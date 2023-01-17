Mozilla heeft versie 109 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 109 heeft Mozilla onder meer versie 3 van manifest, wat voor extensies wordt gebruikt, nu standaard ingeschakeld, en is de Windows-versie nu voorzien van Arbitrary Code Guard exploit protection. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Manifest Version 3 (MV3) extension support is now enabled by default (MV2 remains enabled/supported). This major update also ushers an exciting user interface change in the form of the new extensions button.
- The Arbitrary Code Guard exploit protection has been enabled in the media playback utility processes, improving security for Windows users.
- The native HTML date picker for date and datetime inputs can now be used with a keyboard alone, improving its accessibility for screen reader users. Users with limited mobility can also now use common keyboard shortcuts to navigate the calendar grid and month selection spinners.
- Firefox builds in the Spanish from Spain (es-ES) and Spanish from Argentina (es-AR) locales now come with a built-in dictionary for the Firefox spellchecker.
Changed
- Various security fixes.
Enterprise
- Effective on January 16, Colorways will no longer be in Firefox. Users will still be able to access saved and active Colorways from the Add-ons and themes menu option.
- On macOS, Ctrl or Cmd + trackpad or mouse wheel now scrolls the page instead of zooming. This avoids accidental zooming and matches the behavior of other web browsers on macOS.
- The Recently Closed section of Firefox View now equips users with the ability to manually close/remove url links from the list.
- The empty state messages and graphic components surfaced in Firefox View for the Tab Pickup and Recently Closed sections have been updated for an improved user experience.
Developer
- Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 109 Release Notes.
Web Platform
- Developer Information
- The ability to automatically break when code on the page hits an events handler has been available since Firefox 69. Firefox 109 now adds new support for the
scrollendevent. To use this new event breakpoint, open the JS debugger and find and expand the Event Listener Breakpoints section in the right hand column (learn more).
- The
scrollendevent is now enabled by default. The event is fired when a scroll has completed.
- Firefox now permanently partitions Storage in third-party contexts independent of Storage Access to align with other browsers and provide better Web compatibility.
