC al productiewaardig. Ze hebben in die jaren echt een gigantische kwaliteitsslag gemaakt. Dat mag ook wel met het leger developers wat ze nu hebben ivm. De v7 dagen :)

Mocht je wat pointers willen voor je 11 project of gewoon sparren over een oplossing, voel je vrij mij te benaderen. Mijn username vind je overal wel op internet, zo ook Discord.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LennardF1989 op 23 juli 2024 19:08]

