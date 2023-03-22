Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.4 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

Another stable update to fix a StrongSwan regression and two OpenVPN incompatibilities introduced prior. We have also improved the service handling code in multiple areas, fixed issues like the VIP migration problem with IP alias on a CARP VIP and improved/simplified the firmware settings now that cryptography flavours no longer exist.