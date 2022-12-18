Software-update: TrueNAS Scale 22.12.0

TrueNAS Scale logo (79 pix) iXsystems heeft versie 22.12.0 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Bluefin genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hier te vinden, de belangrijkste veranderingen staan hieronder.

TrueNAS Scale Bluefin (22.12.0)

TrueNAS Scale 22.12.0 has been released and includes many new features and improved functionality. Scale 22.12.0 features include:

  • Improvements to rootless login authentication methods that allow you to specify the username to connect to the remote NAS while automatically setting up keychain SSH connections. It makes /home/admin always exist and stores the SSH authorized keys in this directory. It adds API authentication when using Directory Services. This feature is a first step toward improving the local accounts feature and additional improvements are being planned for future Scale updates.
  • Adds a bulk Upgrade operation that updates installed applications that have available updates, adds new apps to the Available Applications catalog, and implements the overlayfs driver for Docker which improves performance over the Linux Kubernetes driver.

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

18-12-2022 11:10

18-12-2022 • 11:10

26

Bron: iXsystems

westlym 18 december 2022 18:20
Bericht van appgroep truecharts:
**BlueFin Update warning** Currently @TrueNAS SCALE 22.12 "Bluefin", inherently breaks both Backups and Migration. If you require those features, we suggest waiting for 22.12.1, due in februari. Due to this we've decided to delay dropping support for 22.02.4 to 01-03-2023.

Truecharts onderhoudt de apps van truenas. Bovenstaande bericht is net verschenen in de Telegram groep.

Verdere info:

TrueCharts logo
TrueCharts
TrueNAS SCALE 22.12: hostPath Validation
December 17, 2022 · 2 min read
Kjeld Schouten-Lebbing
Kjeld Schouten-Lebbing
Founder of TrueCharts
We are excited to finally be able to work with TrueNAS SCALE version 22.12 "BlueFin," however this version includes a new feature called "hostPath validation." This feature is designed to ensure the stability and security of TrueNAS SCALE systems by preventing the use of any datasets for apps where that dataset is also used for shares.

This safetycheck makes sure apps and sharing services (SMB, NFS, etc) do not use the same data. This is done to avoid permissions issues, as there are a lot of apps that change permissions without giving the user a warning, or just plain do not work with ACL's.

While this feature is an important security measure, it can also be a source of frustration for some users who may be using datasets for both apps and shares. If you are encountering issues with "hostPath validation", such as Apps being "stuck on deploying" after update, there are three potential solutions you can consider:

Disable "hostPath validation." If you disable "hostPath validation," TrueCharts will not provide support on things that involve storage. If you disable "hostPath validation" and have an issue with the app, your configuration screenshots must not have any hostPath storage defined.
Keeping "hostPath validation" enabled and disable shares on any datasets that are also used with apps. TrueCharts will continue to provide support for things that involve storage.
Keeping "hostPath validation" enabled and keep shares enabled on any datasets that are also used with apps. Instead of hostPath, you can mount the dataset using the NFS option on available all TrueCharts apps. However, be aware that if any app stores a database on the NFS, it is likely to become corrupted over time.
The Option to disable "hostPath validation" can be found in Apps -> Settings -> Advanced Settings -> Enable Host Path Safety Checks

We hope these suggestions are helpful in resolving any issues you may be experiencing with "hostPath validation" on TrueNAS SCALE version 22.12 "BlueFin".

[Reactie gewijzigd door westlym op 23 juli 2024 10:18]

timo_m 18 december 2022 11:24
TrueNAS Scale doet z'n werk voor mij op een ESXi machine. Sommige dingen werken makkelijker dan op mijn Synology (zoals de Plex update).
De update werkt zonder problemen voor mij.

Alleen vind ik het bericht op Tweakers wat verwarrend. Het gaat om SCALE 22.12 genaamd Bluefin.
Ivolve @timo_m18 december 2022 11:37
Ik ben juist overgestapt van truenas naar synology. Tot op heden bevalt het prima. Ik heb een aantal jaren met veel plezier truenas gedraaid maar heb verder weinig ervaring met freebsd. Ik was bij alles zo lang aan het Googlen om problemen op te lossen etc.

Met Synology is alles redelijk consumer friendly geregeld. Onlangs een tweede gekocht om offsite backups te maken. Het instellen daarvan was echt super easy.
powerboat @Ivolve18 december 2022 15:49
Ik heb het omgekeerde :), vind de GUI van Synology niet werkbaar en te veel desktop gehalte waardoor ik niets kan vinden (Dat zal hoogst waarschijnlijk aan mijzelf liggen ;)).

Ik vind TrueNAS daarentegen lekker easy, precies wat het moet doen wellicht komt dat ook omdat ik de apps en virtualisatie er niet van gebruik.
niqck @Ivolve18 december 2022 17:11
TrueNAS Scale draait niet op FreeBSD maar op Debian. TrueNAS Core is FreeBSD based.

Zelf heb ik veel ervaring met FreeBSD en draai ik nog steeds Core maar ik twijfel enorm om over te schakelen op Scale. Voornamelijk omdat ik nu daarop een Debian VM draai voor mijn docker images. Met Scale kan dit native.

Is er hier volk dat de overstap al heeft gewaagd? Zelf draai ik Core met 2 VM's, geen jails (wat ik had draait nu op docker in de VM).
Anoniem: 150119 @niqck19 december 2022 09:47
Ik ga mijn ESXi (met wat meuk en Truenas Core) opdoeken en vervangen door TrueNas Scale tijdens de kerst vakantie. Ben benieuwd naar het resultaat :-)
niqck @Anoniem: 15011919 december 2022 13:39
Mij gaat het vooral om de 'upgrade' van Core naar Scale. Dit kan via de GUI opgestart worden en dan schakelt hij over naar Scale. Dit is een 'one-shot' operatie dus terugkeren is niet mogelijk (tenzij vermoed ik herinstallatie van Core + config).

Voornamelijk de VM's daar heb ik wat schrik voor gezien die een hoop containers draaien die ik nodig heb. Die wil ik dan naar docker van Scale overzetten en de VM compleet scratchen.
aadje93 @niqck4 januari 2023 14:53
beetje laat, Maar hier ging het prima. Alleen de VM nic namen veranderen, dus die moet je even in de instellingen overnieuw instellen bij je VMs
Anoniem: 685461 @niqck19 december 2022 12:57
Ik maak nog niet zo lang gebruik van TrueNas Scale. Daarbij heb ik geprobeerd om bijvoorbeeld Home Assistant als app te installeren. Dat gaat heel eenvoudig. Alleen kan ik helaas de apps niet aan een andere vlan toewijzen. Dit geldt ook voor VM.

Dus probeer ik nu het e.e.a. in Proxmox voor mekaar te krijgen. Hierin kun je welliswaar ZFS volumes aanmaken, maar biedt niet de volledige Nas functionaliteit aan. Eventueel kun je TrueNas ook in Proxmox installeren, dan kun je via PCI pass-through rechtstreeks de hardeschijf benaderen. Toch is deze feature nog in een experimentele fase en wordt er officeel afgeraden om TrueNas virtueel te installeren. Dus dat is misschien wel een beetje balen. :)
appollonius333 @timo_m18 december 2022 13:12
Ja de benoeming klopt niet. Bluefin zit inderdaad op SCALE 22.12. Angelfish zit volgensmij nog op 22.04 (Ben net zelf overgestapt van Angelfish naar Bluefin).

[Reactie gewijzigd door appollonius333 op 23 juli 2024 10:18]

Videopac @timo_m19 december 2022 08:55
Zijn er op TrueNAS Scale ook apps voor foto-, video, bestand openen/beheer op iOS/iPadOS? Ik gebruik nu nog DSaudio, DSvideo, DSphoto/moments etc.
Verder gebruik ik Docker voor ...arr apps en Home Assistant.

Ik vraag dit omdat ik op mijn nieuwe NAS (uitvoering: Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen2 (AS6704T)) ook TrueNAS zou kunnen gaan draaien.
Anoniem: 150119 18 december 2022 11:16
Serieus aan het twijfelen om mijn huidige ESXi thuisomgeving te migreren naar Truenas Scale. Nu draait er een truenas Core als VM, en ok, dat is stabiel genoeg, maar uiteindelijk zou ik ondertussen ook alles binnen jails of containers kunnen doen, buiten 1 Windows VM.

Ik weet dus al welk projectje ik ga doen tijdens de kerstvakantie :-)
Coder71 @Anoniem: 15011918 december 2022 11:37
Ik ben laatst overgestapt van esxi naar proxmox. Maar blijf truenas gebruiken als fileserver/opslag.
Scheelde weer een paar watt in verbruik.
WeiserMaster @Coder7118 december 2022 13:51
Hoe heb je dat dan opgezet, dat TrueNAS in stroomverbruik scheelt?
Zijn het twee fysieke machines?
Coder71 @WeiserMaster18 december 2022 20:22
Nee, de esxi is minder zuinig dan proxmox. Op de een of andere manier weet proxmox de pc beter in een laag energiestand te krijgen. Ik moet wel toegeven dat voor mij het omstellen wat moeite heeft gekost, maar bij de tweede keer installeren ging het een stuk sneller.
WeiserMaster @Coder7118 december 2022 21:19
esxi is minder zuinig dan proxmox.
Apart, dat was bij mij altijd andersom. Maar is ook weer een tijdje geleden dat ik ESXi gebruikt heb.

Heb jij toevallig ook andere schedulers ingesteld dan de standaard performance governor?
Ik heb met intel's "schedutil" goede resultaten behaald.
In mijn ervaring niet merkbaar verschil met de performance governor, maar wel duidelijk verschil met lage of middel stevige belastingen van de CPUs.

Ook TLP heeft goede resultaten behaald met laptops die ik heb misbruikt als hypervisor.
Maar ik weet niet of dat relevant is voor grotere machines.

Het omstellen was voor mij ook echt niet makkelijk, dat was rond ESXi 6-Proxmox 5. Ik heb het toen nogal vaak opnieuw geinstalleerd haha
Coder71 @WeiserMaster20 december 2022 12:07
Goede tip, ik ga daar eens naar kijken!
Heb tot nu toe alleen de standaard gebruikt...
aadje93 @Anoniem: 15011918 december 2022 11:21
hier gedaan, en bevalt prima. Al heb ik wel een ubuntu server VM voor docker gemaakt ipv native docker. Lees maar is over de sh*tload aan snapshots die de kubernetes implementatie maakt op truenas.

De KVM implementatie is wel best goed, je kunt gewoon VM's scheiden in vlans als je wilt. Alleen als je contact met de host wilt moet je even een bridge netwerk maken (zo gedaan als je weet hoe esxi werkt). Anders gaat het verkeer via je router heen en weer ipv "intern" op de server zelf voor bijvoorbeeld een samba share naar je plex of paperless.
niqck @aadje9320 december 2022 22:01
Al heb ik wel een ubuntu server VM voor docker gemaakt ipv native docker. Lees maar is over de sh*tload aan snapshots die de kubernetes implementatie maakt op truenas.
Toen ik dit onderzocht vond ik dit: https://www.ixsystems.com...fs-for-docker-kubernetes/

Probleem zou in deze versie dus opgelost moeten zijn.
aadje93 @niqck20 december 2022 22:14
oké nog niet naar gekeken omdat ik alles op de docker VM geparkeerd heb ondertussen. Werd tureluurs van de tienduizenden snapshots van alle "apps" :+
niqck @aadje9320 december 2022 22:19
Zit nu met TrueNAS Core met een Debian VM voor Docker. Dacht te migreren naar Scale om dan naar native Docker over te kunnen schakelen maar je post hield me nog wat tegen.

Voor zover ik weet heb ik niks in Core geconfigureerd wat niet gemigreerd kan worden naar Scale. Nu nog de moed verzamelen om de stap te zetten :P
aadje93 @niqck20 december 2022 22:25
ik heb ook de migratie gedaan.

De grootste stap met VM's die je tegen komt, je netwerk adapters hebben een andere naam gekregen, dus die moet je in de VM's data op je truenas scale machine even overnieuw selecteren. De upgrade gaat prima.

Al heb ik uiteindelijk de hele zaak (inclusief pools door al die snapshots, was traag als dikke *** terwijl 24x disks in striped mirrors toch prima moet zijn met 128gb ecc)

Zorg gewoon voor een 2e machine (truenas core, zo scheid je ook fouten in scale) en daar dan dus goede backup van de hele pool. Zo kun je altijd je data terugzetten.

hier draaien gewoon 2 truenas machines, 1 core die lekker core is gebleven 4x Z2 6disk. Simpele quad core met "maar" 64gb ecc en de hoofd machine die dus ook de VM's enzo nu draait. 24 disk striped mirrors + de nodige (M2) SSD's voor VM werk/caching etc.

Daarvoor een ESXI clustertje wat nu volledig op een 18 core xeon in de hoofd Truenas Scale machine draait met de nodige stroom besparing door de 1u bakjes die weg konden.

Voor thuis gebruik heeft het absoluut voordelen, KVM werkt duidelijk beter (GPU passthrough werkt best goed!)

Enige waar ik tegenaan loop is nog de iops op een M2 ssd VM. Dit valt me behoorlijk tegen, maar misschien kwestie van instelling of file vs zvol disk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aadje93 op 23 juli 2024 10:18]

niqck @aadje934 januari 2023 11:40
Tijdens de feestdagen de stap gewaagd (ging trouwens heel vlot met idd een kleine aanpassing voor de NIC's van de VM's). 14 apps draaien nu en de maakten 39 snapshots die samen 1,5GB verbruiken. Lijkt me dat probleem opgelost is. zeker geen tienduizenden...

Komt me goed uit dat Scale Kubernetes gebruikt. Heb me er al lang eens willen in verdiepen en kan via werk best wat cursussen daarrond volgen... heb ik direct mijn eigen 'speeltuin' beschikbaar als voorbeeld ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door niqck op 23 juli 2024 10:18]

aadje93 @niqck4 januari 2023 14:51
het probleem komt bij elke reboot en update van je apps. Toen ging het helemaal los met de snapshots ;). Ook zelf een snapshot taks op de directory van "apps" zetten en het ging helemaal de mist in bleek dus tot het kwaad al geschied was.

ik zou echter niet Scale als kubernetes "speeltuin" gaan gebruiken, net als andere dingen alleen via de web interface werken en niet via de command line, dat kan later ernstige gevolgen hebben. Beter een VM maken voor dat soort speeltuin werk :+
niqck @aadje935 januari 2023 11:30
Ik reboot mijn NAS zelden (enkel bij updates) dus zal het pas merken bij de volgende release.

Om zelf te spelen inderdaad beter een VM maar wel handig dat ik al iets 'werkend' heb om te kijken hoe dit opgezet is. Heb laatste jaren veel met Docker gespeeld maar geen ervaring met Kubernetes.
aadje93 @niqck5 januari 2023 18:24
Bedenk wel dat dit dus een implementatie is vanuit IX, er word expliciet gezegd dat je ook niet zomaar andere kubernetes kan draaien

