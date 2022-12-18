Versie 2.2.0 van LibreCAD is uitgekomen. Dit opensource en crossplatform programma is ooit begonnen als CADuntu met de bedoeling om CAM -functionaliteit toe te voegen aan de community edition van QCad. Kort na het ontstaan is de naam naar LibreCAD veranderd. Meer informatie over het programma is in de wiki beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor versie 2.2.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

It took far too long to present this new stable LibreCAD version. Already announced several times, new obstacles kept appearing. But the main cause, however, is the loss of manpower in recent years. We no longer have the resources to maintain a stable and a development branch side by side. In addition, there were many problems in our parallel project libdxfrw, which we also take care of.

And there are also many invisible tasks to be dealt with, such as moving to a new cloud server, a new homepage, looking for financing our expenses, to name just a few. About 4800 commits have been made since the last stable version 2.1.3. Too much to go into detail. So here are a few notable changes in the new version 2.2.0:

Many causes of crashes have been eliminated

Eliminated DWG issues in libdxfrw, which caused several crashes

The performance of panning and zooming in large files has been significantly improved

The undo/redo engine has been completely revised due to several problems

Adjustments for new compiler and Qt versions were required

Extension of the command line, multi-line commands, paste and open command files

Improvement of the print preview, with tiled printing and line widths adjustment

Multiple selection and bulk actions in block and layer lists

By expanding our CI, we can now easily provide up-to-date binary packages that allow many users to easily test and bug hunt on Windows, MacOS and Linux. The new release also has an online manual which is hosted at Read the Docs.