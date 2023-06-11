Versie 8.3.3 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2023-06-08, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Bump to shairport-sync 4.2.0

Bump to nqptp 1.2.1 (Precision Timing Protocol for AirPlay 2)

Bump to bluez-alsa 4.1.0 with aptX/aptX-HD

NOTE: Allo Katana I2S driver load fail on Pi-4, Katana DAC and 6.1.y kernel

Improve menu, modal and selected icon size/text on mobile portrait

Add capability for Folder images in Folder view

Add "Thumbnail scan" Prefs option to set audio formats to be scanned

Add "cache=none" to SMB default mount options to prevent log spam

Add note to Setup guide regarding requirement for SSH userid/password

Add note to Quickhelp regarding search field input constraints

Add 4 and 3 column selections for Prefs Thumbnail columns option

Support user defined level 1 dirs under /mnt/ for thumbnail generator

Import timezone and keyboard layout from Pi Imager

FIX: Test button not working on Graphic Equalizer

FIX: Modal input field background not visible on GEQ/PEQ configs

FIX: Cover art extractor not handling uppercase mime image type

FIX: Incorrect version of bluez-alsa on release 8.3.2 image

FIX: Playlist covers not restored as part of System Restore

The ISO image does not contain the userid pi, SSH service, WiFi SSID or Access Point password. Refer to the moOde Setup Guide for details on how to set these up.

There is an in-place update available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the VIEW button to read about the contents of the update package. Be sure to BACKUP your system before applying the update.