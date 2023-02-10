Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.6 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MPCStreamReader Added support for URL redirection for HLS.

Improved work with some broadcasts. AudioSplitter Fixed playback of initial samples of FLAC files. MpaDecFilter Fixed decoding of some TrueHD streams.

Improved support for bitstreaming when changing device. FLVSplitter Improved HEVC video support. MpegSplitter Fixed time navigation for 3D Blu-ray.

Added option "Support 3D MVC Extension". MPCVideoDec Fixed decoding of some MPEG-4 ASP. MpcAudioRenderer Fixed audio dropout when changing speed at the end of playback. VideoRenderers Refactoring and optimization.

EVR-CP can now be used as a preview renderer.

Fixed output of some Stereo 3D subtitles for EVR-CP.

Added ability to convert Stereo3D from Half OverUnder to Interlace for MPC Video Renderer 0.6.4.1986 (393835e) or newer.

An experimental MPCVRFullscreenControl option is now available from the player interface. Subtitles Improved parsing of polygon parameters in SSA/ASS subtitles.

Minor rendering optimizations for PGS/DVB subtitles.

Fixed player crash on some corrupted subtitles. YouTube Significantly increased the speed of saving videos from YouTube.

Significantly increased the speed of the built-in Source Filters with YouTube. Player Added option to select preview renderer.

Fixed placement of a vertically stretched frame in the preview window.

Additional tracks will no longer appear in the list of recent Windows files.

Reduced the chance of false positives when moving a window by the video area.

Added saving the current position after a 5 second pause.

Added the ability to change the maximum number of entries in the history.

Various interface fixes. Installer Added the ability to install "MPC Video Renderer 0.6.5". Updated translations Korean

Italian

Hungarian

Chinese

Turkish

German

Dutch

Spanish Updated libraries: dav1d git-1.0.0-112-g77b3955;

ffmpeg git-n5.2-dev-2245-gab8cde6efa;

Little-CMS git-lcms2.14-44-ge71aeb6;

MediaInfo git-v22.12-17-gaa0dc68a2;

nanosvg git-9da543e.