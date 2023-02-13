Versie 4.5.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn verschillende downloads beschikbaar. Zo kan er voor libtorrent 1.2 of 2.0 worden gekozen, en of de gebruikersinterface van Qt5 of Qt6 gebruikmaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Re-allow to use icons from system theme Fixed: Fix Speed limit icon size

Revise and fix some text colors

Correctly load folder based UI theme

Fix crash due to invalid encoding of tracker URLs

Don't drop !qB extension when renaming incomplete file

Correctly count the number of torrents in subcategories

Use "additional trackers" when metadata retrieving

Apply correct tab order to Category options dialog

Add all torrents passed via the command line

Fix startup performance on Qt5

Automatic move will now overwrite existing files

Some fixes for loading Chinese locales

New Pause icon color for toolbar/menu

Adjust env variable for PDB discovery WebUI: Fix missing "queued" icon

Return paths using platform-independent separator format

Change order of accepted types of file input

Add missing icons

Add "Resume data storage type" option

Make rename file dialog resizable

Prevent incorrect line breaking

Improve hotkeys

Remove suggestions while searching for torrents

Expose "IS PRIVATE" flag

Return name/hash/infohash_v1/infohash_v2 torrent properties Windows: Correctly detect drive letter in path

NSIS: Update Swedish, Lithuanian translations Linux: Fix tray icon issues