Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.75.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.75.1 uitgebracht en de changelog maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The 1.75.1 update addresses these issues.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.75.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-02-2023 19:22
7 • submitter: edeboeck

10-02-2023 • 19:22

7

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

13-06 Visual Studio Code 1.101.0 3
16-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.2 3
09-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.0 6
17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Peter_Utrecht 10 februari 2023 21:08
[OT]
Spaghettify: https://www.spaghettify.dev/
A Visual Studio Code extension to make your code spaghetti
code: https://github.com/BeforeCutieAfterDoggo/spaghettify
Spaghettify is a Visual Studio Code extension that uses the power of AI to make your code worse.
Gerelateerde commentaren and feedback: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=34740529
divvid @Peter_Utrecht10 februari 2023 22:13
Wat een ‘basic’ tool, phphewwwww
bbstreams @Peter_Utrecht11 februari 2023 03:31
heeft wel paar grappige elementen, emoticons en obscuring code kan zelfs handig zijn.
Josk79 @Peter_Utrecht11 februari 2023 11:44
Ha! Die heb ik helemaal niet nodig.
DutchKevv @Peter_Utrecht11 februari 2023 12:56
Hey ik zag je ook omhoog komen op HN.

Home made?
aadje93 @Peter_Utrecht11 februari 2023 17:33
Toch is dit hansig, "introduce a bug", ideaal om leermateriaal te maken met een paar klikken 😂
TweakerVincent @Peter_Utrecht12 februari 2023 00:19
haha mooi!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq