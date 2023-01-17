Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 109.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 109 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 109 heeft Mozilla onder meer versie 3 van manifest, wat voor extensies wordt gebruikt, nu standaard ingeschakeld, en is de Windows-versie nu voorzien van Arbitrary Code Guard exploit protection. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Manifest Version 3 (MV3) extension support is now enabled by default (MV2 remains enabled/supported). This major update also ushers an exciting user interface change in the form of the new extensions button.
  • The Arbitrary Code Guard exploit protection has been enabled in the media playback utility processes, improving security for Windows users.
  • The native HTML date picker for date and datetime inputs can now be used with a keyboard alone, improving its accessibility for screen reader users. Users with limited mobility can also now use common keyboard shortcuts to navigate the calendar grid and month selection spinners.
  • Firefox builds in the Spanish from Spain (es-ES) and Spanish from Argentina (es-AR) locales now come with a built-in dictionary for the Firefox spellchecker.
Fixed Changed
  • Effective on January 16, Colorways will no longer be in Firefox. Users will still be able to access saved and active Colorways from the Add-ons and themes menu option.
  • On macOS, Ctrl or Cmd + trackpad or mouse wheel now scrolls the page instead of zooming. This avoids accidental zooming and matches the behavior of other web browsers on macOS.
  • The Recently Closed section of Firefox View now equips users with the ability to manually close/remove url links from the list.
  • The empty state messages and graphic components surfaced in Firefox View for the Tab Pickup and Recently Closed sections have been updated for an improved user experience.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • The ability to automatically break when code on the page hits an events handler has been available since Firefox 69. Firefox 109 now adds new support for the scrollend event. To use this new event breakpoint, open the JS debugger and find and expand the Event Listener Breakpoints section in the right hand column (learn more).
Web Platform
  • The scrollend event is now enabled by default. The event is fired when a scroll has completed.
  • Firefox now permanently partitions Storage in third-party contexts independent of Storage Access to align with other browsers and provide better Web compatibility.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 109.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 109.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Jorn1986 17 januari 2023 21:46
Opvallend dat de drie grote browsers (Firefox, Edge en Chrome) nu allemaal op versie 109.x zitten, hoe komt dat eigenlijk? Of is het toeval?
qlum @Jorn198617 januari 2023 22:36
Chrome / Edge zijn beide op Chromium gebaseerd en nemen hun versienummer daar van over.
Firefox is toeval, de release cyclus is korter bij Firefox, maar begonnen met een achterstand omdat ze lang met x.xx versie nummers gewerkt hebben voor ze het nummer met iedere nieuwe release omhoog gooiden.

Over een tijdje zal Firefox een hoger versienummer hebben dan Chrome.
Jogai @Jorn198617 januari 2023 22:09
Edgenis gebaseerd op chromium, net als chrome, dus die is logisch. Ff is denk ik aan een inhaalrace bezig? Versienummer zegt in elk geval vrij weinig meer in dit geval. Dan is iets met jaartallen nog beter..
flapr00m 18 januari 2023 07:53
weet iemand al hoe dat irritante jigsaw extensions icon weggehaald kan worden ?
prinsvlad @flapr00m18 januari 2023 08:06
weet iemand al hoe dat irritante jigsaw extensions icon weggehaald kan worden ?
about:config > extensions.unifiedExtensions.enabled > set to false> restart firefox

[Reactie gewijzigd door prinsvlad op 23 juli 2024 06:47]

flapr00m @prinsvlad18 januari 2023 08:11
Hallo prinsvlad; idd precies mijn punt. Je kan de extrensions oproepen vanuit de menu bar, nu staat er een icon dat niet removable is en er voor zorgt dat de bookmarks niet meer aan de rechterkant van je scherm kunnen staan.
Ascathon @flapr00m18 januari 2023 11:08
"Mozilla is looking to drop Overflow Menu for extensions in favor of the Unified Extensions Menu on the toolbar. The feature is part of Manifest version 3. The new extensions panel is being experimented with in Firefox 105."

Een keer ga je pech hebben. Jammer wel want ik wil niet alle rotzooi in dat menu. Meeste plugins draaien op de achtergrond en die hoef ik niet in het menu. Vooral vanwege het overzicht. En wil ze ook weer niet allemaal zichtbaar op de toolbar, ze gaan selectief naar het overflow menu.
flapr00m @Ascathon18 januari 2023 11:17
Hoi,
Precies de meeste add-ons plugins draaien op de achtergrond. Waar het wat mij betreft om gaat is dat ik de icons kan uitschakelen. Net als jij hoef dit niet op de toolbar. Wat imho vervelend is dat ik de keuze niet heb, en conform wat prinsvlad zegt instellingen in about:config moet aanpassen.
Ascathon @flapr00m18 januari 2023 11:46
Ja dat snap ik. Maar vele van dergelijke toggles bestonden al, zoals ook deze. Maar die stond nog op false. Uiteindelijk als iets standaard wordt verdwijnen die toggles uit de code. Je code kan niet alleen maar bestaan uit toggles om een kleine selectie gebruikers te vriend te houden. Dat maakt het onoverzichtelijk.
Ik hoop uiteraard zelf dat deze blijft bestaan maar als ik het zo lees dan vrees ik voor het ergste.
flapr00m @prinsvlad18 januari 2023 08:21
about:config > extensions.unifiedExtensions.enabled > set to false> restart firefox
Yes dat werkt ! bedankt voor de tip.

[Reactie gewijzigd door flapr00m op 23 juli 2024 06:47]

Sjah
18 januari 2023 17:48
Wanneer komt de Rust versie van Fx nou.... (?)
ClementL @Sjah31 januari 2023 21:27
Als je doelt op Servo: dat is niet bedoeld als vervanging van Firefox. Het i experimenteel, en delen ervan zijn overgenomen in Firefox. FF zelf staat niet gepland om volledig te worden herschreven.

