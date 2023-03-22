Software-update: Bitwarden 2023.3.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in Bitwarden 2023.3.0
  • Domain verification: Organizations can verify ownership of domains (e.g. mycompany.com), allowing users to skip the organization identifier step when using login with SSO. See here.
  • Browser Extension - Improved auto-fill security: Browser extensions will now disallow auto-fill on page load for untrusted iframes. Browser extensions will also warn users about untrusted iframes when manually auto-filling, using the context menu, or using keyboard shortcuts, and will warn users when auto-filling HTTP sites that expect HTTPS based on that item's saved URI(s). See here.
  • Master password security checks: Users can now check known data breaches for their prospective master password via Have I Been Pwned when creating an account or changing their master password on the web vault. See here.
  • Master password length requirement: Master passwords must now be at least 12 characters long. This rule will be enforced for new Bitwarden accounts and for any users that change their master password.
  • Activate auto-fill policy: For Enterprise organizations, the Activate auto-fill policy will automatically turn on auto-fill on page load for new and existing members of your organization. See here.
  • Browser Extension - Improved notification bars: Notification bars for adding undetected items to your vault now have more intuitive workflows for users subject to the Remove individual vault policy. See here.
  • iOS - Choose Bitwarden for verification codes: Users on iOS 16+ can now set Bitwarden as their default application for storing verification codes when scanned codes directly from the camera app. See here.
  • Mobile - Change language in-app: Users can change the language in the Bitwarden mobile app to differ from the language set on their device OS. See here.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2023.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

K93 22 maart 2023 18:53
Iemand al de Unified Server draaien en aan de praat gekregen met MariaDB?
Jazco2nd @K9322 maart 2023 21:29
Waarom zou je als Vaultwarden bestaat?
https://github.com/dani-garcia/vaultwarden/wiki
System @Jazco2nd22 maart 2023 22:42
Wat bovendien draait op een home assistant instantie ;)
K93 @Jazco2nd23 maart 2023 00:24
Bedankt, dat draai ik al. Maar probeerde laatst een Bitwarden Unified met MariaDB als backend database, maar kreeg errors. Dus vandaar dat ik het even vroeg of iemand anders het recent gelukt was.
murdock01 @K9323 maart 2023 21:22
Toevallig gisteren gedaan en eigenlijk zonder issues. Ik heb van de docker compose een stack gemaakt en draait al een dagje probleem loos. Kan de stack wel delen als het helpt
K93 @murdock0124 maart 2023 04:56
Bedankt, zal het nog eens proberen. Misschien was de docker container niet lekker, stonden meer issues over in de Github.
MrJoery 22 maart 2023 20:22
Leuk om te weten, Bitwarden ondersteund ook Steam Authenticator codes, zie hier.
Angermanagement 23 maart 2023 21:43
Hoe veilig is Bitwarden om te gebruiken. Zijn jullie niet bang voor hacks?

