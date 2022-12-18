Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 11.6

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam 'Bullseye' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze zesde update zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 11: 11.6 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the sixth update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors.

Debian 11 Homeworld-desktop

Versienummer 11.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-12-2022 08:25
14 • submitter: Munchie

18-12-2022 • 08:25

14

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

16-03 Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 18
11-01 Debian GNU/Linux 12.9 97
10-11 Debian GNU/Linux 12.8 69
31-08 Debian GNU/Linux 12.7 33
06-'24 Debian GNU/Linux 12.6 28
02-'24 Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 14
12-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 27
10-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 79
07-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 20
06-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.0 46
Meer historie

Lees meer

Debian GNU/Linux

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Besturingssystemen Debian

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
14
14
10
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
desalniettemin 18 december 2022 11:32
Heeft deze ook Xfce 4.18?
N8w8 @desalniettemin18 december 2022 12:22
Zo'n nieuwe Xfce versie is een te grote verandering, voor een Debian "stable" point release als deze.
Xfce 4.18 zal over n paar weken denk ik wel in Debian "testing" (Bookworm) belanden?
Naar verwachting wordt Bookworm in de lente ergens uitgebracht als de nieuwe Debian "stable" versie 12.0.
Als je niet daarop wilt wachten kan je al eerder upgraden naar Bookworm, alleen is die dan dus nog niet "stable".
TheVivaldi @N8w818 december 2022 16:25
Ik denk niet dat Xfce 4.18 in 12.0 zal belanden; daar is het nu wel erg laat voor.
Eärendil @TheVivaldi18 december 2022 21:18
Xfce 4.16 is van 20-12-2020, en die kwam begin 2021 ook in Bullseye
TheVivaldi @Eärendil19 december 2022 11:15
Debian Bullseye werd uitgebracht in augustus 2021, dus daar was nog genoeg tijd (meer dan een halfjaar) om 4.16 door Unstable en Testing te halen. De acceptatie van pakketten voor Testing wordt over een paar weken (begin januari) al gestopt, terwijl 4.18 dan nog in Unstable zit en dus nog niet eens in Testing. En de soft freeze volgt een maand later.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 23 juli 2024 01:41]

Eärendil @TheVivaldi19 december 2022 11:28
De freeze van Bullseye begon exact 2 jaar voor de planning van de freeze van Bookworm. Het heeft daarna alleen nog een aantal maanden geduurd tot de release
TheVivaldi @Eärendil19 december 2022 11:31
Dat kan wel zo zijn, maar Xfce 4.18 moet eerst nog door Unstable heen, terwijl Testing over een paar weken al op slot gaat. Er is dus geen tijd meer om 4.18 door beide te loodsen zodat deze in Bookworm belandt.
Eärendil @TheVivaldi22 december 2022 09:22
Op dit moment zitten alle Xfce-packages al op 4.18 in testing, alleen het meta-package moet nog:
https://packages.debian.org/bookworm/xfce4
(even doorklikken op de dependencies)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eärendil op 23 juli 2024 01:41]

VincentvdBergh @TheVivaldi18 december 2022 19:23
Dat denk ik ook.

Ik verwacht dat Debian Unstable de plek zal zijn waar Xfce 4.18 voorlopig beland totdat er een nieuwe stable is.

Verder had ik mijn Debian installatie altijd gecoded richting Testing of Unstable zodat mijn source list altijd goed stond.

Tegenwoordig zit ik op openSUSE Tumbleweed KDE en LEAP KDE.

Debian was mijn eerste linux liefde. Ik volg het nog steeds maar de KDE workflow en consistentie is er zoveel minder dan in openSUSE dat ik Debian KDE niet kan draaien zonder alles zelf na te kijken en te tweaken.
thijsjek @desalniettemin18 december 2022 11:50
Als ik even apt search doe:
Xfce4: 4.16
Ook de backports heeft 4.16

Mocht je deze 3 dag oude update willen. Moet je even zelf de tarbal downloaden en zelf compilen.
https://docs.xfce.org/xfce/building
https://archive.xfce.org/xfce/4.18
Wil je verder de laatste updates, dan is Debian niet voor jou.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thijsjek op 23 juli 2024 01:41]

desalniettemin @thijsjek19 december 2022 16:00
Xubuntu 22.10 krijgt 4.18 ook niet? Of alleen via backport PPA? Niet dat ik het nodig heb, want ik gebruik Kubuntu 22.10 met Plasma 5.26.4 via backport PPA. Werkt probleemloos tot nu toe.
thijsjek @desalniettemin19 december 2022 19:09
"Xubuntu 22.10 features the latest updates from Xfce 4.17, GNOME 43, and MATE 1.26. The “bleeding edge” Xfce 4.17 components are included as an early preview to the upcoming Xfce 4.18, expected later this year. You’ll find that Xfce 4.17 includes many new features and usability improvements while using Xubuntu 22.10. While we’ve tested each component shipped in Xubuntu, new bugs and regressions are expected. Please be sure to report any bugs you find."
Van de website van xubuntu.org op 22okt. Ikbheb even gezocht en 23.04 zou de eerste versie zijn met 4.18. maar je kan altijd een de dev ppa installeren voor bleeding edge. (Dit zijn de packages voor 23.04)

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:xubuntu-dev/staging

[Reactie gewijzigd door thijsjek op 23 juli 2024 01:41]

desalniettemin @thijsjek25 december 2022 16:06
Bedankt :)
mdj84nl 31 december 2022 14:55
Voor mij nog steeds de beste linux distributie. Zeker voor de server.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq