Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.1.0-22 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and Changes The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2023/Apr/26).

Linux kernel was updated to 6.1.25-1.

Package ezio was updated to 2.0.0-1. The corresponding changes to Clonezilla have been done.

Program makeboot.sh: make it run only in x86 arch.

Include packages dvtm & dtach.

Memtest86+ was updated to v6.10.

If block dev has a file system found in the image when restoring, treat it as a partition.

ocs-sr: if /dev/md* exists, list both disk and parts in TUI, and disable devices list cache mechanism.

ocs-onthefly: disable devices list cache mechanism if /dev/md* exists.

Add option "-K" (--ignoreactivationskip) to vgchange so that snapshots can be dealed with. Thanks to Felipe Piero Benjamin Solari Agüela (fsolari _at_ pucp.edu.pe) for suggesting this.

Functions check_if_disk_busy and is_partition of ocs-functions were improved. Fake/firmware RAID support should be improved. Thanks to Michael McGrath. Ref Bug Fixes Invalid dialog options for '-p' option. Ref

ocs-cvtimg-comp: Suppress the syntax error about size when dd image is converted. Rename the existing destination image name if it exists. Ref

Devices list cache failed to disabled. If use_dev_list_cache is set as no, then check_if_use_disklist_cache and check_if_use_partlist_cache in ocs-functions should not create any cache info.

Remove extra "stop" in parameters when stopping lighttpd.