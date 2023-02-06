Versie 5.13.7 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog sinds versie 5.13.3 is hieronder te vinden.

Zoom Version 5.13.7 (12602) New and enhanced features Meeting/webinar features TIme remaining timer support for recurring meetings

The time remaining timer is also available for recurring meetings, except for those scheduled as No-fixed time. Previously, only non-recurring meetings were supported.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Resolved an issue regarding Zoom Phone after update

Resolved an issue regarding MSI policy restricting meeting joins to the specified account Zoom Version 5.13.5 (12053) Changes to existing features New meeting chat experience default setting

The default for the New meeting chat experience setting is changed to on for most accounts. Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options Set default service used when click-to-dial - ClickToCallDefault

Allows admins to choose which Zoom service is used when clicking a phone number to place a call. Admins can choose between Zoom Phone (default) and Zoom Contact Center.

Empty by default, admins can define additional update channel options. The format should follow <channel ID>:<channel name>, with multiple channels separated by a semicolon. For example: 0:Slow;1:Fast;3:Private Channel

Any custom channels must be created in the web portal and require the user be authenticated before the custom channel is recognized, otherwise the Slow channel will be used by default. The default Slow and Fast tracks are always available, even if not included in the policy string. This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

Empty by default, admins can define additional update channel options. The format should follow <channel ID>:<channel name>, with multiple channels separated by a semicolon. For example: 0:Slow;1:Fast;3:Private Channel Any custom channels must be created in the web portal and require the user be authenticated before the custom channel is recognized, otherwise the Slow channel will be used by default. The default Slow and Fast tracks are always available, even if not included in the policy string. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Restrict Check for Updates to custom update channel version - AU2_LimitManualUpdateVersion

Disabled by default, as well as dependent on AU2_EnableAutoUpdate and AU2_EnableManualUpdate policies, this allows a user to manually check for updates to the desktop client, and if their installed version is lower than the version specified by their update channel (Slow, Fast, custom), they will update to that version instead of the latest version available. Meeting/webinar features Self enablement of automated captions

Meeting and webinar participants can enable automated captions themselves through in-meeting controls. Previously, participants needed to request captions be enabled. The host can still disable automated captions before the meeting through web settings, or during the meeting through caption settings.

Participants assigned to provide audio language interpretation can adjust the location of the window that provides their interpreter controls, to avoid the window obscuring chat notifications.

Users can enable an additional option under client Audio settings, allowing them to select multiple audio inputs.

Windows users can click on a SIP URI provided by another service, which can be opened by the Zoom desktop client and invited into the Zoom meeting automatically. This enhancement allows Windows to recognize Zoom as an app that can open SIP URIs, as well as automating the process of opening a Zoom meeting and inviting the SIP connection.

Virtual avatars can be enabled and animated based on user speech, even with video disabled.

When using a Zoom App on the Zoom app, users can transfer that Zoom App to a local Zoom Room. This can only be done when using Zoom Apps outside of a meeting. Meeting features Additional enhanced formatting for in-meeting chat

Meeting participants can react to messages with emojis and reply in threads to in-meeting chat messages.

Meeting hosts can schedule a meeting and invite contacts, which are added to both the calendar event for the meeting and the dedicated Team Chat group chat. This group chat and its messages are accessible before, during, and after the scheduled meeting. This feature must be enabled by Zoom.

When the Allow host to create breakout rooms from poll results setting is enabled, hosts can choose to create breakout rooms based on the participants’ poll answers. For example, the meeting host may want to split breakout rooms based on participants who share similar interests.

The waiting room can support displaying a full-sized image. Images must be PNG, JPG, GIF and be 1 MB or less. Images should be a minimum of 400x200, and while higher resolutions are supported, we recommend images remain within the 2:1 ratio. Previously, hosts could display a small logo image or a video. This requires your account to have the new join flow, which is currently rolling out to customers.

All participants in a meeting can view the participant attendance status. Previously, only the host and co-hosts could view each participants’ RSVP. Webinar features Webinar Resources

Webinar hosts with a Zoom Events license can provide resource links for their attendees. This provides the ability to link to external resources, such as newsletter sign-ups, learn more pages, and others. Hosts can review the interaction results after the webinar concludes through Reporting. Whiteboard features Delete and rename whiteboards

Users with editor access will have the ability to delete and rename whiteboards.

Zoom Whiteboard features that were currently only available in out-of-meeting whiteboards, such as additional shapes, kanban boards, templates, and comments, will now be available when in a meeting. In-meeting whiteboards will also have the same rich-text editing features available outside the meeting without the need to update the Zoom desktop client.

Users have the option to view and manage whiteboards they have access to from the Zoom Whiteboard dashboard during a meeting. As long as they have the right permission and the whiteboard is not being shared yet, presenters can share the whiteboard in presentation or collaboration mode, and grant participants access to the whiteboard after the meeting. Phone features Enhancement to location services

If admins disables a location permission for a user, SMS will be blocked for the user for that location.

If admins prevent their users from blocking their caller ID, then users won’t see the Hide Caller ID as an option on their phones. PWA is not supported at this time. Contact Center features Barge in to video engagements

Supervisors can barge in to an engagement using the Active engagements tab. They can easily switch from viewing to barging.

Agents can transfer directly to a video queue instead of having to transfer to an individual.

If enabled by an admin, agents will not receive inbound Zoom Phone or Zoom Meeting notifications while they are in an active voice or video engagement.

Supervisors can chat with consumers currently in a video Waiting Room. When an agent is assigned to the engagement, they will see the Waiting Room chat so they have context on what was discussed.

Agents can configure the Zoom desktop client with the contact center outbound voice dialer to automatically dial a phone number when the agent clicks on a number formatted with the Tel or Callto protocols.

Zoom Contact Center interface can be viewed in dark mode when users select dark mode as their theme in client settings. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding an incorrect cloud recording error message

Resolved an issue regarding scheduled meeting events being deleted when moved to a shared calendar

Resolved an issue regarding shared line groups as a contact

Resolved an issue regarding virtual backgrounds not loading when previously set

Resolved an issue regarding the inconsistent behavior for monitor notification for calls

Resolved an issue regarding the Zoom Room virtual controller

Resolved an issue regarding web links not opening properly in the Zoom app

Resolved an issue regarding local recordings not capturing a shared whiteboard

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding video distortions and possible crashes due to high CPU usage

Resolved an issue regarding sharing a Chrome window directly to a Zoom Room

Resolved an issue regarding the keypad not appearing when attempting to invite a H.323/SIP room system to a webinar

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding failed copy/paste attempts when using remote control and shared clipboards

Resolved an issue regarding the view of the live webinar being interrupted when viewing from the webinar backstage

Resolved an issue regarding dropped calls due to network changes on unused ports

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding missing Zoom Phone option for certain contacts Note: The enablement of Breakout Rooms 100 has been pulled from release due to issues with deployment and will be available in another upcoming release. Zoom Version 5.13.4 (11835) Changes to existing features Removal of InstallVDIAutoUpdatePlugin (MSI) policy - Windows

The check and prompt to install additional software to manage Zoom VDI Plugins has been removed and will be available again in a future release. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes