Software-update: LibreCAD 2.2.0.1

LibreCAD logo (73 pix) Versie 2.2.0.1 van LibreCAD is uitgekomen. Dit opensource en crossplatform programma is ooit begonnen als CADuntu met de bedoeling om CAM-functionaliteit toe te voegen aan de community edition van QCad. Kort na het ontstaan is de naam naar LibreCAD veranderd. Meer informatie over het programma is in de wiki beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor versie 2.2.0.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Bugfix release 2.2.0.1

This is a bugfix release for official stable release 2.2.0. It fixes a minor vulnerability (CVE-2023-30259) with a mature shapelib contained in our codebase. The vulnerability addresses only the plugin Importshp, which is used to import shape files (SHP/SHX/DBF).
Shape files are used in surveying and so do not affect the most users. As this is probably not a widely used plugin, the fix was just to remove the plugin.

If you are a surveyor and need the shape file support, it is safe to stay with 2.2.0 version, as long as you know the origin of the used shape files. The vulnerability is an out-of-bounds read, what means, if a malformed shape file is imported, the application can crash. With some efforts an attacker possibly can create a shape file, which can lead to unintended code execution and seize your computer. But this is a worst case scenario, which I would rate as extremely low to occur.

LibreCAD

Versienummer 2.2.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreCAD
Download https://github.com/LibreCAD/LibreCAD/releases/tag/2.2.0.1
Licentietype GPL

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

LibreCAD

Reacties (5)

rvt1 9 juli 2023 10:11
Heeeeeeey leuk om te zijn dat 'mijn' (inmiddels door en paar andere goed mensen is overgenomen) ook op Tweakers staat!

Deze fork is ooit een keer ontstaan omdat er in der tijd geen goede gcode generator was het leek me leuk om dat toe te voegen aan 'toen der tijd' QCad. Heb een begin gemaakt aan de code toe te voegen maar het bleek dat QCad nog op de oude Qt 3 draaide (toen nog Trolltech), dat toen geport naar QT4 en dat was wel even een klusje....

In die zelfde tijd gingen heel veel distro's afstappen van Qt3 en een upgrade doen naar Qt4 en omdat de originele ontwikkelaar van QCad geen support meer leverde hebben veel distro's deze versie opgepakt om een CAD programma mee te leveren.
QT3 en QT4 waren kwa rendering engine niet compatible and QCad leunde heel erg op QT3 xor masking wat dat betreft..
Ryuukami 9 juli 2023 11:01
Wat gratis 2d Cad software betreft vind ik persoonlijk SolidEdge toch het beste programma.
https://www.plm.automatio...free-software/free-2d-cad

oh en het maak niet uit wat je invul bij de adres gegevens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ryuukami op 25 juli 2024 11:14]

joho @Ryuukami9 juli 2023 15:12
Wat gratis 2d Cad software betreft vind ik persoonlijk SolidEdge toch het beste programma.
..
Gratis maar niet vrij. Het maakt een hoop mensen niets uit, want gratis. Maar voor mij is dat toch echt wat anders.
vgroenewold @joho9 juli 2023 17:06
Tsja, als je als developers ooit wat wilt verdienen aan een ander product met vergelijkbare code dan doe je dat. Niet iedereen (en steeds minder) kan het zich veroorloven gratis en open source te gaan.
Commandor1961 9 juli 2023 09:46
Deze versie is er ook https://portableapps.com/...ictures/librecad-portable

