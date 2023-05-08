Versie 0.4.5 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. Sinds versie 0.4.0 is er een nieuw bestandsformaat waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New: [#18713] Block brakes have speed control and brakes slower than adjacent block brakes copy block brake speed when block brake open.

[#19276] Add Powered Lifthill to Giga Coaster.

[#19305] Add new Reversed Trains ride setting to run trains backwards, granting a bonus to ride ratings.

[#19305] [Plugin] Add “Car.isReversed” to allow individual ride vehicles to run backwards.

[#19446] Add new color options to color dropdown.

[#19547] Add large sloped turns to hybrid coaster and single rail coaster.

[#19930] Add plugin APIs for research.

[OpenMusic#25] Added Prehistoric ride music style.

[OpenMusic#26] Fairground Organ style 2 with new recordings from Herman's 35er Voigt (Previously known as Bressingham Voigt).

[OpenMusic#28] Add Ragtime style 2 ride music. Improved: [#17739] Raise water and land height limits to 254 units/182m/600ft.

[#18490] Reduce guests walking through trains on level crossing next to station.

[#18996] When marketing campaigns are disabled, disable the Marketing tab in the Finances window.

[#19764] Miscellaneous scenery tab now grouped next to the all-scenery tab.

[#19830] “Highlight path issues” will now hide wall elements.

[#19905] Add prompt before resetting shortcut keys.

[#19952] Add colour preset to Spiral Slide using the new colour options.

[#19953] Add keyboard shortcut to Keyboard Shortcuts window.

[#20055] Performance improvement for the software renderer. Change: [OpenSFX#17] Update Hybrid RC lifthill loop. Fixed: [#12598] Number of holes is not set correctly when saving track designs.

[#13130] Android always defaulting to UK locale for language, currency and temperature.

[#13397] Ride simulation causes strange station behaviour and makes the ride unusable in some cases.

[#16791] Rotodrop top piece replicates when walls are placed around it and clearance checks are disabled (original bug).

[#18583] Land dropdown is incorrect if there are surface entry index holes.

[#18895] Responding mechanic blocked at level crossing.

[#19231] Crash due to null pointer to previously deleted banner in tile copy/paste functionality.

[#19296] Crash due to a race condition for parallel object loading.

[#19733] Favorite ride of X guests integer overflow.

[#19756] Crash with title sequences containing no commands.

[#19767] No message when path is not connected to ride exit and is therefore unreachable for mechanics.

[#19800] Crash when displaying station stats with more than 62 stations.

[#19801] The in-game load/save window cannot be resized anymore.

[#19854] Looping Coaster trains clipping through steep quarter turns down.

[#19858] Issue drawing simulate flag icon on alternate colour palettes.

[#19901] Random shop colours never assigning last colour.

[#19911] Guests stuck at certain railway crossings.

[#19924] Destructible cheat does not allow partial ride modification.

[#19950] Mine train block brake supports drawn incorrectly.

[#19955] Mine Train Roller Coaster has incorrect supports on the sloped left small turn (original bug).

[#19987] [Plugin] ‘SetCheatAction’ has wrong ID in plugin API.

[#20016] The group box for small scenery details in the Tile Inspector window has unused empty space.

[#20018] Shops not calculating up-keep cost.

[#20033] Asset packs cannot reference game data.

[#20104] [Plugin] Some network APIs use player index and group index.

[#20099] Some scrollbar is glitched or have incorrect size when open window for the first time

[#20134] Grass length being updated for tiles in the void, causing unneccesary drawing operations.