Microsoft heeft versie 17.5.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.5 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Sinds versie 17.5.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.5.3Issues Addressed in this release
Developer Community Highlights
- Removal of integrated Edge Developer Tools for ASP.NET web workload
- Fixed ASAN performance regression regarding large amounts of threads accessing the same heap concurrently. Also, changed the windows_hook_legacy_allocators option default value to true.
- MSVC C++ Toolset updated to 14.35.32216.01
- While editing Razor files, add caching of some of the computed editing constructs to improve performance.
- Fixes a bug where a MultiLine TextBox in a VB-WinForms Project gets deleted, when the Text property contains more than one line (which get separated by vbCrLf on code generation in InitializeComponent).
- Fixes a bug where extremely large Forms or UserControls in the WinForms Out-Of-Process Designer take a very long time to save. Please note, that Forms/UserControls > 3,000 lines of code will be in certain cases differently formatted or not be subject to namespace/this (Me in Visual Basic) reduction. Consider refactoring parts of very big forms into dedicated UserControls, and use those UserControls inside bigger Forms for performance improvements and easier maintenance.
- Fixes a bug where VB-Tick-Comments inside of InitializeComponent will now wrap correctly into individual lines, when a previous line ended with a quotation or a double-quotation character.
- Fixes a bug where renaming a WithEvents defined Control field of the Code-behind Designer file in Visual Basic will no longer lead to multiply defined/handled events.
- Edge Developer Tools no longer included in Visual Studio
- Using fmtlib on a custom exception's constructor parameter and throwing the exception directly caused a crash in MSVC 17.10
- C1001: Internal compiler error while compiling std::format calling from variadic template.
- AnyCode is causing deadlocks on by executing close workspace synchronously on UI thread
- Visual Studio 17.4 C++ bad codegen with NRVO
- Building targets seperately is not working when using CMake on WSL
- IntelliSense reports many errors for the boost library
- Compiler crash in MSVC 17.4.2 'msc1.cpp', line 1592
- Bug in Visual Studio WinForms Designer when using a User Control with a ushort property
- Form Events lost on compile and run after altering a form object in IDE
- Show "There should be two or more class parts" when I save a winform
- Sqlproj file not building when it has certain master db references provided by VS's inbuilt master.dacpac file
- Visual Studio 17.5 broke SqlPackage.exe
- Can not run a Cloud Services Extended Support project depending on solution order
- Neither New Project nor New File show any templates. For latter it is stuck showing Loading templates. New install of 17.5.0
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.5.2Issues Addressed in this release
Developer Community Highlights
- Fixed a Razor compiler optimization bug in tag helper lookup that broke ViewComponent tag helpers in a number of cases.
- This adds
@bind:aftersupport into the 17.5 release. This was originally added in 17.4 but was not correctly ported to the 17.5 code base.
- In the All-In-One Search experience, the Preview Panel will be read-only for all results. We appreciate your patience as we work on ironing out details and fixing issues with the preview editing experience.
- Updates to mingit and Git for Windows package to v2.39.2, which addresses CVE-2023-22490
- Removal of integrated Edge Developer Tools for ASP.NET web workload
- Test Explorer (SpecFlow tests): goes to the feature class file not the feature file
- Visual Studio terminates when double clicking on a message in the error list
- Cannot use Docker since v.17.5.0 Preeview 3
- Using the Spell Checker causes Visual Studio to Crash (Often)
- Edge Developer Tools no longer included in Visual Studio