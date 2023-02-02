Software-update: LibreOffice 7.5.0

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

General
  • Major improvements to dark mode support
  • New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant
  • The Start Centre can filter documents by type
  • An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented
  • PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features
  • Support for font embedding on macOS
  • Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options
  • Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor
Writer
  • Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible
  • Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility
  • New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms
  • A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu
  • Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs
  • Several spell checking improvements
Calc
  • Data tables are now supported in charts
  • The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions
  • “Spell out” number formats have been added
  • Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive
  • Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘)
Impress & Draw
  • New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles
  • Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported
  • Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator
  • It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them
  • The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen

Versienummer 7.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.5.0&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 338,07MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

fondacio 2 februari 2023 16:18
Behalve de in de tekst genoemde verbeteringen m.b.t. dark mode en geïntegreerde fonts, bevat deze versie nog een hele hoop andere verbeteringen voor macOS-gebruikers. Dit is grotendeels te danken aan Patrick Luby, één van de oprichters van NeoOffice die nu actief is geworden bij LibreOffice zelf.

Zo is de installatietijd een stuk verbeterd doordat er nu een ander compressie-algoritme wordt gebruikt. Waar je eerste een paar minuten moest wachten tot de .app naar je Applicatiefolder was gekopieerd, staat die er nu in een paar seconden.

Ook is eindelijk na meer dan tien jaar de press-and-hold-functionaliteit die sinds OS X 10.7 Lion standaard is (en ook bekend van i(Pad)OS) toegevoegd, waardoor je nu op de standaard Mac-manier speciale karakters kan invoegen.

Ook wordt er druk gewerkt aan het verhelpen van allerlei Skia-gerelateerde bugs, waardoor de UI een stuk 'snappier' aanvoelt. Dankzij de Dark Mode ziet LO er ineens ook een stuk minder achterhaald uit (en niet alleen op de Mac).

De bug die in eerder branches bestond waarbij LibreOffice bevroor als je een extern scherm op je Mac had aangesloten is inmiddels trouwens ook verholpen.

Al met al dus een update die de moeite van het installeren meer dan waard is. Ik ben ooit als Windows-gebruiker op OOo 1.1 overgestapt en heb er sindsdien allerlei scripties, artikelen en een proefschrift ingeschreven. Na jaren van niet al te bijzondere updates is dit er eindelijk eentje waar ik weer naar uitkeek.

Edit: overigens is de release-versie 7.5.0.3. Ik had RC2 (7.5.0.2) al een hele tijd lopen en die was erg stabiel. Jammer dat niet duidelijk wordt vermeld of er een verschil is tussen de laatste release candidate en de uiteindelijke release.

sebati
@fondacio2 februari 2023 17:20
Overigens is de release-versie 7.5.0.3. Ik had RC2 (7.5.0.2) al een hele tijd lopen en die was erg stabiel. Jammer dat niet duidelijk wordt vermeld of er een verschil is tussen de laatste release candidate en de uiteindelijke release.
Maakte ook gebruik van 7.5.0.2 en nu bijgewerkt naar 7.5.0.3, volgens mij zijn dat de volgende zaken opgelost:
https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/7.5.0/RC3
Jazco2nd 2 februari 2023 14:42
Ik ben heel blij met dit project maar vind het ook jammer dat ik nog steeds niet zonder OnlyOffice kan. Voor een simpel Word document met een tekstvak over een gekleurd rechthoek heen maakt Libre Office er heel wat anders van: alles onder elkaar.
Ook inspringing is anders. Het zijn vaak niet eens ingewikkelde documenten, gemaakt in Office 365/2019, en zien er wel 1:1 gelijk met Office uit in OnlyOffice.
Voor PowerPoint hoef ik het niet eens te proberen te openen in LibreOffice.
Grimm @Jazco2nd2 februari 2023 15:06
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office, er niet goed uit ziet in LibreOffice, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in LibreOffice, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office versie x, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office versie y, dan is dat... logisch!
kabelmannetje @Grimm2 februari 2023 16:44
Nee, het ligt aan MS Office. Deze maakt niet gebruik van open standaarden.
cariolive23 @kabelmannetje2 februari 2023 19:01
Wie was er eerder, MS Office of de open standaarden waar jij op doelt?
sebati
@cariolive233 februari 2023 09:43
Microsoft heeft afgesproken met onder andere overheden de open standaarden, met name ODF, binnen 3 maanden te ondersteunen na certificering.

Er is inderdaad een ISO standaard OOXML... maar die wordt in de praktijk helemaal niet gebruikt door Microsoft producten. De ISO standaard is OOXML Strict, de praktische variant is OOXML Transitional en die is natuurlijk niet (slecht) door derden te interpreteren en ondermijnt het hele doel van een standaard. Natuurlijk was het doel van Microsoft met OOXML enkel om ODF dwars te liggen en daarmee hun monopolie positie in de office wereld veilig te stellen. Zie hier: Zowel OOXML Strict als Transitional slaan documenten op als .docx, .xlsx, etc. maar als je MS Office voor de eerste maal start krijg je enkel de vraag of je documenten in OOXML of in ODF wilt gaan maken. Daarbij wordt niet gevraagd of je de ISO OOXML wilt gaan gebruiken, daarmee werk je in de praktijk dus met een gesloten document standaard wat de uitwisseling met derden lastiger maakt. Onder andere binnen overheden mag dat eigenlijk helemaal niet, zie forum standaardisatie, sterker nog je moet voor uitwisseling met derden verplicht odf gebruiken (of een heeel goede reden om dat niet te doen). Dat de overheid, die een van de initiatiefnemers en sponsoren van ODF is, dat in de praktijk niet omarmt heeft zou ze te nadenken moeten zetten. Vroeg op laat gaan ze hierop terugkomen.

Als je in MS Office naar Opties> Opslaan gaat, zie je ook dat het formaat standaard staat op "Word-document (*.docx)" (OOXML Transitional), het OOXML Strict formaat wordt bewust onvriendelijk "Strict Open-XML-document (*.docx)" genoemd zodat iemand onbekend met de materie deze minder snel zal kiezen.
Formaat wordt door Microsoft ook bewust op Transitional gezet, zie oa Default file format for saving in MS Office 2016: OOXML Transitional or Strict

As you can see from this set of charts, the default is still the transitional WordprocessingML, SpreadsheetML and PresentationML and Microsoft Office 2016 still supports read/write of the strict (ISO/IEC 29500-1) markup standard.


Dat is ook niet veranderd, zie ook steeds tweemaal het formaat gespecificeerd in
File format reference for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in Office 365/Office 2016/Office 2019

.docx Word Document
The default XML-based file format for Word 2019, Word 2016, Word 2013, Word 2010, and Office Word 2007.

.docx Strict Open XML Document
Conforms to the Strict profile of the Open XML standard (ISO/IEC 29500). This profile of Open XML doesn't allow a set of features that are designed specifically for backward-compatibility with existing binary documents, as specified in Part 4 of ISO/IEC 29500.

Ofwel om backward compatible te zijn met hun eigen oude document formaten wordt alles geschreven in Transitional, het resultaat betreft namelijk gewoon bindery strings in een xml document verpakt in een zip met een X extensie. Dit heeft allemaal niets met de goede bedoelingen van Microsoft te maken, dit is gewoon vasthouden aan het marktaandeel en alles en iedereen proberen te overtuigen dat je met een document "standaard" werkt.
kabelmannetje @cariolive232 februari 2023 19:04
Wie eerst was, is niet interessant. MS Office is geen open standaard.

MS heeft er een handje van deze Open Standaarden niet juist te implementeren. Met alle ellende die daaruit voort komt.

Documenten zijn prima uitwisselbaar, als iedereen netjes de afspraken volgt. Als..

cariolive23 @kabelmannetje2 februari 2023 20:42
Volgens ISO is OOXML gewoon een standaard.

Verder heeft Microsoft, en welk ander bedrijf dan ook, geen enkele verplichting om welke standaard dan ook in hun software te implementeren. Dat kan gedoe en gezeur opleveren, maar verplicht is het niet.

Ik werk nu al een paar jaar, in West-Europa en Noord- & Zuid-Amerika, maar kom nooit LibreOffice (of OpenOffice) tegen. Uitsluitend Microsoft Office. Dat is ook de enige reden dat wij het gebruiken, al onze klanten gebruiken het. Voor een paar knikkers per maand ben je van het gedoe af, dat is het ons wel waard.
kabelmannetje @cariolive232 februari 2023 21:55
> Volgens ISO is OOXML gewoon een standaard.

Lees je in hierover en zie dat dit een zeer dubieuze claim is. OOXML is door MS ingediend en twijfelachtig opgenomen. Het protocol is veel te vaag en onbekend met vele haken en ogen. Daarom is het niet een open standaard die gebruikt kan worden.

> Verder heeft Microsoft, en welk ander bedrijf dan ook, geen enkele verplichting om welke standaard dan ook in hun software te implementeren.

Totaal niet relevant.

> Ik werk nu al een paar jaar, in West-Europa en Noord- & Zuid-Amerika, maar kom nooit LibreOffice (of OpenOffice) tegen.

Ook niet relevant. In 2016 heeft onze overheid zich verplicht open standaarden te gebruiken. Staat in de wet.

> Voor een paar knikkers per maand ben je van het gedoe af, dat is het ons wel waard.

Niet zo relevant verder.

cariolive23 @kabelmannetje3 februari 2023 07:57
> Ik werk nu al een paar jaar, in West-Europa en Noord- & Zuid-Amerika, maar kom nooit LibreOffice (of OpenOffice) tegen.

Ook niet relevant. In 2016 heeft onze overheid zich verplicht open standaarden te gebruiken. Staat in de wet.
In 2021 nog een klus gedaan voor een overheidsinstelling in Nederland en veel contact gehad met diverse departementen. Daar werd uitsluitend MS Office gebruikt. Alle documentatie die wij toen hebben ontvangen, was in docx-formaat.

Ze gebruiken daar flink wat open source, maar niet voor de Office-toepassingen. Ook geen .odf om gegevens onderling uit te wisselen.

Prima dat je stelt dat mijn observaties niet relevant zijn, die mening maakt niet dat de NL overheid (en andere organisaties) ineens OpenOffice, LibreOffice, etc. gaan gebruiken. Iets houdt hen tegen.
sebati
@cariolive233 februari 2023 09:35
Iets houd hen tegen
Ja, wij zouden dat met z'n allen doorgaans vendor lock in noemen. Gemeenten gebruiken het vooral omdat iedereen het doet en niemand durft af te wijken. Met de verschuiving naar MS365 is er steeds minder ruimte voor derden om alternatieven in te brengen. Lock in zit met name rond het document formaat (daardoor Office nodig en daardoor migratie naar MS365 wat weer de inzet van Teams en Sharepoint drijft) en het gebruik van Outlook (eea ivm plugins, onderder van Office, leid tot migratie naar MS365). Het is lastig om op deze vlakken te starten met alternatieven zonder rigoureuze veranderingen aan te brengen in het dienstenlandschap van zo'n organisatie.
kabelmannetje @cariolive233 februari 2023 13:06
> In 2021 nog een klus gedaan voor een overheidsinstelling in Nederland en veel contact gehad met diverse departementen. Daar werd uitsluitend MS Office gebruikt. Alle documentatie die wij toen hebben ontvangen, was in docx-formaat.

Dus is volgt overheid haar eigen wetten niet.
cariolive23 @kabelmannetje3 februari 2023 13:19
Ik ken die wet niet, maar het zou mij niets verbazen: Ben dat namelijk al meerdere keren tegengekomen
kabelmannetje @cariolive233 februari 2023 13:27
https://www.digitaleoverh...tectuur/open-standaarden/

Ik heb jaren bij ontwikkelingen Digitale Overheid gewerkt. MSDoc of andere proprietaire formaten, is verboden. PDF is wel een open formaat, vandaar dat je deze vaak tegenkomt.

Natuurlijk zijn er ladingen "verboden" documenten bij de overheid. Om welke reden dan ook. Betekent niet dat het mag.
Anoniem: 1745418 @Grimm2 februari 2023 16:12
Dat betekent dus dat iedereen over moet op LibreOffice👍
Qalo
@Anoniem: 17454182 februari 2023 20:30
Het kan ook makkelijker: Microsoft laat OOXML varen en gaat compleet over op ODF 1.3. Probleem is dan opgelost. Maar dat doen ze niet. Blijkbaar hebben ze er geen vertrouwen in dat men MSO blijft gebruiken als dit het geval zou zijn. Nu weten ze daar in Redmond tenminste zeker dat het gros afhankelijk blijft van MSO.

Ik zou wel benieuwd zijn eigenlijk als Microsoft werkelijk volledig over zou gaan op ODF: hoeveel mensen zouden dan een alternatief kantoorpakket gaan gebruiken? Ik zei het al: dat gaat niet gebeuren, maar ik zou er wel nieuwsgierig naar zijn geweest.
Loller1
@Grimm2 februari 2023 16:08
Als een document gemaakt met Office's open document standaard er niet goed uitziet in LibreOffice, dan ligt dat ook gewoon aan LibreOffice. Wat is dit voor een bizare comment. Dat is als klagen over dat Photoshop je door een of andere klein tootlje gegenereerde PSD niet kan openen...

...maar dan over een open formaat, wat nog veel absurder is.
aileron @Loller12 februari 2023 17:20
Dan moet Microsoft het geen open document standaard noemen.

Maar lees dit artikel, dan snap je waarom gebruikers van libreoffice Microsoft hekelen.
kabelmannetje @Loller12 februari 2023 19:33
Nee, MS ondersteunt ODS niet juist goed. Met al die shit van VB-macros en andere ellende die daar niet in hoort. OOXML is al helemaal een farce.
psychicist @Grimm2 februari 2023 15:17
Dat ligt dan natuurlijk ook aan LibreOffice, maar dat is logisch.
beerse
@Jazco2nd2 februari 2023 14:58
Zelf raak ik voor 'eenvoudige' documenten steeds meer gecharmeerd van de rich-text of markup-language die bij wiki gebruikt wordt.

En tussen word en writer is het layout probleem in de regel minder groot dan tussen de verschillende versies van msWord, zeker de office versies tussen 2000 en 2012. In de regel is de printer instelling de grootste uitdaging. Daarna de lokale instellingen (iso standaarden of amerikaanse) en dergelijke.
scholtnp @beerse2 februari 2023 15:12
Zelf raak ik voor 'eenvoudige' documenten steeds meer gecharmeerd van de rich-text of markup-language die bij wiki gebruikt wordt.
Voor zaken waarvan niet de intentie hebt ze af te drukken ben ik het met je eens.
Voor echt nette documenten met veel pagina's is een op LaTeX typesetting gebaseerde oplossing beter. Zowel Word als Writer hebben geen goede manier om orphaned tekst te voorkomen. En Leslie Lamport heeft nog steeds gelijk dat de layout van het document je afleid van het schrijven ervan.
PageFault @scholtnp2 februari 2023 18:32
MS Office leent zich sowieso niet voor grote, gestructureerde documenten. Wat je zegt: LaTeX of TeX of als je een commercieel pakket zou willen, was dat altijd Framemaker met SGML (defacto standaard voor handleidingen).

Maar om iedereen aan de LaTeX te krijgen..... Brrrr.....
scholtnp @PageFault2 februari 2023 19:03
Er zijn ook meer GUI gefocusseerde dingen als LyX, da's wel te doen.
Maar als je werkgever geen licentie van Framemaker wil aanschaffen "want we gebruiken net als iedereen Microsoft Word" wordt het lastig documenten netjes te onderhouden, zeker als er meerdere personen wijzigingen uitvoeren.
Het Flat Open Document Format in combinatie met revisie controle zou het ook gemakkelijker maken te achterhalen wie er een puinhoop van heeft gemaakt.
PageFault @scholtnp2 februari 2023 20:47
Ja klopt.

Wij gooiden vroeger de TeX bestanden in SVN voor beheer, werkte prima.
sebati
@beerse2 februari 2023 15:06
Gebruik al meer dan 20 jaar WIKI's voor documentatie e.d., werk veel beter dan veelal statische documenten. Documenten daarnaast maken is prima voor offerte's, PVA's, oplever documentatie etc.
TheekAzzaBreek @beerse2 februari 2023 17:12
Dat is toch behoorlijk verbeterd sinds 7.x.

Ik werk nu voor een klein projectje samen aan wat tekst en spreadsheet documenten, zij in O365, ik in Libre 7.4 en dat gaat soepel, ook track changes werkt nu naar behoren. Het is maar recht-voor-z'n raap werk, het zal voor gevorderden vast nog wel eens wringen, maar voor ons id Office compatibiliteit geen issue meer.
GeroldM @beerse3 februari 2023 00:36
Eerst voorzichtig de voeten nat gemaakt met wiki's (via mediawiki ruim 10 jaar geleden). Daarna toch ook heel even met MarkDown gestoeid en werd daarna gewezen op AsciiDoc. Dat is voor een groot deel gelijk aan MarkDown, maar het is mijn optiek beter ontworpen, kan meer en wordt niet geplaagde door een boel verschillende dialecten zoals MarkDown.

Sindsdien probeer ik zoveel mogelijk in AsciiDoc te doen en wanneer nodig te exporteren naar een PDF bestand of eBook of (statische) HTML....nadat ik het AsciiDoc document heb gecommit in mijn persoonlijke Git repository natuurlijk.

Maar heb recentelijk BlueSpice (her-)ontdekt. Versie 4 daarvan heeft heel veel opties tegenwoordig die vrij gemakkelijk te gebruiken zijn en waarmee documenten met behoorlijk complexe structuur mee gemaakt kunnen worden via de grafische interface die men in BlueSpice heeft verwerkt. Een bijzonder groot verschil met MediaWiki van weleer, waar je bijna altijd in een zeer spartaanse interface en alleen source code wiki documenten mee kon maken. Voor lange tijd was ik de enige in het bedrijf die enigzins een notie had van hoe je Wiki documenten kon maken.

Maar dat is met BlueSpice (dat Mediawiki als basis gebruikt) dus compleet verandert. Het is nu echt stukken makkelijker en kan PDF's produceren die er goed uitzien (in Sumatra, mijn favoriete PDF lezer).
scholtnp @GeroldM3 februari 2023 09:47
Voor hobbyprojecten probeer ik nu zimwiki uit, juist omdat ik niet alleen programmacode schrijf maar ook veel wiskundige formules. En er zijn diverse plug-ins voor o.a. timingsdiagrammen.
Bluespice ziet er inderdaad goed uit voor een bedrijfsmatige omgeving, bedankt voor de tip, ik ga het eens uitproberen!
scholtnp @Jazco2nd2 februari 2023 14:49
Twee dingen waar je eens naar kan kijken:
  • Exporteer / Schrijf weg in het 'strict' formaat. Dan wordt er niet van de standaard af geweken.
  • Installeer ook de Microsoft fonts, als met Linux werkt.
Jazco2nd @scholtnp2 februari 2023 15:30
Sowieso installeer ik alle fonts, niet slechts dat officiële mini pakketje. Heb gewoon alle fonts overgezet..

Je bedoelt in MS Office opslaan als strict formaat?

Ik weet eigenlijk ook nooit zo goed wat ik in LibreOffice moet kiezen als ik het document wil uitsturen naar iemand met MS Office. De naamgeving van de verschillende bestandsformaten was een jaar of wat geleden verwarrend..
scholtnp @Jazco2nd2 februari 2023 15:45
Vooral degene die in Word typt en jou iets opstuurt moet goed opletten en het in strict OOXML formaat kiezen. Helaas is de default 'transitional', wat feitelijk 'incompatibel' betekent. Zie o.a. hier.
Het beste is als beide zijden in ODT formaat werken, omdat dit een de jure standaard is, geen de facto.
Overigens, als de ontvangende partij geen edit hoeft/mag maken kun je beter met PDF werken. Ik vind het zelfs storend als mensen mij editable bestanden sturen, want je kunt ook per ongeluk iets wijzigen, wat zeker met contracten en specificaties niet handig is. Vergeet niet hoe vaak mensen op Save ("Just in case") drukken omdat de software zegt dat je iets gewijzigd hebt terwijl dat je niet de bedoeling was.

Anoniem: 1028301 @Jazco2nd2 februari 2023 19:31
Sowieso installeer ik alle fonts, niet slechts dat officiële mini pakketje. Heb gewoon alle fonts overgezet..

Je bedoelt in MS Office opslaan als strict formaat?

Ik weet eigenlijk ook nooit zo goed wat ik in LibreOffice moet kiezen als ik het document wil uitsturen naar iemand met MS Office. De naamgeving van de verschillende bestandsformaten was een jaar of wat geleden verwarrend..
ALs je het opmaakt in bijv Libroffice voor gebruikers die MS office gebruiken kun je het als een .docx opslaan en verzenden.
Of xlsx. voor een rekenblad.
Of je verstuurt het als een ODF bestand.
sebati
@Jazco2nd2 februari 2023 15:20
Kom zelf niet heel veel gekke dingen meer tegen en werk veel met MS-tenzij organisaties. Er is in de recente LO versies behoorlijk wat tijd gestoken in dat soort zaken (zie release notes van de verschillende versies) en ongetwijfeld zullen er nog wel wat corner cases zijn waarin dat nog niet afdoende is. Beste is om dan een ticket te maken op met probleembeschrijving, screenshots en je (voorbeeld) document als bijlage(n) https://bugs.documentfoundation.org/
KaatVerkade 3 februari 2023 04:34
Ik heb een paar keer geprobeerd OpenOffice en later LibreOffice te gebruiken maar constateerde dat nagenoeg elk MS-Word document crappy ingelezen werd door LibreOffice. Aangezien iedereen om mij heen (zakelijk) met MS-Word werkt, was LibreOffice nooit een optie... Is de compatibiliteit nu zodanig verbeterd dat je echt LibreOffice kan gebruiken ipv MS-Word?
beerse
@KaatVerkade3 februari 2023 10:43
Kort antwoord: Ja.

Lang antwoord: Sinds msOffice zelf bij installatie zelf met open-document-formaat bestanden werkt ziet microsoft het in ieder geval als compatibel. En volgens mijn ervaring doet microsoft dat al sinds microsoft office 2016.
sebati
@beerse3 februari 2023 12:51
In ODF 1.2 waren en nog een aantal zaken op meerder manieren te interpreteren en die had Microsoft in Office op een andere wijze invulling gegeven dan dat LibreOffice/OpenOffice dat hadden gedaan. De belangrijkste afwijkingen zijn rechtgezet in de ODF 1.3 specificatie waaraan Microsoft ook actief heeft deelgenomen aan de totstandkoming. MS Office ondersteund ODF 1.3 spec reeds grotendeels, zie https://learn.microsoft.c...5e-4a13-9e16-aa1ebff5e1dc welke zaken wel niet aanwezig zijn. Al met al moet de uitwisseling van ODF documenten nu wel steeds beter worden.
Qalo
@KaatVerkade3 februari 2023 13:32
Wat Beerse al schrijft: Ja. Maar lees ook even DIT artikel (in het Engels), en je hebt meteen wat meer inzicht in over het hoe-en-waarom van de uitwisselbaarheid tussen LibreOffice en MS Office.

Maar kort antwoord:
1. Vermijd lettertypes die standaard niet voorkomen op elke Windows installatie
2. Gebruik geen overmatige spaties en tabs in tekstdocumenten om zaken op elkaar uit te lijnen
3. Verdiep je in de opmaakmogelijkheden die standaard ingebakken zijn in LibreOffice, zoals het gebruik van stijlen (al dan niet zelf gemaakt), het gebruik van inspringen en alinea-afstanden, etcetera.

Doe dat, en je documenten zullen er daarna zelden anders uitzien in MSO dan zoals je die gemaakt hebt in LibreOffice.

Het gaat vaak mis als men zich niet houdt aan bepaalde spelregels voor het maken van tekstdocumenten, zoals het overmatig gebruiken van spaties en tabs. En het gebruik van "vreemde" lettertypes. Tja, dan is het bijna vragen om een scheve (en onbedoelde) opmaak.
beerse
@Qalo4 februari 2023 11:21
Kleine toevoeging: Onder msWindows is het gebruik van verschillende printers en printer drivers ook vaak bron van verschil. Tel daar bij de toevallige instelling van papier maten en dergelijke... Een klik-klak-klaar installatie van amerikaanse software staat vaak op amerikaans papier ingesteld. Printers doen vaak hun best om zaken automatisch aan te passen en dat kan gelukkig op veel verschillende manieren, inclusief netjes doorgeven van de te gebruiken papier maat aan de software...
Wat automatisch gaat, gaat automatisch een keer fout. :+
Qalo
@beerse5 februari 2023 13:27
Goeie toevoeging. Dat is inderdaad ook een factor om rekening mee te houden. :)
Qalo
2 februari 2023 15:50
Eens! Ik kom zelf ook zelden issues tegen als ik mijn "baksels" in LibreOffice heb gemaakt. Ik check mijn documenten naderhand ook nog even voordat ik het uitstuur naar mijn collega's, maar ik zie zelden tot nooit zaken die ik niet zo gemaakt en/of bedoeld heb als ik het open in een MSO-onderdeel. Daarom ben ik toch benieuwd waarom anderen dat wèl zo ervaren en wat zij precies gedaan hebben? Vaak is dat toch iets teveel rommelen met de tabtoets en/of spaties. En een exotische lettertype, want dat zijn veelal de hoofdoorzaken dat documenten niet openen in een ander kantoorpakket zoals men het gemaakt dacht te hebben.

Dat geschreven hebbende, ga ik weer verder met mijn maandelijks aan mijn baas te leveren presentatie, gemaakt in LibreOffice Impress en die gepresenteerd wordt met PowerPoint. Compleet met cijfers en grafieken. :)

scholtnp @Qalo2 februari 2023 16:03
...aan mijn baas te leveren presentatie, gemaakt in LibreOffice Impress en die gepresenteerd wordt met PowerPoint.
Hopelijk maak je nog even subtiel reclame met "Created with Libre Office Impress"? Of je voegt een regel in de tabel van kosten toe: "Monthly contribution/license Libre Office Impress € 0,=" :)
Qalo
@scholtnp2 februari 2023 20:33
Ik zet altijd bij de eigenschappen neer dat het document is gemaakt met LibreOffice, inclusief het onderdeel, versie en het OS waarop het gemaakt is. Maak ik meteen subtiel reclame voor alle Linux distro's die ik draai. En natuurlijk de directe link naar LibreOffice waar de meest recente versie te downloaden is. :)
86ul @Qalo3 februari 2023 07:55
Ik zet altijd bij de eigenschappen neer dat het document is gemaakt met LibreOffice, inclusief het onderdeel, versie en het OS waarop het gemaakt is.
Waarin precies zet jij deze reclame? Lijkt mij ook best netjes.
Qalo
@86ul3 februari 2023 22:01
Zoals ik dat al beschreef: bij "Eigenschappen", en daarin kun je de documentinformatie in kwijt. Bij het tabblad "Beschrijving" en "Gebruikergedefinieerde eigenschappen" kun je je informatie parkeren. Meestal doe ik dat bij "Notities" (onder het tabblad "Beschrijving") en bij "Info" (onder het tabblad "Gebruikergedefinieerde eigenschappen").

HIER zie je een voorbeeld. :)
86ul @Qalo4 februari 2023 08:34
Zoals ik dat al beschreef:
Ah, zo. Omdat ik jouw eerder bericht algemener las, vroeg ik om meer duidelijkheid. Merci voor deze verduidelijking.
Qalo
@86ul5 februari 2023 13:27
The pleasure was all mine. :)
sfranken @Qalo2 februari 2023 17:11
Vaak is dat toch iets teveel rommelen met de tabtoets en/of spaties
En daar zijn dus inspringsprofielen en tab afstanden op een paragraaf voor uitgevonden, zodat je dat tab gehannes kan voorkomen én je documenten er op elke lokalisatie goed (of in ieder geval werkbaar) uitzien
Qalo
@sfranken2 februari 2023 20:24
My words exactly. Door gewoon je wat meer aan "de spelregels" van het kantoorpakket te houden voorkom je een hoop issues als je het opent op een ander kantoorpakket. Dus niet lopen kloten met spaties en tabs, maar gewoon stijlen gebruiken en alle opmaakvormen die al standaard ingebakken zitten in het programma (bijvoorbeeld inspringen in plaats van maar op die tabtoets te rammen). Helaas gebeurt dat op de dag van vandaag nog steeds niet. Ook niet door mensen die al jaren met kantoorpakketten werken. Tenenkrommend soms. Op deze manier werken zal misschien geen effect hebben als je een tekstdocument opent in Word op een andere computer, maar open je zo'n document in een andere applicatie (of zelfs al een oudere versie van Word), dan kan het weleens mis gaan. En het gaat ook vaak mis als het lettertype die wel op de ene computer staat geïnstalleerd, maar op een andere computer niet. Dan zien zaken er inderdaad niet meer precies zo uit als de maker het aanvankelijk gemaakt had.

Hier valt niks aan te doen. Gewoontes van mensen krijg je er namelijk meestal niet uit. Of men moet bereid zijn om iets bij te leren. Maar de praktijk is (en blijft): "Ik doe het zoals ik het gewend ben!". Helaas...
Qalo
2 februari 2023 15:52
Voor de visueel ingestelde mensen onder ons, en die willen weten wat er precies nieuw is in de nieuwste LibreOffice, kijk HIER (YouTube) of HIER (PeerTube).
wimhey 4 februari 2023 12:12
Ik zeg steeds dat MS de verkooptechniek van drugdealers gebruikt. Ze verstrekken office licenties spotgoedkoop aan studenten en leerkrachten. Eens verslaaft aan MS betaal je de volle pot.

