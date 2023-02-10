Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Improved Detection and Remediation
- Improved Updating functionality to increase process speed and robustness
- What’s new notification highlighting latest product enhancements
- Improved multi-language support
- Improved visibility of dashboard status message with Clean Sky background
- Protect more devices button links to wrong page
- Subscription renewal links not working