Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.75.1 uitgebracht en de changelog maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
The 1.75.1 update addresses these issues.
- [Bug] VSCode.dev - Webviews do not display in Firefox
- Sometimes Interactive Window doesn't display the input code.
- Shell Script syntax coloring wrong after 1.75.0 update (macOS)
- Extension installation fails to verify signature on REMOTE release
- keyboard shortcuts: wrong interpretations of special keys (e.g.
- Snippets gone from IntelliSense
- VS Code not detecting git repository after update
- Test Explorer: 0/0 tests passed after running all tests