Versie 15.80 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Braces are drawn using different color depending on nesting level. E.g. in (10-(a+2)) the first matching (...) pair may be drawn using an orange color while the inner (a+2) pair are drawn using a blue color. This can be turned off in "Environment->Themes->Customize...". Find the checkbox on the "Symbols" row. This change affect all (), [] and {} brace pairs.

Added option to highlight the nearest braces that encloses the text cursor. Braces highlighted are (), [] and {}. The editor will always try to find the nearest left and right braces, from the text cursor, and highlight them. It's turned on by default, but can be turned off in options.

Added option to highlight the current word or identifier under the text cursor, for all instances of the word inside the current method. It's turned on by default, but can be turned off in options.

(JSDoc) Made several changes to the highlighter and added support for JSDoc comments. All JSDoc tags are highlighted e.g. @param {string} value, but also any other tag used. E.g. @dummy is highlighted.

(DocBlocks) Made some changes to the highlighter and added support for DocBlocks. All DocBlock tags are highlighted and checked strictly. No other tags are highlighted. E.g. @dummy is not highlighted.

Made several changes to the highlighter.

(Doxygen) Made some changes to the highlighter and added support for Document commands (Doxygen). All doc commands are highlighted and checked strictly. No other commands are highlighted. E.g. @dummy is not highlighted.

( Ctrl + G ) Selected word, or word under cursor is now added to the "Functions" find field. This makes it easier and faster to navigate to a function in the code. Just place the cursor at a function name, press Ctrl + G , select the function in the list, if not already selected and press enter.

In this version I tried to fix two common issues. Highlight issues after some editing and exceptions after closing the program. I found a lot of highlighting issues while scanning the code. They should all be fixed now. I also fixed several close down issues. Mostly in third party components.

The default highlighter in "Highlight and margin" and "Font and tabs" are now set to "All languages". If you want to set individual settings for e.g. PHP - select PHP in the highlighters dropdown list.

Made some option changes. You can now auto check for:

major version updates

minor version updates

beta version updates

This allows you to e.g. skip all minor updates and only install major updates.

Changed the way the program is closed down when updating the program. The close procedure is now similar to the normal exit procedure and should prevent some issues, reported by some users.

If a help file is available, it will be used instead of the online help.