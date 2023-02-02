De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

General Major improvements to dark mode support

New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant

The Start Centre can filter documents by type

An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented

PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features

Support for font embedding on macOS

Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options

Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor Writer Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible

Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility

New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms

A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu

Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs

Several spell checking improvements Calc Data tables are now supported in charts

The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions

“Spell out” number formats have been added

Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive

Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘) Impress & Draw New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles

Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported

Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator

It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them

The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen