Software-update: Opera 97.0.4719.26

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 97 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 97 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 111 en heeft Opera ChatGPT in de browser geïntegreerd. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New AI tools now available in Opera and Opera GX for you to test

We’ve got some game-changing news for you: with today’s launch, Opera Browser and Opera GX incorporate a host of AI-powered tools. The suite of new features – namely AI Prompts, plus sidebar access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic – are set to transform your browsing experience: you’ll not just experience the future of the web, but browse with superpowers. Generative, AI-based services (often known as Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content, or AIGC) are reshaping the web, changing both what we ask of the tools at our disposal and what they can do.

Smart AI Prompts and access to popular GPT-based chatbots

So what are these new tools available in Opera, and what can they do? First up is AI Prompts, now a native feature in the Opera Browser that takes the well-known concept of browser prompts much further. Previously when you highlighted some text, a prompt might have enabled you to copy or even search for the selected content. Now, however, AIGC allows you to do a whole lot more.

Maybe a chunk of text was long or confusing. AI Prompts can help you shorten it or explain it for you, whether it’s a paragraph, a whole article, even a website! Or perhaps you’ve stumbled upon something that you’re really interested in – a fashion trend, a culinary fancy, some new, previously unheard-of musical artist – and you want to know more and more. AI Prompts will take you down your internet rabbit hole, since you can ask it to suggest more relevant content based on what you’re reading. AI Prompts can even help you craft a witty tweet on a given topic, if you ask it. Accessible when you highlight text or directly from the address bar, AI Prompts is your new, go-to tool to interpret, to summarize, and to explore the web, offering you an experience that’s tailored to your interests and needs.

Besides Opera’s innovative new AI Prompts feature, you now also have access to the web versions of ChatGPT and ChatSonic right in the sidebar. They can offer you assistance with a wide range of queries and issues. You can generate ideas, summaries, translations, itineraries. You can write code, learn music, get help on math, draft text – the list goes on and on! ChatSonic is additionally so clever that it can create images for you. Altogether, the new AIGC tools offer a portal to a more personal and intelligent web – one that provides solutions to your specific needs. Do note that in order to use the AIGC tools in the sidebar, you’ll have to create accounts with the respective services or log in with your existing account, if you already have one.

Exciting as our newest integrations are, we’re not planning to slow down! True to our reputation as a global web innovator, we’re already working on the second stage of our Browser AI program and Opera’s own GPT-based browser AI engine. Stay tuned!

Getting Started

For now, you can harness the new generative AI tools in early access in Opera (Win, Mac, and Linux) and Opera GX (Win and Mac). To access the new features, you must upgrade the Opera or Opera GX browser or download it from www.opera.com. Then you’ll go to Easy Setup and activate the Early Access option by toggling “AI Prompts,” which enables AI Prompts in the browser UI and AI services in the sidebar. In Opera GX, you’ll also have to enable the “Early Bird” option in your browser settings. So do check it out!

Versienummer 97.0.4719.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-03-2023 16:02
3 • submitter: danmark_ori

22-03-2023 • 16:02

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Opera

Update-historie

15-04 Opera 118.0.5461.41 1
21-02 Opera 117.0.5408.3 0
08-01 Opera 116.0.5366.21 0
28-11 Opera 115.0.5322.68 5
26-09 Opera 114.0.5282.21 0
23-08 Opera 113.0.5230.31 0
07-'24 Opera 112.0.5197.24 0
06-'24 Opera 111.0.5168.25 5
05-'24 Opera 110.0.5130.23 1
03-'24 Opera 109.0.5097.33 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Opera

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Browsers

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
1
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
pbb 23 maart 2023 12:46
Wat voor mij niet onmiddelijk duidelijk was: de AI features zijn standaard uitgeschakeld en moeten eerst worden aangezet. De optie staat halverwege de Easy Setup lijst, of onder Settings het 5e item onder Advanced.

Ook belangrijk: voor de groene (CG) elementen is een OpenAI account nodig, voor de blauwe (CS) elementen een Writesonic account.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pbb op 22 juli 2024 17:35]

Inteljean01 @pbb24 maart 2023 08:23
Bedankt voor de tip. Ik had al erg zitten zoeken. _/-\o_
novice.tweaker 24 maart 2023 10:57
Ik heb Opera geüpdatet naar versie 97.0.4719.28. Start ik Opera nu met een gemaximaliseerd venster dan is de Opera-knop in de linkerbovenhoek niet zichtbaar. Als ik de Alt-toets indruk, verschijnt het menu maar de knop zelf lijkt buiten het beeld te vallen. De Opera-knop verschijnt weer na het tijdelijk verkleinen van het venster.

Zie:
https://forums.opera.com/topic/61128

[Reactie gewijzigd door novice.tweaker op 22 juli 2024 17:35]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq