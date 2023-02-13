Versie 4.5.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn verschillende downloads beschikbaar. Zo kan er voor libtorrent 1.2 of 2.0 worden gekozen, en of de gebruikersinterface van Qt5 of Qt6 gebruikmaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Fixed:
- Re-allow to use icons from system theme
WebUI:
- Fix Speed limit icon size
- Revise and fix some text colors
- Correctly load folder based UI theme
- Fix crash due to invalid encoding of tracker URLs
- Don't drop !qB extension when renaming incomplete file
- Correctly count the number of torrents in subcategories
- Use "additional trackers" when metadata retrieving
- Apply correct tab order to Category options dialog
- Add all torrents passed via the command line
- Fix startup performance on Qt5
- Automatic move will now overwrite existing files
- Some fixes for loading Chinese locales
- New Pause icon color for toolbar/menu
- Adjust env variable for PDB discovery
Windows:
- Fix missing "queued" icon
- Return paths using platform-independent separator format
- Change order of accepted types of file input
- Add missing icons
- Add "Resume data storage type" option
- Make rename file dialog resizable
- Prevent incorrect line breaking
- Improve hotkeys
- Remove suggestions while searching for torrents
- Expose "IS PRIVATE" flag
- Return name/hash/infohash_v1/infohash_v2 torrent properties
Linux:
- Correctly detect drive letter in path
- NSIS: Update Swedish, Lithuanian translations
- Fix tray icon issues