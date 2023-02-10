Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Improved Detection and Remediation

Improved Updating functionality to increase process speed and robustness

What’s new notification highlighting latest product enhancements

Improved multi-language support Issues fixed Improved visibility of dashboard status message with Clean Sky background

Protect more devices button links to wrong page

Subscription renewal links not working