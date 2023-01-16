Software-update: Kodi 20.0

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 20 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardware decoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1 codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.:

Kodi 20.0 "Nexus" - Release

With over 4,600 commits since v19 "Matrix" was released on February 19th, 2021, this has been a huge effort. Thanks go out to our team members, and everyone in our community who sent a pull request, tested and gave feedback, or provided support to users on the forum. We appreciate your contribution to making Kodi better. Let's review some of the changes you can expect:

Multiple Instances of Binary Add-ons

This allows Kodi to load multiple instances of a binary add-on. For example: TVHeadend users can now run more than one instance of the add-on to connect to multiple back-end TVHeadend servers, with individual settings like channel groups and hidden channels maintained per add-on instance. @AlwinEsch was the developer behind a lot of this, with support from @ksooo. Your favourite binary add-on may not support this capability yet, but we hope add-on developers introduce this into their projects soon.

AV1 Video Support

Several Kodi platforms now allow hardware decoding of AV1 media. The Inputstream API has been updated to support AV1 and this allows add-ons using inputsream.adaptive to play AV1 streams.

Subtitles Rework

Massive rework of the subtitle system was undertaken by @CastagnaIT making subtitle formats more consistent for development and maintenance, and enabling features that were previously not possible. Kodi now supports dynamic positioning of fonts, changing of border and background colours, subtitle positioning, improved multi-language support, and more. If you are a regular user of subtitles, jump on in and check it all out.

Game (libretro) Savestate Support

The GSOC 2020 project of @NikosSiak received some polishing touches before finally (!) being merged. With mentoring from @VelocityRa and @gusandrianos, and the assistance of @garbear, this has been a long time coming. This feature allows you to save game state at any time, even if games do not provide native savestate features themselves. Great for gamers, and times when you aren't watching Videos with Kodi ;)

Windows HDR Support

Full HDR support for the Windows Desktop platform has been implemented by @thexai along with many improvements throughout the Windows (DXVA/2) video pipeline. HDR is not available on non-Desktop, i.e. UWP Store (Xbox) versions. Improvements to allow more accurate ACES Filmic and HABLE tonemapping make even SDR video look better, and these capabilities are implemented for both UWP and Desktop versions of Kodi.

NFSv4 Support

Changes to allow NFSv4 support were implemented by @lrusak as previously we only supported NFSv3. There are some caveats with this (you must explicitly select either NFSv4 or NFSv3 for a source). Give it a try!

Context Menu Consistency

Improvements to right-click/long-press context menu handling were made by @ksooo in numerous areas. This makes the function of the context menu much more consistent over different windows, and enabled some new capabilities like the playback of albums directly from widgets, series resume, etc. to be added.

Behind The Scenes

The majority of changes are "under the hood" and invisible to users but improve the stability, performance, and safety of Kodi. API changes have been made to evolve Python and Binary add-ons and bring new skinning features. There are updates to Kodi dependencies on most if not all Kodi platforms. Fixes from regular use of code static-analysis tools. Database migration fixes for a smoother update ... and lots more.

There are too many individual changes to detail everything. If you would like to know more, please look back through the Nexus Alpha to RC2 release announcements and review the GitHub changelog here.

Time does not stand still. Branches are forked and development on Kodi v21 (codename: "Omega") is already underway. Thank you again for your continued support as we continue to make Kodi great!

Kodi "Nexus"

Versienummer 20.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-01-2023 • 16:33
95 • submitter: willemd

16-01-2023 • 16:33

95

Submitter: willemd

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

19-01 Kodi 21.2 21
10-09 Kodi 21.1 24
04-'24 Kodi 21.0 69
03-'24 Kodi 20.5 6
03-'24 Kodi 21.0 bèta 3 1
02-'24 Kodi 20.4 34
01-'24 Kodi 20.3 11
12-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 2 4
10-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 1 35
07-'23 Kodi 20.2 8
Reacties (95)

Tortelli 16 januari 2023 16:53
Heb je hiermee nu ook officiële Dolby Vision support op de Shield (2019) ?
The Zep Man @Tortelli16 januari 2023 16:55
Geen idee, want Kodi is nog niet uit op de Play Store voor Android TV. Meestal hebben officiële packages in third-party repositories wat tijd nodig.

Van wat ik zie in de broncode wordt er nu explicieter rekening gehouden met Dolby Vision, inclusief een logo voor media die het heeft. Verder zijn er wat commits. Zo kon ik deze zo vlug vinden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

eehbiertje @The Zep Man16 januari 2023 17:13
DV was bij mij altijd zwart geloof ik qua beeld.. (weet wel dat ik het vermeed waar mogelijk) omdat films en dergerlijke gewoon geen beeld gaven of een heel kleurenpallet aan beeld.

Ben benieuwd naar de verbeteringen. Vooral HDR is mooi om te zien dit kreeg ik nooit goed werkend
JasperE @The Zep Man16 januari 2023 22:53
V20 is vrij eenvoudig te installeren via de kodi Android installer addon: https://kodi.tv/addons/matrix/script.kodi.android.update

Moest in mijn geval voor v20 wel fx explorer even installeren om de gedownloade apk uit de download map te installeren

[Reactie gewijzigd door JasperE op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

Tostie1987 @Tortelli16 januari 2023 17:25
Precies dezelfde vraag. Ik gebruik Kodinerds voor Dolby Vision content, maar deze is zo onstabiel als hij maar kan zijn.

Kodi 20 ondersteunt voor zover ik weet geen Dolby Vision. Daarnaast was het probleem dat ik zowel Kodi gewoon als Kodinerds draai en deze versie juist de Kodinerds "update" en ik dus geen Kodi en Kodinerds naast elkaar kan draaien. Heeft iemand hiervoor een oplossing?
Tortelli @Tostie198716 januari 2023 17:54
Gebruik ik nu ook om dit probleem op te lossen! Hij is helaas niet super stabiel.
Roberto538 @Tostie198716 januari 2023 18:45
Oh vreemd , ik gebruik deze Maven versie al maanden , zonder enige issue .
Al eens een clean install geprobeerd ? dus geen builds en dergelijke
Gebruik je dan wel Mkv converts ? want MP4 weet ik dat die wel eens problemen gaf.
Verder speelt al het DV materiaal gewoon af inclusief daarbij behorende audio formats
bhartman @Tortelli16 januari 2023 18:48
Nee, helaas niet. DV is afhankelijk van FFmpeg versie 5 en die zit nog niet in Kodi 20.
Mogelijk dat die in Kodi 21 zit.
Leo990 @bhartman16 januari 2023 19:04
Ik zie deze discussie vaker maar ik snap nooit waarom. Kodi icm mijn cx speelt gewoon dv af. Het zijn alleen web-dl mkvs met dv die problemen geven. Doelen jullie daarop?
bhartman @Leo99016 januari 2023 22:19
Ja. Mp4 bestanden worden ondersteund, echter mkv containers nog niet.
Roberto538 @bhartman17 januari 2023 18:48
Alles wat ik afspeel zijn MKV remuxen met DV die ik afspeel . :/
CypherMK @Leo99017 januari 2023 12:11
Kan dit dan ook met een RPI4?
Leo990 @CypherMK17 januari 2023 21:47
Sorry, dit moet je denk ik vragen aan de personen boven of onder mijn reactie.
DUX @bhartman18 januari 2023 11:10
Dat zit zeker weten sinds vorige week in Kodi 21. Geen ETA op release van v21, tho. Van 20>21 duurde bijna een jaar, dus het kan nog wel even duren.

Er wordt gesuggereerd gebruik te maken van de zogeheten onofficiële Maven-builds, of op eigen risico van een Kodi 21 nighly alpha-build (zie hier voor een .apk). Nu dat v20 pas net uit is zal een nightly van v21 nog niet al teveel afwijken van de v20 master.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DUX op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

Joepi 16 januari 2023 16:52
Windows Defender doet moeijlijk....
Met Microsoft Defender SmartScreen is voorkomen
dat een onbekende app is gestart. Het uitvoeren
van deze app kan een risico voor uw pc vormen.
Meer informatie
Ortep @Joepi16 januari 2023 17:14
Dat komt omdat nog bijna niemand het heeft gedownload. Het is dus een 'onbekende' app
dutchgio @Joepi16 januari 2023 20:52
En dan klik je op meer informatie en toch installeren.
Normaal een risico maar lijkt in dit geval wel veilig te zijn, het is een false positive van Defender zelf.
Andere anti-virus partijen zien er niets in:
https://www.virustotal.co...eac30b7d4342feabb5316a69f
Wildfire @Joepi16 januari 2023 21:34
Dat doet Defender met alle nieuwe software die nog te weinig door anderen is gedownload. Het is geen melding dat er iets gedetecteerd is, alleen dat het een onbekende app is.

Als je op die 'meer informatie' link in dat waarschuwingsschermpje klikt, kun je ervoor kiezen om het bestand toch uit te voeren.
henk717 @Joepi16 januari 2023 23:43
Dat is standaard bij nieuwe applicaties tenzij je veel geld kunt neertellen als organisatie voor een correct certificaat. Als je op meer informatie klikt kun je doorgaan.
Soul Assassin @Joepi16 januari 2023 16:57
Ik heb exact hetzelfde probleem hier @ Windows 11 pro bij het downloaden van de 64 bit installer.
De download voltooid en daarna gelijk verwijderd door Windows Defender

[Reactie gewijzigd door Soul Assassin op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

Mark de Vaal @Soul Assassin16 januari 2023 21:19
Volgens mij kan je deze meteen whitelisten. Daarna opnieuw downloaden en gaan met die banaan.
Bob Popcorn 16 januari 2023 16:43
Fijne software, draai het op m'n Chromecast met Google TV om content van m'n server af te spelen, en daarbij gelijk een stuk bibliotheek te hebben. Zou graag willen dat het wat "lichter" draait, merk dat het soms wel erg veel oomph vraagt van de Chromecast.
Opperpanter2 @Bob Popcorn16 januari 2023 17:40
Hoe krijg je een recente versie op de chromecast? Die van mij is al n jaar oud ofzo.
Anoniem: 1832746 @Opperpanter216 januari 2023 19:46
Vanaf deze versie komt hij gewoon weer in de Play Store, dus gewoon even afwachten totdat versie 20 in de store staat.

Dit had te maken met een verandering in de store voorwaarden. Google verhoogt om de zoveel tijd de minimum API, Kodi zat daar onder en de devs hebben besloten dat pas in versie 20 aan te passen. Vanaf nu krijg je dus gewoon weer de recente versies, maar als ik de changelogs bekeek heb je op Android TV niet zo veel gemist met de afgelopen 19.x releases na 19.3 :)
Opperpanter2 @Anoniem: 183274616 januari 2023 20:20
Ok thanks want zelfs met developer options geactiveerd vind ik met geen mogelijkheid de optie om untrusted sources aan te zetten.
Ik vind de huidige versie erg traag en buggy rondom ondertitels en lipsync. Dus hoop dat dat beter wordt.
LaTiNo156 @Anoniem: 183274617 januari 2023 19:05
Heeft dat toevallig als prettig neveneffect dat je 19 en 20 side by side kunt draaien?
Ecniv010 @Opperpanter216 januari 2023 17:46
Er is een standaard addon genaamt Kodi downloader (dacht ik, ik ben niet thuis) die download de meest recente versie dan op je device naar de downloadfolder en dan kan je hem via een file manager installeren.

Veel succes ermee😉
ArniD @Bob Popcorn16 januari 2023 19:33
Je kan kijken naar andere skins die minder zwaar zijn om te draaien, dat wilt ook nog wel eens helpen. Sommige (Zoals alle AEON varianten) zijn vrij zwaar.
Noitisnt @ArniD17 januari 2023 10:04
Dit is een goede tip. Op mijn oude RaPi draait Kodi veel soepeler met een simpele skin, en is niet vooruit te branden bij eentje met allerhande toeters en bellen.
The Zep Man @Bob Popcorn16 januari 2023 16:53
Je kan Kodi zonder bibliotheekfunctie gebruiken. Dan is het effectief enkel een mediaspeler van bestanden. Vlotter kan niet.
Bob Popcorn @The Zep Man16 januari 2023 18:48
Maar dat wil ik dus niet :')
zierbeek 16 januari 2023 17:00
hoe verhoudt kodi zich eigenlijk tegenover plex (zonder plexpass) qua streaming?
crazyboy01 @zierbeek16 januari 2023 20:26
De vraag kan natuurlijk op veel manieren beantwoord worden, maar wat mij betreft gaat streamen uit alle bronnen prima. Zowel legale als minder legale bronnen knal je er zo op en dan heb je een soort verzamelplaats en gebruik je overal dezelfde player voor. Wel jammer dat die player standaard best bulky is, maarja. Qua streamen doet het wat mij betreft niet onder voor Plex, zeker niet als je daar ook gewoon direct bestanden streamt zonder transcoden.

Veel mensen gebruiken het dus zelfs ook als cliënt voor Plex, maar dat is iets wat ik zelf minder snel zou doen. Een media server biedt bepaalde voordelen vooral als je streamt op meerdere apparaten, maar als je echt alleen Kodi gaat gebruiken zou ik de server achterwege laten en lekker met een simpele fileshare werken. Of dat nou SMB, FTP, SFTP of whatever is maakt dan niet uit, in Kodi wordt het ook gewoon een nette library. Dingen als transcoden mis je ook niet daar Kodi genoeg ondersteund. Maarja, dat ben ik.
DUCKI3S @zierbeek16 januari 2023 17:41
Gewoon plexkodiconnect of de plex add on voor kodi erop gooien. Die eerste synct de libraries, de tweede is gwn alsof je plex erop hebt
CH4OS
@DUCKI3S16 januari 2023 23:51
Op een Shield krijg je met Kodi icm Plex plugin de beste mogelijkheden om content af te spelen. Ik vond ooit een Google Spreadsheet (weet even de link niet meer) met daarin een overzicht welk apparaat hoeveel afspeelde. De Shield speelde dan gek genoeg in combinatie met Kodi en de Plex plugin het meeste af. De Xbox One X was in principe de beste, die speelde echt alles af. Maar of dit de Plex app is of Kodi icm Plex plugin weet ik even niet meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

CrashKonijn @CH4OS17 januari 2023 11:14
Die link heb ik toevallig een paar dagen geleden gevonden.
wbree 16 januari 2023 17:15
Vanmiddag geïnstalleerd op mij Nvidia Shield TV. Was nog wel een dingetje om die buiten Play Store te installeren, maar het is gelukt. Tot op heden geen problemen. Veel van de zichtbare verbeteringen heb ik niet veel aan. Belangrijkste is dat die stabiel blijft. :)
well0549 @wbree16 januari 2023 18:02
Heb ook Shield en de oude was rete stabiel, ik wacht ff af volgens mij zit er niet zo heel veel nieuws in
Barbarian62 @wbree17 januari 2023 19:19
Mag ik je wat vragen. Ik heb een shield pro en kon alles afspelen vanaf mijn NAS met kodi. Echter met de nieuwe versie 20 van kodi zie ik wel mijn mappen staan maar alle inhoud qua film/serie wordt weergegeven alsof ze leeg zijn met 2 .. Enig idee wat er opeens mis gaat?
crypto89 @Barbarian6217 januari 2023 20:30
Ik had dit ook en bij mij was het opgelost nadat ik de rechten van de app op media naar ‘always’ heb gezet. Frustrerend! Erg lang wezen zoeken
Floby @crypto8917 januari 2023 21:29
Hallo, kun je me zeggen hoe ik bij die rechten kom? Ik zoek nu al een tijdje, maar zonder succes.
Gr, Floor
MaZe @Floby17 januari 2023 21:40
Settings, Apps , Kodi , Permissions en klik: allow all the time.
Floby @MaZe17 januari 2023 21:45
Gelukt! Ik zat in kodi zelf te zoeken. Dankjewel voor de hulp!
Guyve280 @Floby18 januari 2023 12:20
Hoe heb je het dan gedaan als ik mag vragen.
sjowij @MaZe19 januari 2023 23:44
Settings, Apps , Kodi , Permissions en klik: allow all the time.
Ik had dat probleem ook. Is hiermee opgelost.
Geweldig bedankt!
Barbarian62 @crypto8918 januari 2023 14:54
Bedankt voor je reactie. Was al aan het proberen een oudere versie te installeren. Gelukkig lees ik je bericht. Die frustratie snap ik volkomen. Heeft mij ook al veel tijd gekost. Je oplossing werkt.
hitman474 @crypto8919 januari 2023 21:15
Bedankt voor deze reactie was ook al gefrustreerd dat het niet meer werkte, maar nu werkt alles weer _/-\o_
Laguna @crypto891 februari 2023 00:30
Heel erg bedankt voor de oplossing en heel irritant dat Tweakers de termijn dat je reacties hier kan beoordelen zo kort heeft ingesteld. Deze reactie hoort gewoon +2 of +3 te krijgen, zodat de oplossing direct zichtbaar is voor mensen.
Guyve280 @Barbarian6218 januari 2023 12:20
Ik heb juist het zelfde gehad.
Verschillende keren kodi 20 verwijdert en heronstalleerde maar niets werkte.
Ben terug naar kodi 19.5 gegaan en alles werkt weer....
rsbroer 17 januari 2023 10:19
Zag deze gisteren ineens ook op mijn Android TV

Verbaasde me trouwens erover dat de vorige versie 19.3 was al die tijd, en nooit automatisch werd geupdate naar 19.4 en 19.5
Speelt verder prima files af van mijn NAS share, maar dat deden de vorige versies ook :)
ohzo @rsbroer17 januari 2023 11:26
Play store laat nog steeds 19.3 zien
Nikvdw 16 januari 2023 21:51
Kodi is echt niet meer mee met zijn tijd.. Plex, Jellyfin, Emby,... (server/client archi) is the way to go. Denk dat ik al meer dan 5 jaar geswitched ben, never looked back.
HakanX @Nikvdw17 januari 2023 09:08
Heb enorm veel sentiment voor Kodi, omdat ik het sinds de orginele Xbox gebruikte, maar het gaat echt te vaak random fout en dan ben je langer bezig met instellen/uitzoeken dan films kijken. Ben ook overgestapt naar een setup met Jellyfin. Wat ik wel enorm mis is het exact kunnen instellen hoe je je ondertitelingen wilt hebben. Zowel plaatsing als lettergrootte. Dat lijkt wel voor meer software een probleem te zijn. Indien er een zwarte balk is, moeten ze bij mij altijd daar en niet door het beeld heen, helaas niet mogelijk.
pennywise666 @HakanX17 januari 2023 11:23
Daarom gebruik ik: Windows met plex via browser + plexexternalplayer (MPC + MADvr)
Fraaank @Nikvdw17 januari 2023 09:56
Kodi kan prima hoor, wellicht niet in je eigen usecase. Voor het simpel kijken van videos die op m'n NAS is het meer dan voldoende.
Nikvdw @Fraaank17 januari 2023 19:13
Als je een NAS hebt, reden te meer over te schakelen op Plex of Jellyfin!
Fraaank @Nikvdw18 januari 2023 10:09
Why? Wat voegt dat voor mij toe?
Nikvdw @Fraaank18 januari 2023 11:10
1. store al je movies & tv shows on NAS
2. install plex media server on NAS (preferably via docker, maar je kan ook syno package installeren of de officiele...)
3. add je content to aan de media server
4. enjoy your library on any device you like with supported client: Smart TV, Apple TV, Android Phone, Apple Phone, Windows, Mac, Linux, Browser,...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nikvdw op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

Fraaank @Nikvdw18 januari 2023 11:40
Installeer Kodi: wijs waar je files staan > Kodi doet een index maken op de 2 devices die ik gebruik. Ik zie het voordeel voor mij echt niet.

Overigens heb ik een DS2xx, dus laat ik daar maar geen "zware" toepassingen op installeren.
Nikvdw @Fraaank18 januari 2023 11:52
jep, je server moet idd wel enige compute bevatten om deftig te kunnen streamen. Maar als je een beetje handig bent met de codecs die je gebruikt, is het altijd Direct Play en dan heb je geen zware server nodig.
Guyve280 @Fraaank22 januari 2023 12:45
Vraagje, als jij met 2 devices werkt met kodi op, kun je dan van 1 devices naar het andere switchen om een film verder te kijken en als deze dan uit gekeken is dat hij op beide devices aangeeft dat je de film hebt gezien.
ik heb nu een shield pro met kodi en zou graag een tweede kopen voor op de slaapkamer en zou het fijn vinden als dit mogelijk was.
jongbj @Guyve28027 januari 2023 18:12
Ja is geen enkel probleem als je de database van kodi in b.v. MariaDB op een NAS zet en dan beide Kodi's daar naar laat verwijzen.
beantherio @Nikvdw17 januari 2023 11:06
Ik gebruik al eeuwen Kodi en heb simpelweg geen behoefte aan iets anders. Plex heb ik ooit wel eens geprobeerd maar mijn ervaring was dat het er wel heel gelikt uitzag maar qua opties niet in de schaduw kon staan van Kodi. En instelmogelijkheden zijn voor mij wel een belangrijk criterium. En op dat vlak mis ik in Kodi niks eigenlijk.
Nikvdw @beantherio17 januari 2023 19:08
Welke instelling kan je uberhaupt nodig hebben buiten “it needs to play my movies and tv shows”?

Ik heb alles automated in docker met: overseerr, radarr, sonarr, bazarr, prowlarr, plex. Ik moet echt niets zelf doen.
LaTiNo156 @beantherio17 januari 2023 19:21
Ik had dezelfde ervaring. Vooral het subs downloaden is voor mij altijd de killer usp geweest.
Daarnaast heb ik een synology nas zonder docker, dus no client server for me 😕
A-star @Nikvdw16 januari 2023 22:00
Kodi + de Emby / jellyfin plugin is wat ik gebruik.
Beste van 2 werelden.
gidion1987 @A-star16 januari 2023 22:38
Helemaal mee eens! Ik gebruik Kodi met een Plex plug-in, werkt echt fantastisch op een Shield. De native Plex app werkt toch minder vind ik
Nikvdw @A-star16 januari 2023 22:03
Ik weet niet wat “het beste vd kodi wereld” inhoud, maar als je doelt op de GUI, no thanks. Kodi is veel te oubollig.
Jorgen
@Nikvdw17 januari 2023 04:47
Je weet dat die GUI gewoon standaard is om overal op te werken en dat je tientallen skins kunt downloaden en alles naar wens en smaak kunt aanpassen?
Nikvdw @Jorgen17 januari 2023 19:12
This was fun in the year 2000
Jorgen
@Nikvdw17 januari 2023 20:41
Jouw ongegronde klacht ook.
Nikvdw @Jorgen18 januari 2023 09:27
Niet echt ongegrond. Kodi heeft alleen maar ingeboet in populariteit de afgelopen jaren. Dus mijn statement dat Kodi gewoon niet meer van deze tijd is volledig waar. Er zal altijd een kleine markt zijn natuurlijk, maar als ontwikkelaar van Kodi had ik al lang de handdoek in de ring gegooid... Tis gewoon de moeite niet meer waard. Er zijn vele betere alternatieven.

https://torrentfreak.com/...-piracy-headlines-200811/
Jorgen
@Nikvdw18 januari 2023 09:43
Er staat dat de Google searches minder zijn geworden. Niet het aantal downloads of actieve gebruikers. En jouw klacht ging over het uiterlijk. Niet over de populariteit of de mogelijkheden.

Enfin, ik denk dat we allemaal onze eigen voorkeuren hebben. Ik vond zelf bijv Plex en Emby minder fijn.
Nikvdw @Jorgen18 januari 2023 11:13
Absoluut, ieder zijn ding. Google trends zijn een goede en veel gebruikte indicator om de populariteit van een bepaald topic te bepalen. Ik ben er zeer zeker van dat deze trend accuraat is en zich vertaald in het aantal downloads/actieve gebruikers van Kodi over de jaren.

Maar kan je alleen maar aanbevelen om nog eens te kijken naar een server/client architectuur. Het biedt vele voordelen. Zeker als je het automatiseert zoals ik gedaan heb en ik heb toegang tot men bibliotheek wereldwijd.
Jorgen
@Nikvdw18 januari 2023 11:47
Dat laatste wil ik niet. Het gebruiksgemak van overal toegang tot mijn foto's en video's vind ik niet opwegen tegen de risico's van mijn NAS open zetten. Kan natuurlijk zijn dat dat meevalt, maar ik mis het ook niet.

Enige wat al een tijdje niet werkt is synchronisatie tussen m'n devices thuis. Op de telefoon starten en op m'n tablet/laptop/mediaspeler verder kijken lukte eerst wel, maar nu niet meer.
Nikvdw @Jorgen18 januari 2023 11:51
Niemand zegt dat je je NAS moet open zetten indien je dit niet wenst. Je kan het beperken tot je eigen thuis netwerk. Ik kijk mijn content op Plex op verschillende plaatsen in huis:
- TV in de living
- TV op de slaapkamer
- men ipad eender waar in huis
- men desktop in de bureau
- ...

Of ik kijk een film beneden en kijk seamless verder op de slaapkamer. Plex onthoud waar je gestopt bent,.. De gebruikerservaring is eigenlijk bijna net hetzelfde als eender welke streamingdienst zoals Netflix.
Jorgen
@Nikvdw18 januari 2023 16:13
Jij had het over wereldwijd. ;) Klopt, dat kan binnenshuis en zoals gezegd had ik dat voorheen. Weet niet wat er veranderd is qua instellingen.
Terrestrial @Nikvdw2 februari 2023 01:38
Weet je wat het is, kodi is zoveel sneller dan plex. Als je een paar films/series hebt en verder niks is plex misschien een makkelijke manier van presenteren, (foolproof voor de familie) Als je echter van alles aan content hebt van prive materiaal, tot muziek. films, series en erotiek en je wilt alles goed in plex krijgen kost dat gewoon veel werk. En vooral erotiek vind ik niet belangrijk genoeg om netjes te hernoemen en dan zit je nog met metadata. Ik meen dat je zulke content ook niet kan scheiden in plex, dus users krijgen alles te zien.. allemaal erg onhandig. Je zit met het afspelen, kodi speelt praktisch alles, plex not so much. kodi speelt ook vanuit je ruwe download map.

ik heb plex en zelfs emby getest op kodi.. nou emby werkte de basisfunctionaliteit niet eens, dus die viel al meteen af destijds. En plex vond het echt omslachtig en traag met wat ik gewend ben.

Eerlijk gezegd als ze een backend server database EXE uitbrengen voor windows en linux (NAS) die het scannen van metadata op zich neemt dan is kodi voor mij perfect hoor. .En ja ik weet dat je zelf wat kunt fabriceren met een mariadb maar is teveel gezeik, gedoe, lees teveel problemen.. moet gewoon out of the box werken, next next next finisch. Dat is het nadeel vind ik nu.. ik heb kodi 18.9 draaien nog, upgraden werkt niet ivm python dus nieuwe install ooit gedaan, dan ben je gewoon 2 dagen bezig om alles weer een beetje op orde te krijgen en de zin ontbreekt me.. Soms moet je echt weer dingen gaan uitzoeken om bijv. een (YT) plugin werkend te krijgen, ik heb een controler etc. etc. Ik heb gewoon de oude versie er weer opgezet.. elke keer hetzelfde gezeik als je gaat upgraden heb ik geen zin meer in. Ik gebruik mijn kodi box elke dag en nee ik hoef niet alles in database mode te hebben maar het moet wel gewoon werken!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Terrestrial op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

avalon123 @Nikvdw17 januari 2023 15:37
Volledig akkoord met je statement. Maar is er dan een waardig alternatief waarin je plugins kan steken voor VRT Max, Youtube, vtm go, goplay, streamz, Netflix etc?
Dat werkt voor zover ik weet alleen maar op Kodi? Wat voor mij de enige reden is dat ik het gebruik. In mijn ervaring is het ook niet het meest stabiele systeem met frequente crashes. Als er een alternatief is had ik't graag geweten.
wars @avalon12317 januari 2023 17:43
Hier hebben we ook al deze plugins gebruikt, maar sinds ze allemaal, behalve GoPlay dan, een Google TV app hebben, doen we het meeste langs daar. Maar voor GoPlay en andere zaken is Kodi nog steeds top. Wordt hier nog dagelijks gebruikt.
Nikvdw @avalon12317 januari 2023 19:10
Ik gebruik liever de native apps van de ontwikkelaar. In mijn geval op een Apple TV. Plex, Disney+, Netflix, VRT Max, VTM Go, Telenet TV, Youtube,.. (ik hoop dat er snel een Play app komt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nikvdw op 22 juli 2024 20:47]

rwortel 16 januari 2023 16:46
eindelijk versie 20 uit, had altijd problemen met 4K op de 19 waarbij audio en video niet gelijkliepen. Werkte met de alpha versie van 20 en daar lukte het wel.
willemd 16 januari 2023 17:36
Full HDR support for the Windows Desktop platform has been implemented by @thexai along with many improvements throughout the Windows (DXVA/2) video pipeline
Benieuwd wat dit betekent? Kodi 19 doet ook al HDR op Windows.
martdj 16 januari 2023 18:01
NFSv4 support klinkt goed. Werkt een stuk beter i.c.m. firewalld op je NFS server.

