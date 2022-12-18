iXsystems heeft versie 22.12.0 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Bluefin genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI , wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hier te vinden, de belangrijkste veranderingen staan hieronder.

TrueNAS Scale Bluefin (22.12.0) TrueNAS Scale 22.12.0 has been released and includes many new features and improved functionality. Scale 22.12.0 features include: Improvements to rootless login authentication methods that allow you to specify the username to connect to the remote NAS while automatically setting up keychain SSH connections. It makes /home/admin always exist and stores the SSH authorized keys in this directory. It adds API authentication when using Directory Services. This feature is a first step toward improving the local accounts feature and additional improvements are being planned for future Scale updates.

Adds a bulk Upgrade operation that updates installed applications that have available updates, adds new apps to the Available Applications catalog, and implements the overlayfs driver for Docker which improves performance over the Linux Kubernetes driver.