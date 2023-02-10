Software-update: Microsoft Edge 110.0.1587.41

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 110 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer Drop, toegevoegd waarmee bestanden en noties naar andere browsers waar de gebruiker is ingelogd kunnen worden gestuurd. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • New Immersive Reader policies. Immersive Reader in Microsoft Edge simplifies web page layouts, removes clutter, and helps you customize your reading experience. Using these new policies (ImmersiveReaderGrammarToolsEnabled and ImmersiveReaderPictureDictionaryEnabled), administrators can control the availability of Grammar Tools and Picture Dictionary features within Immersive Reader.
  • Enabling sync for Azure Active Directory signed in customers. Microsoft Edge sync roams data across all signed in instances of Microsoft Edge. This data includes favorites, passwords, browsing history, open tabs, settings, apps, collections, and extensions.  For Azure Active Directory users who have sync turned off, after the browser is launched they'll see a notification prompt and have sync turned on for all signed in instances of Microsoft Edge. This sync enablement includes other devices where they're signed in. Additionally, if a user’s other devices don’t have history and open tabs sync on, those two toggles will be turned on. Organizations using the SyncDisabled policy won't be affected by this change.
  • Drop. Microsoft Edge now offers a simple way to send files and notes across all your signed in mobile and desktop devices. Using the desktop version of Microsoft Edge, Drop can be managed through the sidebar (edge://settings/sidebar). Administrators can control the availability of Drop using the EdgeEDropEnabled policy.
Versienummer 110.0.1587.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Tweddy 10 februari 2023 10:16
Nog geen chatgpt integratie?
Triblade_8472 @Tweddy10 februari 2023 10:23
Waarom? Dat gaat via Bing werken. Dan kan je het vanuit alle browsers gebruiken!

Edit:
Kylrad heeft hieronder mij laten zien dat Edge dat inderdaad ingebouwd gaat krijgen.
Er zit veel overlap in met de versie in Bing natuurlijk, maar ik snap de unieke eigenschappen van beide omgevingen ook wel weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Triblade_8472 op 23 juli 2024 00:04]

Kylrad @Triblade_847210 februari 2023 12:19
Niet alleen via Bing search waar jij denk ik op doelt,
Edge krijgt ook aparte chatgpt integratie, dat ze ook Bing noemen.

Voordelen hiervan is uitgelegd in deze presentatie:
https://youtu.be/rOeRWRJ16yY?t=2070
Triblade_8472 @Kylrad10 februari 2023 12:34
Ah, die kende ik niet!

Ok, dat is dan wel een hele gave toevoeging. Wel heel veel overlap met wat Bing gaat doen, maar ik zie de voordelen wel.

Met Bing ga je op zoek naar iets specifieks en in Edge ga je de interactie aan met de webpagina waar je op dat moment bent.
Stadiz 10 februari 2023 10:40
Leuke browser te gebruiken wegens de 365 integratie.
Maar iedere keer die gedoe dat PDF bestanden worden geopend.
En na een update, hoppa weer terug.
beerse @Stadiz10 februari 2023 10:54
Hoe doe je dat dan als je meerdere 365 omgevingen hebt die je gescheiden wilt houden? Denk aan een privé omgeving, een zakelijke omgeving en een omgeving voor de sportvereniging?

En met gescheiden bedoel ik dus dat ik vanaf 1 pc wil werken. Zakelijk en privé zeker gescheiden wil houden en het account van de vereniging wordt gedeeld door 2 of meer bestuursleden.

Er zijn simpelere redenen om voor firefox te kiezen. Google biedt mij handigere en vooral beter te controleren mogelijkheden om de vergelijkbare account setup te bedienen. Microsoft maakt het veel te automatisch.

(en dan heb ik het niet over 2 accounts bij microsoft, beide met mijn zakelijke accountnaam maar 1 is blijkbaar privé en de ander is zakelijk...)
Anoniem: 1322 @beerse10 februari 2023 11:00
Rechts bovenin de browser kun je profielen maken om je zaken te scheiden.
pe0mot @beerse10 februari 2023 14:21
Meerdere accounts op je PC aanmaken. Bij het opstarten kun je kiezen of je met je bedrijfsaccount start of je prive account.
Ik heb het zelf niet gedaan omdat ik prive en werk thuis het zelfde zijn. Sterker nog, prive gebruik de PC nauwelijks als ik een dag gewerkt heb.
tvtech @pe0mot10 februari 2023 18:02
Dat maakt schakelen uiteraard zeer omslachtig. Gewoon een profiel toevoegen in edge gaat veel handiger, je hebt per profiel een venster. Ik heb er bv vaak 3 tegelijk open, prive, werk en admin. Prive is een persoonlijk Microsoft account, werk een Azure AD en de admin is een onmicrosoft.com
pe0mot @tvtech10 februari 2023 18:26
Klopt. Dank je.
Ben er mee gestopt toen edge niet lekker omschakelde of default het verkeerde profiel startte.
Zo te horen is het nu beter. :) :) :)
GeroldM @beerse10 februari 2023 18:50
Virtuele machines? Met Linux, als je niet voor extra licenties wil betalen, of met Windows als je dat wel wil.

Ver van ideaal, maar je houdt op die manier zaken wel van elkaar gescheiden. Je kan shared drives in elke VM maken die linken naar mappen op de host. Dan is het minder vervelend voor toegang tot lokale bestanden.

Als Microsoft niet goedschiks leert om zaken gescheiden te houden, dan moet men wel terugvallen op grovere manieren, zoals virtuele machines.
Ireyon @beerse10 februari 2023 23:14
Container tabbladen van Firefox. Binnen hetzelfde venster kan je allerlei profielen (= containers) openen zonder dat cookies en tijdelijke bestanden elkaar in de weg zitten. Je M365 admin portal in tab 1 en je SharePoint intranet met default user profile in tab 2.

Chrome en Edge hebben het niet en daardoor is fatsoenlijk M365 beheer niet te doen. Het werkt gewoon niet fijn dat in Edge en Chrome ieder profiel in een eigen venster worden geladen.
beerse 10 februari 2023 09:02
Heb je als organisatie sync gedisabled, komt drop om de hoek kijken... Hoeveel data honger heeft microsoft? Hoe kan je als organisatie wel voorkomen dat gegevens ongecontroleerd verspreid worden?

Ja, er staat wel netjes dat er policies zijn om alles te controleren... maar er ontstaan steeds meer nieuwe routes...

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 juli 2024 00:04]

Anoniem: 1322 @beerse10 februari 2023 10:58
Als je als organisatie voor een cloud oplossing als Microsoft kiest, dan is dat gewoon standaard. Dat is letterlijk wat je kiest dus uiteraard wordt dat steeds verder uitgebreid.
beerse @Anoniem: 132210 februari 2023 14:19
Privé heb ik niet voor microsoft gekozen, ik had een hotmail.com accout en dat blijkt nu een microsoft account te zijn.
Zakelijk ben ik ergens gaan werken waar mijn zakelijke account is omgezet naar een microsoft account.
En bij de vereniging ben ik gewoon bestuurslid en moet met zo'n account werken.
En nu vind microsoft het een goed idee om al die accounts bij elkaar op een hoop te vegen zonder dat ik daar enige controle over heb. Ik kan inloggen met om het even welk account en overal bij. Dat is, zeker in het geval van het verenigingsaccount niet de bedoeling om bij mijn zakelijke account te kunnen.

Dan zie ik de manier waarop dat bij google gaat toch iets beter: Daar kies ik bewust met welk account ik inlog en waar ik daar vandaan dan bij kan. Waarbij ik dan expliciet moet kiezen met welk account ik aan de slag ga. Het account waar ik mee begin bepaalt waar ik bij kan. Wil ik ergens anders bij, dan kan ik dat bewust koppelen of bewust apart houden door eerst uit te loggen. Dit ondanks dat ze van elkaar het reserve-mail-adress zijn.
Anoniem: 1322 @beerse10 februari 2023 14:46
Privé heb je natuurlijk wel zelf de macht om ergens anders naartoe te gaan. Je kan een Out-of-Office waarschuwing op je oude account zetten (dat die niet in meer gebruik is) en beginnen met een ander account. Het is lastig en even pijn maar wel een mogelijkheid. Mensen hier zijn fan van proton mail dus misschien ook voor jou een goede start?

En nu vind microsoft het een goed idee om al die accounts bij elkaar op een hoop te vegen zonder dat ik daar enige controle over heb.
Dit komt omdat Microsoft maar geen websites kan bouwen en dit is een heel herkenbaar probleem. Zoals aangegeven kan je dat 'fixen' met aparte profielen:
https://support.microsoft...61-49ae-ad1d-6f0e43ce6435
Ik erger mij hier ook enorm aan en het is absurd dat ze dat niet fixen. Maar inloggen met meerdere accounts onder hetzelfde profiel is een ramp.

Dan zie ik de manier waarop dat bij google gaat toch iets beter:
Google is geboren in de cloud en al hun tools zijn gebouwd voor het web. Zij hebben daarbij een zeer grote voorsprong ten opzichte Microsoft. Microsoft bouwt dus langzaam richting cloud/web maar het is bij hun nog steeds een soort tweederangs burger, lijkt het.

ps, ook Google raad aan om profielen te gebruiken voor je verschillende google accounts (ook al werkt het inderdaad prima zonder). Het zorgt ervoor dat data automatisch volledig gescheiden blijft.
Ik probeer trouwens Microsoft's acties hier niet goed te praten, ik ben daar zelf al 6 jaar vanaf gestapt.
beerse @Anoniem: 132210 februari 2023 16:51
Het gaat mij niet om de mailbox of zo iets. Het gaat mij om toegang bij microsoft diensten.

Op een gegeven moment had ik een pc ingericht met msWindows11 en heel bewust een lokaal account.
Daar heb ik toen msTeams op gezet omdat ik voor de vereniging een teams bijeenkomst moest voorbereiden. Op zich geen probleem. Maar toen het screen-lock op kwam werkte mijn wachtwoord niet meer... Het bleek dat de installatie van msTeams en de koppeling van die applicatie met het verenigingsaccount meteen maar mijn lokale account had omgezet naar dat verenigingsaccount... Het is dat ik voor de grap het wachtwoord van het met msteams gebruikte account had gebruikt voor de screenlock maar anders was ik daar nooit achter gekomen.

Bij het zo af en toe aanpassen van wachtwoorden heb ik het wachtwoord van mijn prive, hotmail.com account eens aangepast. Kort daarop moest ik zakelijk wat doen met mijn zakelijke microsoft account. Het is dat ik in de mfa-mogelijkheden iets zag langs komen van mijn privé accounts, anders had ik nooit geprobeerd om met mijn privé account bij de zakelijke omgeving in te loggen. Dat bleek op een gegeven moment ook zomaar overgezet... Aan de andere kant, als ik zakelijk iets met office365 wil doen en de activatie werkt niet helemaal lekker, krijg ik regelmatig de vraag of ik met mijn zakelijke of mijn prive account wil inloggen... Beide zijn dan alvast voorzien van mijn zakelijke email adres.... Een aantal microsoft certificaten zijn expliciet onder mijn 'prive' account gekoppeld en weer andere onder het zakelijke account.... Gooi alles maar in mijn pet... Het gaat bij microsoft iets te automatisch en bij mij dus regelmatig automatisch fout. behalve dan met mijn zakelijke account, daar blijken er dan opeens 2 van te zijn, 1 in sync met mijn hotmail account en de ander in sync met mijn zakelijke kantoor-account, beide met het zelfde email adres...

Sorry voor dit wazige en verwarrende verhaal maar het is niet anders.... vaag en wazig. sommige zaken die ik nooit gekoppeld wil hebben zijn automatisch gekoppeld en zaken waarvan ik er van uit ga dat ze gekoppeld zijn omdat ze met het zelfde mail adres werken blijken weer niet gekoppeld te zijn...
IStealYourGun @beerse11 februari 2023 13:14
Pro-tip, private window. ;)
Zo doe ik het als ik aan mijn zakelijke inbox wil geraken.
Triblade_8472 10 februari 2023 10:11
Heel bijzonder dat sync automatisch aangezet wordt.

Nu vindt ik het zelf niet zo bijzonder, maar ik had liever gezien dat ze de bestaande policies om het automatisch aan te zetten daadwerkelijk werkend hadden gemaakt.
Ik heb zoveel gedaan als ik kon, maar bestaande sessies syncen af te dwingen wilde gewoon niet werken. En nu dit...

Niet netjes.

En dan die drop... Hoewel het bij mij niet werkt\actief is in de versie aangegeven in dit artikel, is het echt een hele foute feature! Dat je dit aanzet voor niet-customers, dat snap ik nog wel. Maar voor bedrijven zou dit een opt-in moeten zijn.

Ik hoop dat ze flink aangeklaagd gaan worden wegens datalekken!

Ter info, je kan Drop uitzetten via:
https://learn.microsoft.c...policies#edgeedropenabled (de link staat ook in het artikel)

Edit: vergeet niet je Policy files te updaten, anders heb je de optie niet.
Je kan deze hier downloaden: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/business/download

[Reactie gewijzigd door Triblade_8472 op 23 juli 2024 00:04]

YoMarK @Triblade_847211 februari 2023 23:40
Mee eens, heel irritant. Maar beter is om 'gewoon' middels een device compliancy policy in combinatie met conditonal access ervoor te zorgen dat men niet kan aanmelden met zakelijke MS credentials op devices waarop dat niet wenselijk is. Dan kan er ook geen data lekker ongeacht welke nieuwe features MS allemaal erbij bedenkt in hun software.
novice.tweaker 10 februari 2023 10:17
Met deze update is eindelijk het probleem van Edge in Sandbox verholpen. Alleen krijg je nu steeds bij de 2e keer opstarten in Sandbox dat Edge is bijgewerkt naar de nieuwste versie.
Shaggy_NL 10 februari 2023 11:48
Oh, ik dacht dat v110.x juist niet meer op Win7 en Win8.x zou draaien en alleen vanaf (een bepaalde versie) Win10 en hoger.
anzaya 10 februari 2023 19:17
Ik vind het erg klote dat Edge niet kan zoeken met Google, rechtermuisskop kiezen en Google zoeken, kan alleen Bing zoeken, en Bing sucks, mis dat te erg en ben daarom weer terug bij Chrome nu.
mbrb 10 februari 2023 10:27
Ik hoopte dat ze in deze versie het ongevraagd toevoegen van zoekresultaten aan de collections panel weer ongedaan zouden maken, maar helaas pindakaas.
(collections zijn zo ongeveer de enige functionele reden om edge te gebruiken, en dan weten ze dat toch weer te verkl*ten)
Tranquility 10 februari 2023 12:28
Nog steeds geen mogelijkheid om Tab Grouping uit te schakelen.. Hoogst irritant als je veel tabs open hebt staan en er bij het schuiven ongewild tabs worden gegroepeerd.
Ge Someone 10 februari 2023 13:23
Er zijn ook enkele security fixes gedaan:
https://imgur.com/a/nRik3jG

