PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.67.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.

Highlights
  • PowerToy utilities now ship with self-contained .NET 7, meaning it's not necessary to install .NET as part of the installer and it's easier to keep up to date.
  • It's possible to pick which of the installed OCR languages is used by Text Extractor by selecting it in the right-click context menu.
  • Added a setting to sort the order of the accented characters by usage frequency in Quick Accent.
General
  • Reduced resource consumption caused by logging. A thread for each logger was being created even for disabled utilities.
  • The .NET 7 dependency is now shipped self-contained within the utilities, using deep links to reduce storage space usage.
Color Picker
  • Fixed an issue where the custom color formats were not working when picking colors without using the editor.
  • Fixed a crash when using duplicated names for color formats.
  • Added two decimal formats, to distinguish between RGB and BGR.
  • Fixed color name localization, which was not working correctly on 0.65.
FancyZones
  • Fixed an editor crash caused by deleting a zone while trying to move it.
  • Reduce the time it takes the tooltip for layout shortcut setting to appear in the editor.
File Locksmith
  • Fixed an issue causing File Locksmith to hang when looking for open handles in some machines.
Hosts File Editor
  • Added a warning when duplicated entries are detected.
PowerToys Run
  • Support drag and dropping for file results.
Quick Accent
  • Added support for dark theme.
  • Increased default input delay to improve out of the box experience.
  • Fixed a bug causing the first character to not be selected when opening the overlay.
  • Fixed the positioning of the overlay when showing near the horizontal edges of the screen.
  • Added additional Pinyin characters.
  • Added Macedonian characters.
  • Added a setting to sort characters by usage frequency.
  • Added a setting to always start selection in the first character, even when using the arrow keys as the activation method.
Settings
  • Fixed an error that hid the option to keep the display on when using the "Indefinitely Awake" mode.
  • Fixed an accessibility issue causing the navigation bar to not work with narrator in scan mode.
  • Fixed an accessibility issue where the name for the shortcut control was not being read correctly.
  • Tweaked the Color Picker custom color format UI.
  • Improved the shortcut control visibility and accessibility.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Settings to not be saved correctly on scenarios where the admin user would be different then the user running PowerToys.
  • Added a setting to pick which language should be used by default when using Text Extractor.
Text Extractor
  • Improve behavior for CJK languages by not adding spaces for some characters that don't need them.
  • OCR language can now be picked in the right-click context menu.
Video Conference Mute
  • Reduced resource consumption by not starting the File Watchers when the utility is disabled.
Documentation
  • Updated the development setup documentation.
  • Improved the Markdown documentation lists numbering in many docs.
Development
  • Turned on C++ code analysis and incrementally fixing warnings.
  • C++ code analysis no longer runs on release CI to speed up building release candidates. It still runs on GitHub CI and when building locally to maintain code quality.
  • Cleaned up "to-do" comments referring to disposing memory on C#.
  • Added a fabric bot rule for localization issues.
  • Fixed a CI build error after a .NET tools update.
  • Update the Windows App SDK dependency version to 1.2.
  • When building for arm64, the arm64 build tools are now preferred when building on an arm64 device.
  • Updated the C# test framework and removed unused Newtonsoft.Json package references.
  • Updated StyleCop and fixed/enabled more warnings.
  • Fixed a language typo in the code.
  • Improved code quality around some silent crashes that were being reported to Microsoft servers.
  • Moved the GPO asset files to source instead of docs in the repo.
  • Upgraded the unit test NuGet packages.

Versienummer 0.67.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.67.0
Bestandsgrootte 166,97MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-02-2023 06:54
submitter: jpkhakv221999

02-02-2023 • 06:54

10

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

gwystyl 2 februari 2023 12:11
Dat "verzameling kleine programma's" is inmiddels niet meer waar. Die verzameling neemt tegenwoordig namelijk leuk ruim 750 mb in :X.

Er zitten nog steeds wel wat leuke/handige dingen bij, maar ik gebruik ze lang niet allemaal en vind het dan zonde om zoveel ruimte te verspillen. Ik snap dat de tijden van een paar honderd kb zoals TweakUI vroeger was niet meer terug gaat komen, maar het lijkt tegenwoordig wel of ontwikkelaars geen enkele moeite meer doen om kleine programma's te maken; de insteek lijkt "koop maar een grotere SSD"
DieMitchell @gwystyl2 februari 2023 15:03
vind het dan zonde om zoveel ruimte te verspillen.
dan heb je wel een heel erg kleine ssd als je 750MB veel vind
evil kim @DieMitchell2 februari 2023 16:53
Dat is niet het punt, vroeger waren veel van die tools heel simpel en basic, functionaliteit en verder niets.
Nu zijn de simpelste programma's al vele malen groter.
DrPoncho @evil kim2 februari 2023 22:22
Vroeger reden we ook op paard en wagen rond, simpelweg vergelijken met vroeger is nogal zinloos.
zaadstra @gwystyl2 februari 2023 18:26
Naast die overvloedige grootte zou het mooi zijn als de tools (net zoals vroeger) gewoon los zijn.
Nu zit je met die draak van een interface waar van alles standaard aan staat (en er gekke dingen gebeuren).
Ik heb het er maar afgegooid.
Marcoevich 2 februari 2023 08:21
In de eerste regel staat nog versie 0.66 :)
Aerkhanite @Marcoevich2 februari 2023 08:52
Spel- en tikfoutjes - en dus *geen* andere foutjes - deel 45. Dat kan je hier altijd melden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aerkhanite op 25 juli 2024 08:15]

Niels9001 2 februari 2023 10:46
Deze release notes zijn van v0.66, niet van 0.67.
Grootste nieuwe toevoeging is the systemtray launcher - zo kun je bepaalde PowerToys via een flyout openen vs. keyboard shortcut.
Powerkiwi 2 februari 2023 11:03
Jammer dat PowerToys Run nog 25% van de tijd vastloopt bij het maken van berekeningen; specifiek bij het intoetsen van vermenigvuldigings- of deeltekens (* en /). Zou zo fijn zijn als iemand een volwaardig Spotlight-alternatief voor Windows zou kunnen maken of beter nog, Raycast naar Windows geport zou worden.
Tortelli 2 februari 2023 16:49
Fancy Zones is een hele prettige optie als je een ultra-wide scherm gebruik!
3 schermen naast elkaar of 1/3e en 2/3e verdeling is zeer handig!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tortelli op 25 juli 2024 08:15]

