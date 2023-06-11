Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam ' Bookworm ' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Verleden jaar is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu voor het eerst ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmwareimages. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

After 1 year, 9 months, and 28 days of development, the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 12 (code name bookworm ). bookworm will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and the Debian Long Term Support team. Following the 2022 General Resolution about non-free firmware , we have introduced a new archive area making it possible to separate non-free firmware from the other non-free packages:

bookworm

Gnome 43,

KDE Plasma 5.27,

LXDE 11,

LXQt 1.2.0,

MATE 1.26,

Xfce 4.18

This release contains over 11,089 new packages for a total count of 64,419 packages, while over 6,296 packages have been removed as obsolete . 43,254 packages were updated in this release. The overall disk usage for bookworm is 365,016,420 kB (365 GB), and is made up of 1,341,564,204 lines of code.

bookworm has more translated man pages than ever thanks to our translators who have made man-pages available in multiple languages such as: Czech, Danish, Greek, Finnish, Indonesian, Macedonian, Norwegian (Bokmål), Russian, Serbian, Swedish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. All of the systemd man pages are now completely available in German.

The Debian Med Blend introduces a new package: shiny-server which simplifies scientific web applications using R. We have kept to our efforts of providing Continuous Integration support for Debian Med team packages. Install the metapackages at version 3.8.x for Debian bookworm.

The Debian Astro Blend continues to provide a one-stop solution for professional astronomers, enthusiasts, and hobbyists with updates to almost all versions of the software packages in the blend. astap and planetary-system-stacker help with image stacking and astrometry resolution. openvlbi, the open source correlator, is now included.

Support for Secure Boot on ARM64 has been reintroduced: users of UEFI-capable ARM64 hardware can boot with Secure Boot mode enabled to take full advantage of the security feature.

Debian 12 bookworm includes numerous updated software packages (over 67% of all packages from the previous release), such as:

Apache 2.4.57

BIND DNS Server 9.18

Cryptsetup 2.6

Dovecot MTA 2.3.19

Emacs 28.2

Exim (default email server) 4.96

GIMP 2.10.34

GNU Compiler Collection 12.2

GnuPG 2.2.40

Inkscape 1.2.2

The GNU C Library 2.36

lighthttpd 1.4.69

LibreOffice 7.4

Linux kernel 6.1 series

LLVM/Clang toolchain 13.0.1, 14.0 (default), and 15.0.6

MariaDB 10.11

Nginx 1.22

OpenJDK 17

OpenLDAP 2.5.13

OpenSSH 9.2p1

Perl 5.36

PHP 8.2

Postfix MTA 3.7

PostgreSQL 15

Python 3, 3.11.2

Rustc 1.63

Samba 4.17

systemd 252

Vim 9.0

With this broad selection of packages and its traditional wide architecture support, Debian once again stays true to its goal of being The Universal Operating System . It is suitable for many different use cases: from desktop systems to netbooks; from development servers to cluster systems; and for database, web, and storage servers. At the same time, additional quality assurance efforts like automatic installation and upgrade tests for all packages in Debian's archive ensure that bookworm fulfills the high expectations that users have of a stable Debian release.

A total of nine architectures are officially supported for bookworm :