Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.0

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Verleden jaar is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu voor het eerst ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmwareimages. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Debian 12 bookworm released

After 1 year, 9 months, and 28 days of development, the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 12 (code name bookworm). bookworm will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and the Debian Long Term Support team. Following the 2022 General Resolution about non-free firmware, we have introduced a new archive area making it possible to separate non-free firmware from the other non-free packages:

  • non-free-firmware
Most non-free firmware packages have been moved from non-free to non-free-firmware. This separation makes it possible to build a variety of official installation images.
Debian 12 bookworm ships with several desktop environments, such as:
  • Gnome 43,
  • KDE Plasma 5.27,
  • LXDE 11,
  • LXQt 1.2.0,
  • MATE 1.26,
  • Xfce 4.18

This release contains over 11,089 new packages for a total count of 64,419 packages, while over 6,296 packages have been removed as obsolete. 43,254 packages were updated in this release. The overall disk usage for bookworm is 365,016,420 kB (365 GB), and is made up of 1,341,564,204 lines of code.

bookworm has more translated man pages than ever thanks to our translators who have made man-pages available in multiple languages such as: Czech, Danish, Greek, Finnish, Indonesian, Macedonian, Norwegian (Bokmål), Russian, Serbian, Swedish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. All of the systemd man pages are now completely available in German.

The Debian Med Blend introduces a new package: shiny-server which simplifies scientific web applications using R. We have kept to our efforts of providing Continuous Integration support for Debian Med team packages. Install the metapackages at version 3.8.x for Debian bookworm.

The Debian Astro Blend continues to provide a one-stop solution for professional astronomers, enthusiasts, and hobbyists with updates to almost all versions of the software packages in the blend. astap and planetary-system-stacker help with image stacking and astrometry resolution. openvlbi, the open source correlator, is now included.

Support for Secure Boot on ARM64 has been reintroduced: users of UEFI-capable ARM64 hardware can boot with Secure Boot mode enabled to take full advantage of the security feature.

Debian 12 bookworm includes numerous updated software packages (over 67% of all packages from the previous release), such as:

  • Apache 2.4.57
  • BIND DNS Server 9.18
  • Cryptsetup 2.6
  • Dovecot MTA 2.3.19
  • Emacs 28.2
  • Exim (default email server) 4.96
  • GIMP 2.10.34
  • GNU Compiler Collection 12.2
  • GnuPG 2.2.40
  • Inkscape 1.2.2
  • The GNU C Library 2.36
  • lighthttpd 1.4.69
  • LibreOffice 7.4
  • Linux kernel 6.1 series
  • LLVM/Clang toolchain 13.0.1, 14.0 (default), and 15.0.6
  • MariaDB 10.11
  • Nginx 1.22
  • OpenJDK 17
  • OpenLDAP 2.5.13
  • OpenSSH 9.2p1
  • Perl 5.36
  • PHP 8.2
  • Postfix MTA 3.7
  • PostgreSQL 15
  • Python 3, 3.11.2
  • Rustc 1.63
  • Samba 4.17
  • systemd 252
  • Vim 9.0

With this broad selection of packages and its traditional wide architecture support, Debian once again stays true to its goal of being The Universal Operating System. It is suitable for many different use cases: from desktop systems to netbooks; from development servers to cluster systems; and for database, web, and storage servers. At the same time, additional quality assurance efforts like automatic installation and upgrade tests for all packages in Debian's archive ensure that bookworm fulfills the high expectations that users have of a stable Debian release.

A total of nine architectures are officially supported for bookworm:

  • 32-bit PC (i386) and 64-bit PC (amd64),
  • 64-bit ARM (arm64),
  • ARM EABI (armel),
  • ARMv7 (EABI hard-float ABI, armhf),
  • little-endian MIPS (mipsel),
  • 64-bit little-endian MIPS (mips64el),
  • 64-bit little-endian PowerPC (ppc64el),
  • IBM System z (s390x)
32-bit PC (i386) no longer covers any i586 processor; the new minimum processor requirement is i686. If your machine is not compatible with this requirement, it is recommended that you stay with bullseye for the remainder of its support cycle.
The Debian Cloud team publishes bookworm for several cloud computing services:
  • Amazon EC2 (amd64 and arm64),
  • Microsoft Azure (amd64),
  • OpenStack (generic) (amd64, arm64, ppc64el),
  • GenericCloud (arm64, amd64),
  • NoCloud (amd64, arm64, ppc64el)
The genericcloud image should be able to run in any virtualised environment, and there is also a nocloud image which is useful for testing the build process.
GRUB packages will by default no longer run os-prober for other operating systems.

Between releases, the Technical Committee resolved that Debian bookworm should support only the merged-usr root filesystem layout, dropping support for the non-merged-usr layout. For systems installed as buster or bullseye there will be no changes to the filesystem; however, systems using the older layout will be converted during the upgrade.

Debian 12 desktop

Versienummer 12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/debian-installer/
Bestandsgrootte 3,66GB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-06-2023 08:56
46 • submitter: scorpie

11-06-2023 • 08:56

46

Submitter: scorpie

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

12-07 Debian GNU/Linux 13.6 5
16-05 Debian GNU/Linux 13.5 94
15-03 Debian GNU/Linux 13.4 23
10-01 Debian GNU/Linux 13.3 35
15-11 Debian GNU/Linux 13.2 29
09-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 13.1 65
08-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 13.0 62
05-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.11 34
03-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 18
01-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.9 97
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aileron 11 juni 2023 11:28
In hoeverre is Bookworm geschikt om als desktop OS voor gewone gebruikers in te zetten?
Er zijn veel "fancy" distros met alle nieuwste toeters en bellen. Maar als je meer degelijkheid en stabiliteit zoekt is Debian volgens mij altijd al een goede distro geweest.
N8w8 @aileron11 juni 2023 20:12
Je "moet" elke paar jaar upgraden, voor een "gewone" user lijkt me dat lastig.
De officiele procedure daarvoor is dat je de release notes doorloopt, die allemaal cli commando's suggereren, waarvan je soms de output ook moet kunnen interpreteren.
Als ik zoiets zeg dan is er altijd wel iemand die zegt dat je alleen maar sources.list hoeft aan te passen en apt draaien en klaar. En ja dat is mss niet perfect maar gaat idd vaak wel goed.
Maar ook dan moet je wel weten hoe je dat precies moet doen, bijvoorbeeld nu met Bookworm is de security repo URL veranderd, en is er een non-free-firmware repo bijgekomen. Hoe kan je dat nou weten? Door de release notes te lezen dus.
Bij bijv Ubuntu is dat voor de gewone user veel beter geregeld. Je krijgt n melding wanneer je kan upgraden en dan is het klik klik klaar vziw.
Er zijn mss nog meer punten maar dit schiet me dan als eerst te binnen als dealbreaker.
Sennuri @N8w813 juni 2023 10:06
Even voor de duidelijkheid, want ik zit over een switch naar Debian na te denken. In Ubuntu kan je inderdaad via de GUI upgraden, maar ook via "sudo apt-get dist-upgrade". Jouw post doet mij vrezen dat die simpele CLI-optie ook niet werkt onder Debian. Klopt dat?
Je hoeft niet de hele Debian-procedure uit te leggen hoor, met een simpel "ja" of "nee" ben ik tevreden. :-)
ericje627 @Sennuri13 juni 2023 10:42
Het upgraden heeft twee verschillende mogelijke betekenissen. Je kan packages upgraden, waarbij je op dezelfde 'release' versie van de distributie blijft (bijv. 12/Bookworm), dat kun je op Debian via een package manager in een GUI doen of via 'apt upgrade' via de command line. In dat opzicht werkt het commando hetzelfde.

Als tweede heb je upgraden tussen releases. Anders dan de naam doet vermoeden, is het uitvoeren van 'apt dist-upgrade' (en ook 'apt-get' dist-upgrade) op zichzelf niet voldoende als je het hebt over het upgraden van OS versie, bijvoorbeeld van 11/Bullseye naar 12/Bookworm. Daar is een wijziging in de APT repository files voor nodig die APT naar de juiste, nieuwe, release wijst. Daarna kun je met APT de nieuwe pakketten installeren en wordt je systeem bijgewerkt naar de aangewezen versie. Het zou best kunnen dat Ubuntu die wijziging onder water voor je regelt als je de upgrader gebruikt, daar heb ik geen ervaring mee.

Het verschil tussen 'dist-upgrade' en 'upgrade' komt erop neer dat de eerste alle bestaande pakketten bijwerkt naar de laatst beschikbare versie en wijzigingen aan pakketten aanbrengt (installeren/verwijderen) aan de hand van afhankelijkheden van pakketten die je hebt geïnstalleerd. 'upgrade' werkt alleen bestaande pakketten bij naar de laatste versie maar laat andere afhankelijkheden ongemoeid. Een voorbeeld is de kernel, die zit in het pakket 'linux-image-generic' maar dat pakket is eigenlijk een verwijzing naar een aantal andere pakketten. 'upgrade' zal de installatie van een nieuwe versie hiervan overslaan, omdat het installeren ervan effect heeft op andere pakketten waar naar verwezen wordt. 'dist-upgrade' handelt die verwijzingen wel af en neemt de extra pakketten mee.
Sennuri @ericje62713 juni 2023 11:04
Ah ja, ik zie dat dist-upgrade ook niet helemaal doet wat ik dacht. De laatste keer, van 20.04 naar 22.04 heb ik ook de GUI gebruikt, dus het was al even geleden. Ik heb intussen even verder gezocht en denk niet dat de upgradeprocedure in Debian een probleem is. Maar inderdaad, voor de stereotype "gewone gebruiker" is 't wat teveel gevraagd.

Thanks!
CAPSLOCK2000
@Sennuri13 juni 2023 10:45
Geen zorgen, Debian kun je helemaal via de CLI upgraden, ik doe het altijd vanaf de CLI.
Een van de grootste verschil tussen Ubuntu en Debian is dat Ubuntu meer grafische tooltjes heeft voor dit soort dingen. 90% van Ubuntu komt direct uit Debian. Het zal niet snel gebeuren dat Ubuntu een CLI-interface heeft en Debian niet.
aileron @N8w812 juni 2023 01:00
Mijn redenatie is als volgt:
Als ik wikipedia lees dan zie je dat Debian consequent elke twee jaar een nieuwe major release heeft.

Dus als ik Bookworm accepteer as is als mijn desktop OS. En dan elke twee jaar een clean install doe van de laatste major versie. Dan omzeil ik jouw hele probleem.
Twee jaar is voor mij prima. Ik koop ongeveer elke 4 jaar een nieuwe desktop, dat betekent 1 keer een format en volgende keer een nieuwe pc.

Dat is een prima Lifecycle management voor mij persoonlijk :-)
N8w8 @aileron12 juni 2023 02:06
Ah, nou voor de "gewone user" die ikzelf in gedachten had leek me dat onacceptabel, maar als je dat zelf prima vindt is dat idd geen probleem.
En dan kan je alsnog gewoon (proberen te) upgraden, als je toch niks te verliezen hebt.
Het is voor n beetje tweaker ook niet moeilijk, maar die beschouw ik niet als gewone users.
El_Bartholomew @aileron13 juni 2023 12:04
Ik heb lange tijd debian als deskop gebruikt. Gebruik nu Rocky in de plaats.

Een clean install is verschillende keren sneller dan het uitvoeren van een upgrade.

Ik maakte bij Debian altijd een aparte partitie aan los van het besturingssysteem voor Mijn Documenten zodat ik zonder probleem altijd verse installaties kon uitvoeren.
RobertMe @N8w812 juni 2023 04:13
Bij bijv Ubuntu is dat voor de gewone user veel beter geregeld. Je krijgt n melding wanneer je kan upgraden en dan is het klik klik klaar vziw.
Ah, het magische Ubuntu.
Begin april 2019 een nieuwe laptop het Kubuntu geïnstalleerd. Ik weet niet meer of dat met 18.10 was of een pre-release van 19.04. Vervolgens dus uiteraard naar 19.04 stable gegaan, toen 19.10 meen ik, 20.04, ik denk zonder tussenstappen naar 22.04 en toen wilde ik vorige week naar 23.04 gaan. Beetje ingelezen, aanbevolen is of alle updates te doen of alleen LTS (dus niet 22.04 LTS naar 23.04 non-LTS, maar 22.04 => 22.10 => 23.04). Iets dat ook nog, net, mogelijk was (als 22.10 EOL is, over een dag of 40 meen ik, kan do-release-update nog alleen 22.04 => 23.04).
Dus die aanbeveling gevolgd en de update naar 22.10 gedaan. So far so good en systeem boote. Vervolgens de upgrade naar 23.04 gedaan, ook ogenschijnlijk alles prima gelukt, alleen.... Geen login scherm. Oorzaak daarvan was dat ik nog op de zwaar antieke nvidia 390 driver zat (nvidia-*-390 packages), terwijl de nieuwste (ook door driver utility aanbevolen) versie 520 (of 525?) is. Dus zo perfect zijn die updates van Ubuntu ook niet.
En ja, ik lag ver(der) achter. Maar als ik meteen naar 22.10 had geüpdate ("bij release") was het zeer waarschijnlijk niet anders gegaan. Waarbij ik nu dus netjes zoals aanbevolen alsnog de tussenliggende updates heb geïnstalleerd en puur door do-release-update alles heb laten doen zonder eigen interventie, noch door eventuele release notes / upgrads instructies te lezen (jouw punt v.w.v. eenvoudig updaten), alsnog met een defect systeem zat.
beerse @RobertMe12 juni 2023 09:13
Tja, daar raak je een paar gevoelige snaren...
Nvidia drivers: Die hebben de onhebbelijkheid om alleen nieuwere hardware te ondersteunen. Bij updates en upgrades op oudere hardware (4 tot 6 jaar wordt volgens mij al als oud beschouwd) gaan met de nvidia drivers niet altijd even goed en zijn redenen voor upgrades van het os om niet (automatisch) door te gaan.
Dan is er bij nvidia hardware ook de mogelijkheid om de opensource ("nuveau"?) drivers te gebruiken. Bij debian zijn die de 'standaard'/default, hoe dat bij ubuntu zit heb ik niet meer scherp. Wel weet ik dat die oudere nvidia hardware wel beter/langer ondersteunen dan dat nvidia het zelf doet.

Daarnaast heb je wat ruzie gehad met de upgrades naar de nieuwere versies. Daar is het altijd en iedere keer bij upgrades toch iets beter zien of/waar/hoe het fout kan gaan en daarna god-zegene-de-greep om de upgrade door te voeren...

Toen ik met een creatieve geest naar kali linux keek ben ik daar op overgestapt: Wel een debian afgeleide, Bewust gebruik maken van de open-source systemen maar waar nodig iets eenvoudiger om closed-source te gebruiken. Met mijn 2008 laptop met nvidia videokaart werken de nvidia drivers al jaren niet meer maar met de nuveau drivers gaat het best aardig. En als groote voordeel de roling releases: Nooit meer de big-bang-upgrade maar regelmatige updates en verwachten dat er zo af en toe een kernel update bij zit. Geen gezeik met backports maar gewoon updates van alles wat er op zit. Ook geen gepruts met flatpacks of dergelijke zaken. En uiteindelijk een systeem dat hackers-proof is dus als het vandaag niet werkt is de kans op een werkende update/upgrade heel groot.
Killemov @N8w813 juni 2023 10:52
Aangeraden wordt om elke nieuwe versie een nieuwe installatie te doen. Ik probeer zelf altijd eerst te upgraden (apt sources aanpassen) en dat is slechts 1 keer niet goed gegaan: met de omschakeling van sysv naar systemd. That's it!
zordaz @Killemov13 juni 2023 13:42
Ik upgrade hier een Debian systeem al sinds 2001(!) elke keer naar de nieuwste versie. Nog nooit mis gegaan. Ook niet bij omschakeling naar systemd. Heb zelfs een crossgrade gedaan van 32 naar 64bit, dat lukte ook prima.
schroevendraaier480 @aileron11 juni 2023 12:01
Debian is rocksolid, alleen met packages lopen ze best achter. Maar daar hebben we flatpak weer voor.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@schroevendraaier48011 juni 2023 12:38
Dat achter lopen valt best mee. Bij release, zoals nu, zijn ze aardig up to date met software. Bij Ubuntu bijvoorbeeld heb je met de LTS release ook vaak dat een bepaald programma de hele looptijd gelijk blijft. Of kijk naar de desktop omgeving. Die gaat ook niet mee als er een nieuwe major versie uit komt.

Het is een keus die je maakt. Wil je het nieuwste hebben, dan ga je sowieso geen LTS distro draaien.
Sennuri @Hero of Time13 juni 2023 00:15
Inderdaad. Als je het dan toch over Ubuntu hebt: Debian 12 heeft in ieder geval nieuwere packages dan de laatste LTS. Ik zit toevallig naar een switch te kijken omdat GIMP in Ubuntu 22.04 een irritante bug heeft: de eydropper (om een kleur aan te klikken) werkt niet. Niet handig als je dat programma veel gebruikt. De bug is bij GIMP 2.10.34 (februari) opgelost, maar Canonical heeft nog steeds geen update, ook niet in backports. Debian 12 heeft die versie toevallig wel volgens het overzicht in dit artikel.

[edit] Voor de volledigheid: Ubuntu 22.04 zit nog bij GIMP 2.10.30, van december 2021.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sennuri op 24 juli 2024 12:22]

Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@Sennuri13 juni 2023 19:11
Alleen volgend jaar zit je dan weer met het feit dat Ubuntu LTS op dat moment nieuwere versies heeft dan Debian Stable. Het is elk jaar wel haasje-over tussen die twee, de even jaren zijn er Ubuntu LTS releases, het jaar erna kan je een nieuwe Debian Stable verwachten.

Gelukkig doen ze bij Debian niet aan het principe wat ze bij Canonical hebben: Release op een vaste dag, ongeacht de staat. Debian released wanneer ze tevreden zijn en dat zie je ook terug in de release notes. Ja, er zijn 100 RC bugs, maar die zijn niet zodanig blocking dat het niet uitgebracht kan worden. Terwijl bij Ubuntu 22.04 er nog best wat issues waren bij de laatste generatie Intel processoren waardoor gebruikers met die hardware nog zeker een maand moesten wachten totdat de fixes in hun kernel waren toegevoegd.
Olaf van der Spek @Hero of Time13 juni 2023 10:37
Het is een keus die je maakt. Wil je het nieuwste hebben, dan ga je sowieso geen LTS distro draaien.
Voor clients / desktops is het model zoals veel distro's dat gebruiken IMO niet ideaal. Voor (moderne) browsers werkt het sowieso niet.
Ander voorveeld, GCC 13 is in april gereleased, en zal pas in (juni) 2025 in Debian stable beschikbaar zijn (als GCC 14).
Apps zouden onafhankelijk van het OS geupdate moeten worden.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@Olaf van der Spek13 juni 2023 19:06
Daar zijn "prachtige" alternatieven voor als je niet met de versie in de repo te maken wilt hebben: flatpack, appimage en snap.

Je argument gaat dus niet echt op voor iets als een stable, LTS release van een distro. Wil je bleeding en/of cutting edge, dan gebruik je Fedora of Arch. Maar bij Debian krijg je zaken nog wel als nieuwere versie via Backports. Niet alles, maar o.a. de kernel wel.
Olaf van der Spek @Hero of Time13 juni 2023 20:36
Daar zijn "prachtige" alternatieven voor als je niet met de versie in de repo te maken wilt hebben: flatpack, appimage en snap.
Flatpak?
Yep, jammer dat dat geheel buiten Debian om gaat.
Wil je bleeding en/of cutting edge, dan gebruik je Fedora of Arch.
Was Debian niet het "universal operating system"?
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@Olaf van der Spek13 juni 2023 22:09
Ja, maar jij hebt het specifiek over Stable. Wil je gewoon lekker door rollen met Debian dan pak je Testing. Maar "universal operating system" slaat meer op de vele architecturen die het ondersteund. Ubuntu heeft zelfs i386 afgeschaft, je kan 't niet meer op je P4 installeren. Of een oude Mac met een PPC processor. Debian wel.

En Flatpak is net als Snap ook buiten je distro om. Je hoort exact hetzelfde te krijgen of je nou Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora of Arch gebruikt ermee.
MRoubos @schroevendraaier48012 juni 2023 11:36
En die kun je nu met 1 klik installeren in Debian 12 :)
zordaz @aileron11 juni 2023 12:13
Dat hangt natuurlijk af van je behoefte. Als je geen specifieke wensen/eisen hebt kan het prima werken. Als je per se de allernieuwste software wil draaien moet je elders kijken of Flatpak gebruiken. In veel gevallen is de nieuwste software echter helemaal niet nodig.
Soldaatje @aileron11 juni 2023 12:26
Ik gebruik het als game-pc/desktop dit werkt prima.
beerse @aileron11 juni 2023 13:17
Misschien ligt het ook aan jouw definitie van 'gewone gebruiker'. Tel daar bij de lokale/directe ondersteuning er geboden kan worden en wat/waar/hoe de inrichting is gebeurd.

De gewone gebruiker die zelf een installatie doet gaat met de meeste systemen een uitdaging krijgen, ook met msWindows. De gewone gebruiker die een systeem krijgt dat op haar/zijn behoefte is afgestemd en ook gewoon blijft werken zal met alles gewoon door kunnen werken.

Zelf ben ik voor "gewone gebruikers" wel gecharmeerd van wat google biedt met ChromeOS in samenwerking met de android apps die daar in mee kunnen werken.
Maar zodra de 'gewone gebruikers' eigenlijk microsoft-gebruikers of windows-gebruikers blijken te zijn, dan voldoet alleen msWindows met msOffice en msEdge.
wimhey @aileron13 juni 2023 08:50
Volgens deze meneer zou Debian 12 nu meer geschikt zijn voor de "gewone gebruiker":https://youtu.be/klfgPmUsirs
Killemov @aileron13 juni 2023 10:54
Debian is wel HEEL stable. Mijn go-to voor servers. Voor desktop lopen veel dingen teveel achter, dus dan Ubuntu of nog liever OpenSuse Tumbleweed.
vanaalten 11 juni 2023 09:54
Twee weken geleden m’n headless server al bijgewerkt naar ‘bookworm’.

Ging redelijk pijnloos… enkel wilde hij daarna niet meer starten, problemen veroorzaakt doordat ik een ZFS on root systeem gebruik. Heb het wel weer werkend gekregen, maar kostte wat moeite.

Belangrijker: als je zelf Nextcloud hebt geïnstalleerd… upgrade deze eerst naar versie 26! Want versie 25 werkt niet met php8.2, dus als je eerst Debian upgrade kom je daarna niet meer bij Nextcloud om die te upgraden…
Hobbit13 @vanaalten11 juni 2023 11:38
“Redelijk pijnloos” dan verwacht ik dat bv de desktop achtergrond afbeelding weg is oid, niet meer booten lijkt me een groot issue.
Jordi @Hobbit1311 juni 2023 12:18
Hoewel ik dat (uiteraard) in principe met je eens ben, is ZFS-on-root een opzet die niet officieel wordt ondersteund. Dit is iets wat je als gebruiker zelf in elkaar kunt knutselen, de officiële installer zal dit niet voor je regelen. Het mag dan ook geen verrassing zijn dat dit scenario niet getest wordt in het upgradepad en wanneer dit dan misgaat, kun je het de distro niet aanrekenen (wat gebruiker vanaalten dan dus ook niet lijkt te doen). Ik zie het altijd maar positief: ZFS-on-root kan voordelen hebben, en bij gesloten systemen had deze opzet hoogstwaarschijnlijk helemaal niet gekund. Nu kun je het als gebruiker zelf in elkaar legoën als je dat wilt... en mag je het ook zelf weer terug in elkaar steken als het op de grond kapotvalt.
Clemens123 @Hobbit1311 juni 2023 21:51
Dat was het geval bij mij bij de upgrade, achtergrond was wit na eerste boot :)
Maar lijkt het enige te zijn.
Voor de rest vrij pijnloos.
Faalde een keer bij de apt dist-upgrade, maar de fix broken install die vanalles deinstalleerde lijkt op het eerste zicht niets kapot gemaakt te hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Clemens123 op 24 juli 2024 12:22]

vanaalten @Hobbit1312 juni 2023 07:47
'redelijk pijnloos' als in: vrijwel alles behalve het booten werkte gewoon. Hoefde weinig te knutselen omdat er te grote wijzigingen in packages waren of zo. Mail inclusief alle spam-maatregelen werkte out-of-the-box, dat is wel eens anders geweest.

Dus eigenlijk maar twee grote dingen: Nextcloud (en dat kan je Debian al niet aanrekenen) en booten met ZFS-on-root (en dat is wellicht ook door mijzelf veroorzaakt). Daarna had ik er verder geen werk meer aan. Heb wel eens anders meegemaakt.
Raven @vanaalten11 juni 2023 12:10
"problemen veroorzaakt doordat ik een ZFS on root systeem gebruik"

Ik kan mij vergissen, maar daar is toch geen ondersteuning voor in de installer?
RobertMe @Raven11 juni 2023 17:08
Klopt. Maar ZFS wordt wel aangeboden in de repo en de ZFS on Linux docs bevatten ook documentatie specifiek voor ZFS on root op te zetten bij Buster & Bullseye (en binnenkort vast ook Bookworm).

Zelf begin dit jaar ook 2 Bookworm systemen op gezet met ZFS on root en gaat prima, zolang je maar de handleiding volgt. Had het mijzelf alleen moeilijk gemaakt door af te wijken van grub en voor systemd-boot te gaan. Dan zijn er ook nog wat dingetje nodig.

@vanaalten, tegen welke problemen liep je dan aan? En ben benieuwd of dit met Proxmox 7 => 8 dqn wel goed gaan. Proxmox is immers gewoon Debian met een nieuwere kernel (van Ubuntu) en wat tools gericht op virtualisatie (/containerisatie). En bij Proxmox is er wel ZFS on root support, ingebakken in de installer.
rbr320 @RobertMe11 juni 2023 20:01
En ben benieuwd of dit met Proxmox 7 => 8 dqn wel goed gaan. Proxmox is immers gewoon Debian met een nieuwere kernel (van Ubuntu) en wat tools gericht op virtualisatie (/containerisatie). En bij Proxmox is er wel ZFS on root support, ingebakken in de installer.
Aangezien Proxmox dit ondersteunt verwacht ik dat de ontwikkelaars, in tegenstelling tot die van Debian, dit scenario uitgebreid testen om te zorgen dat het in hun installer/upgrade tool wel goed gaat. Ik verwacht dan ook niet dat Proxmox 8 morgen voor ons klaar staat. Ergens wel jammer...
RobertMe @rbr32011 juni 2023 20:05
Er is pas vrijdag(?) een beta1 uitgegeven van Proxmox 8. Dus ik verwacht inderdaad niet dat die morgen al GA is :p.
rbr320 @RobertMe11 juni 2023 23:11
Dank voor deze info. Ik draai pas sinds kort Proxmox op mijn thuisserver en beschouw dat productie, dus ik had me nog niet verdiept in bèta's en dergelijke. Ik hoop wel dat deze week het container template voor Debian 12 beschikbaar komt. Ik bouw mijn containers nu op basis van Ubuntu LTS maar heb toch het idee dat Debian net ietsje lichter is qua geheugengebruik, de templates zijn in ieder geval minder groot dus het scheelt schijfruimte. Niet dat ik daar te weinig van heb maar toch...

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 24 juli 2024 12:22]

vanaalten @RobertMe12 juni 2023 07:42
Ik weet niet 100% zeker wat de oorzaak was en ik wil al helemaal niet mijzelf hierin vrijpleiten...

Voor m'n server-oplossing heb ik twee identieke machines, eentje die 'live' is en eentje die als backup dient en enkel 's-nachts even synchroniseert. Dus als eerste die backup geupgrade om te oefenen. Die wilde na de upgrade dus niet meer booten en dat was vrij zeker m'n eigen schuld: ik had de kernel-headers package niet meer op m'n systeem staan (paar weken terug gedeinstalleerd want dacht dat die niet nodig was) en die was volgens mij nodig voor DKMS. Dus vanaf USB stick gestart, kernel headers geinstalleerd, daarna kon ik ZFS weer goed krijgen en probleem opgelost.

Daarna *voor* de upgrade de kernel headers op de 'live' server geinstalleerd, maar desondanks hetzelfde probleem - en van deze keer weet ik niet precies waarom dit mis ging - misschien is die kernel headers niet geupgrade? Of misschien heb ik wat anders fout gedaan?

Hoe dan ook, dit alles ging nog verder mis want het auto-snapshot systeem zorgde er ook voor dat er geen ruimte op de bool-pool was - duurde ook even voor ik dat doorhad.

Ah ja. Ik ben maar een amateur en dit soort dingen uitzoeken is soms wat frustrerend, maar ergens ook wel leuk puzzelwerk. :)
Rataplan_ @vanaalten11 juni 2023 10:58
Nextcloud kan je ook gewoon vanaf console updaten, lijkt me voor de meeste Linux gebruikers geen probleem. Sterker nog, bij grotere nextcloud installaties wordt met klem afgeraden via de gui te updaten.
mrmrmr @Rataplan_11 juni 2023 11:29
Dat helpt niet als php 7.4 vervangen is door 8.2, de foutmelding blijft.

Voor zover ik weet ondersteunt Owncloud php 8.2 niet, na een Bookworm update is Owncloud zo goed als onbruikbaar met de officiële php 8.2 package, ook op de command line met occ.php omdat het niet verder wil gaan met php 8.2.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 24 juli 2024 12:22]

Rataplan_ @mrmrmr11 juni 2023 12:45
Owncloud weet ik niet. Maar ik zou niet weten waarom je nextcloud dan niet handmatig zou kunnen updaten. OCC, het script wat het daadwerkelijke werk doet, is dan namelijk óók geüpdatet en werkt dan ook met php 8.x.
https://docs.nextcloud.co...nance/manual_upgrade.html

Oprechte vraag, geen betweterij; waarom zou dit niet werken als je systeem naar php8 is?
mrmrmr @Rataplan_11 juni 2023 13:52
Je begrijpt dat je om de update uit te voeren, occ.php moet draaien die een foutmelding geeft over php versie 8.2 en niet verder gaat. Je moet dus eerst php 7.4 hebben voordat je Owncloud kan installeren. Ik kan me voorstellen dat het met Nextcloud niet veel anders gaat. Dus zoals @vanaalten aangeeft: eerst updaten naar de laatste versie van Nextcloud 26 die werkt met php 8.2, pas daarna upgraden naar Bookworm.

Reken er niet op dat je een occ update kunt uitvoeren met vanuit een niet ondersteunde php versie.

Owncloud heeft helemaal geen php 8.2 support, dat zijn ze wel van plan voor ergens deze zomer. Ze vragen om hulp.
Rataplan_ @mrmrmr11 juni 2023 17:16
Je unzipped/untarred de nieuwe nextcloud versie naar je oude directory (of je renamed eerst de oude to be sure) en je draait de nieuwe OCC om de upgrade te doen. Dat is hoe de procedure is. OCC update namelijk je database en tables enzo, en moet dus al de nieuwe versie zijn die weet wat ie moet wijzigen. Dus ik denk dat het geen enkel probleem moet opleveren.

Maar ik praat hier nextcloud, owncloud gebruiken we al jaren niet meer. Maar ik denk niet dat dat anders werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 24 juli 2024 12:22]

mrmrmr @Rataplan_11 juni 2023 18:15
Bij Owncloud werkt het via scripts instance.sh/owncloud_prep.sh. Je draait de oude occ.php om maintenance mode aan te zetten.

Maar er is nog geen versie van Owncloud die php 8.2 ondersteunt, dus Owncloud upgraden is vooralsnog geen oplossing.

Nextcloud 26 werkt wel met php 8.2 op Bookworm. Een upgrade heb ik niet getest.
vanaalten @Rataplan_12 juni 2023 07:51
Ah, goed om te weten. Ik heb getwijfeld tussen Nextcloud downloaden, unzippen en de boel installeren & overschrijven van de bestaande installatie of mijn uiteindelijke oplossing. Klinkt alsof mijn oplossing niet de meest handige was...

(mijn oplossing: met een alternatieve apt-repository PHP8.1 installeren, Nextcloud upgraden en vervolgens alle PHP8.1 spul weer de-installeren en de juiste PHP8.2 weer er op krijgen. Allemaal niet heel handig.)
bikkel007 12 juni 2023 20:57
Nou ik ben erg blij met Debian 12 Bookworm.
Ik heb voor mijn gevoel weer een hele nieuwe computer.
Voor mijn gevoel zien de fonts er stukken beter uit.
Ik gebruik de Ubuntu Fonts.

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