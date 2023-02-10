Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.22.236

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Improved Detection and Remediation
  • Improved Updating functionality to increase process speed and robustness
  • What’s new notification highlighting latest product enhancements
  • Improved multi-language support
Issues fixed
  • Improved visibility of dashboard status message with Clean Sky background
  • Protect more devices button links to wrong page
  • Subscription renewal links not working

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.22.236
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

